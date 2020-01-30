MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
F-star's first-in-class dual-agonist tetravalent bispecific antibody targeting
CD137 and OX40 set to enter the clinic
CAMBRIDGE, England & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--30.01.2020--
F-star Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of
innovative tetravalent bispecific (mAb^2(TM)) antibodies, today announces that the
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its
Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FS120, F-star's proprietary
tetravalent bispecific antibody targeting CD137 and OX40.
FS120 is a first-in-class dual agonist bispecific antibody that has the
potential to overcome cancer resistance by simultaneously targeting CD137
(4-1BB) and OX40 (CD134, TNFRSF4), two receptors present on the surface of
tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. Unlike checkpoint inhibitors, the mechanism of
action of FS120 triggers a positive signal that enhances several cellular
functions essential for killing tumor cells. FS120 has a natural antibody
format with silenced Fc effector functions, providing increased specificity and
superior performance while reducing toxicity through conditional,
crosslink-dependent activation upon binding to both CD137 and OX40, when
compared to traditional monoclonal antibodies.
F-star expects to enroll 70 patients in a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical
trial to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of FS120 in patients with
advanced malignancies.
Dr Louis Kayitalire, CMO of F-star, said: 'The FDA acceptance of our IND
application is a crucial milestone for this first-in-class dual agonist, as
well as significant validation for the program. Advancing our pipeline and
moving our second asset into the clinic brings us another step closer to
providing more effective therapies for patients with otherwise
difficult-to-treat cancers. Preclinically FS120 has demonstrated an effective
tumor-killing response and, importantly, a good tolerability profile.'
Preclinical data recently presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
(SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting demonstrated that FS120's conditional, unique
crosslink-dependent activation approach has the potential to provide
therapeutic benefit, for example in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, and
reverse T cell exhaustion in immunosuppressive tumor environments.
- END -
About F-star Therapeutics Ltd
F-star is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company delivering
tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By
developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's
goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current
immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific
antibody (mAb²(TM)) format, F-star is generating first- and best-in-class drug
candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. Building on the
combined expertise of its world-class management team and scientific
leadership, F-star is poised to deliver the next breakthrough immunotherapies
for patients with cancer.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200130005427/en/
Kontakt:
For investor enquiries
Lindsey Trickett
VP Investor Relations & Communications
+1 240 543 7970
lindsey.trickett@f-star.com
For media enquiries
Consilium Strategic Communications
Chris Gardner, Sue Stuart, David Daley
Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
E-mail: F-star@consilium-comms.com
30.01.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de