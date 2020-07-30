MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
SugarCRM Inc.(R), the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced that Fever, a
leading entertainment platform with headquarters in Madrid and New York, has
selected Sugar's CX-driven solutions to better serve local event and music
organizers around the globe.
'Fever is committed to inspiring people through local experiences in cities
worldwide and helping the event producers to create original content through
our data-driven approach,' said Santiago Santamaría, Global Communications
Lead, FeverUp. 'After the confidence of our investors, we started with the
current expansion plan. This included not only new countries like Australia,
but also entrenching key cities in existing markets, such as Chicago. Today we
are in more than 12 countries and 30 cities, and we will continue with this
plan throughout this year. For this reason, finding a tool like Sugar, capable
of scaling at the same rate as us and that allowed us to interact with our
local partners and manage our sales teams in the most agile way possible was
essential.'
'We are excited to support innovative companies like Fever and help them
achieve a comprehensive, clear view of their partners to better deliver on the
customer experience,' said James Frampton, SVP and GM of EMEA for SugarCRM. 'We
look forward to working with Fever, in collaboration with our Spanish partner
Opentix, as they continue expanding globally and build even stronger
relationships with the event organizers they serve.'
Sugar's time-aware CX solutions enable marketing, sales, and service teams to
gain a clear, unified view of the customer and deliver a better experience
across the customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/
solutions/.
About FeverUp
Fever is the global leader in the digitalization of the Experience Economy,
helping over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in
their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy the best
local experiences, from gigs to theatre, live music, immersive experiences, and
pop-ups, while empowering event organizers to create new original content.
Fever is present in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Lisbon, Manchester,
Chicago, Brussels, Sao Paulo, and Spain and is expanding to new markets. Fever
is also backed by top-notch institutional investors, including Atresmedia,
Rakuten, Accel Partners, Lab-Tech, and 14W Ventures.
About SugarCRM
SugarCRM time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies
deliver effortless customer experience. For the mid-market and any business
that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives a clear, time-aware view of the
customer to help create meaningful engagement and customers for life.
More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in
Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.
