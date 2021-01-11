

11.01.2021 / 12:10



MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--11.01.2021--

Following their announcement on 7 July 2020, Finsbury, The Glover Park Group (GPG) and Hering Schuppener have completed their merger and management buy-in of 49.99 per cent of the combined business. The merger will create a pre-eminent global strategic communications and public affairs consultancy, operating from 18 offices with almost 700 consultants. WPP will remain a 50.01 per cent investor and Mark Read, CEO of WPP, will join the Board.

Over the past six months, the three firms have worked to integrate their operations and today announce global executive leadership teams, who will be charged with overseeing operations and driving growth across their regions.

Alexander Geiser serves as Global CEO and Regional CEO for Europe, Mike Feldman and Winnie Lerner as Regional Co-CEOs for North America and Faeth Birch as Regional CEO for the United Kingdom, Middle East and Asia. As previously announced, Carter Eskew and Roland Rudd are Co-Chairmen of the firm.

The merger of the three firms comes at a time when companies and organizations are navigating through an increasingly complex operating environment and balancing challenging social, political and economic dynamics. Finsbury Glover Hering will be a trusted partner to its clients, supporting their efforts to manage through these cross-currents and achieve their business goals. The combined entity will offer clients new reach across stakeholder audiences and geographies, allowing for fully-integrated communications campaigns.

Roland Rudd, Co-Chairman, said, 'This is a great moment for Finsbury Glover Hering, we are all energised and excited by the opportunity to create a very special, owner-led firm and be an even better partner to our existing and new clients. We thank them for their support.'

'I am proud to have such a talented team leading our people across the world. I have worked with both Mike and Winnie for decades and have collaborated with Alex and Faeth on global projects over the years. The future of our global firm could not be in better hands,' said Carter Eskew, Co-Chairman.

Alexander Geiser, CEO, added: 'We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients and employees alike for this step. Both externally and internally, many have already experienced us as one firm. Now it has really become one firm - with a global brand, balance sheet and governance.'

About Finsbury Glover Hering

Finsbury Glover Hering is a new pre-eminent global strategic communications advisory firm, headquartered in New York City with almost 700 multidisciplinary experts across the world's major financial, government, business and cultural centers. The company was formed through the merger of the leading strategic communications consultancies Finsbury, The Glover Park Group (GPG) and Hering Schuppener. The firm provides combined support in Business Transformation, Corporate Reputation & Leadership Strategies, Crisis & Issues Management, Government Relations & Policy and Advocacy as well as Transaction & Financial Communications, supported by research & insights, digital strategy, design and creative solutions.

Finsbury Glover Hering serves its global client base from offices in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington D.C.

Find more information visit www.fgh.com.

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20210111005217/en/

Kontakt:

Press contacts

USA

Ben Waldron

ben.waldron@fgh.com

+1 347 622 3740

UK

Dorothy Burwell

dorothy@fgh.com

+44 (20) 7251 3801

Europe

Dirk von Manikowsky

dirk.vonmanikowsky@fgh.com

+49 (211) 430 79 265