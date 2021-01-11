MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--11.01.2021--
Following their announcement on 7 July 2020, Finsbury, The Glover Park Group
(GPG) and Hering Schuppener have completed their merger and management buy-in
of 49.99 per cent of the combined business. The merger will create a
pre-eminent global strategic communications and public affairs consultancy,
operating from 18 offices with almost 700 consultants. WPP will remain a 50.01
per cent investor and Mark Read, CEO of WPP, will join the Board.
Over the past six months, the three firms have worked to integrate their
operations and today announce global executive leadership teams, who will be
charged with overseeing operations and driving growth across their regions.
Alexander Geiser serves as Global CEO and Regional CEO for Europe, Mike Feldman
and Winnie Lerner as Regional Co-CEOs for North America and Faeth Birch as
Regional CEO for the United Kingdom, Middle East and Asia. As previously
announced, Carter Eskew and Roland Rudd are Co-Chairmen of the firm.
The merger of the three firms comes at a time when companies and organizations
are navigating through an increasingly complex operating environment and
balancing challenging social, political and economic dynamics. Finsbury Glover
Hering will be a trusted partner to its clients, supporting their efforts to
manage through these cross-currents and achieve their business goals. The
combined entity will offer clients new reach across stakeholder audiences and
geographies, allowing for fully-integrated communications campaigns.
Roland Rudd, Co-Chairman, said, 'This is a great moment for Finsbury Glover
Hering, we are all energised and excited by the opportunity to create a very
special, owner-led firm and be an even better partner to our existing and new
clients. We thank them for their support.'
'I am proud to have such a talented team leading our people across the world. I
have worked with both Mike and Winnie for decades and have collaborated with
Alex and Faeth on global projects over the years. The future of our global firm
could not be in better hands,' said Carter Eskew, Co-Chairman.
Alexander Geiser, CEO, added: 'We have received overwhelmingly positive
feedback from clients and employees alike for this step. Both externally and
internally, many have already experienced us as one firm. Now it has really
become one firm - with a global brand, balance sheet and governance.'
About Finsbury Glover Hering
Finsbury Glover Hering is a new pre-eminent global strategic communications
advisory firm, headquartered in New York City with almost 700 multidisciplinary
experts across the world's major financial, government, business and cultural
centers. The company was formed through the merger of the leading strategic
communications consultancies Finsbury, The Glover Park Group (GPG) and Hering
Schuppener. The firm provides combined support in Business Transformation,
Corporate Reputation & Leadership Strategies, Crisis & Issues Management,
Government Relations & Policy and Advocacy as well as Transaction & Financial
Communications, supported by research & insights, digital strategy, design and
creative solutions.
Finsbury Glover Hering serves its global client base from offices in Abu Dhabi,
Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hong Kong,
London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and
Washington D.C.
Find more information visit www.fgh.com.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210111005217/en/
Kontakt:
Press contacts
USA
Ben Waldron
ben.waldron@fgh.com
+1 347 622 3740
UK
Dorothy Burwell
dorothy@fgh.com
+44 (20) 7251 3801
Europe
Dirk von Manikowsky
dirk.vonmanikowsky@fgh.com
+49 (211) 430 79 265
11.01.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de