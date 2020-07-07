MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--07.07.2020--
Finsbury, The Glover Park Group (GPG) and Hering Schuppener are joining
together to create the preeminent global strategic communications and public
affairs consultancy. The new firm, Finsbury Glover Hering, will combine the
complementary strengths of three of the world's most respected advisory firms
to counsel chief executives, boards and leaders at public and private
companies, leading institutions and nonprofit organizations. The combination
formalizes the strategic partnership between the three WPP companies, which was
formed by Finsbury and Hering Schuppener in 2016 and which GPG joined in 2017.
At a time when companies and institutions face heightened expectations of
purpose and transparency, as well as increased public and stakeholder scrutiny,
Finsbury Glover Hering is uniquely equipped to provide integrated, tailored
solutions to help organizations navigate the financial, legal, regulatory,
societal and stakeholder complexities they must consider in shaping their
communications. Clients will benefit from Finsbury Glover Hering's global
network of nearly 700 experts in 18 offices in the world's major financial,
government, business and cultural centers, where the firm builds on strong
local foundations forged through decades of experience.
The new firm will lead the industry in:
* Public affairs and issues management, with deep policy expertise, a
reputation for results and unmatched networks in the world's capitals;
* Capital markets communications, having advised on more than 1,500
transactions with a total value of more than $2 trillion over the past
decade alone; and
* Corporate, crisis and transformation communications, successfully
positioning CEOs and other leaders, steering major public and private
companies through high-stakes moments of change and helping launch or
re-launch organizations to industry leader status.
Finsbury Glover Hering will launch in early 2021. Finsbury founder Roland Rudd
and GPG founder Carter Eskew will co-chair the new firm. Alexander Geiser,
Managing Partner at Hering Schuppener, will serve as Chief Executive Officer
with the support of seasoned global and regional management teams.
Finsbury Glover Hering will be driven by the highly entrepreneurial spirit that
inspired its founder firms and intends to offer equity to recruit, retain and
incentivize the best established and emerging talent in communications and
public affairs. The management team will be investing in the new firm and will
own 49.99% of the company alongside WPP, which will retain a majority interest.
Mark Read, the CEO of WPP, will also join the Board of Directors of the newly
integrated company.
Mark Read said: 'We see in Finsbury Glover Hering a tremendous opportunity to
establish a new global powerhouse in the strategic communications industry
alongside a very talented and highly respected group of leaders. It also aligns
with WPP's strategy of creating simpler, stronger and more integrated client
offers.'
Roland Rudd, co-Chairman and founder of Finsbury, commented: 'Each of our firms
is best in class and together create a new global standard for strategic advice
and communications - we'd like to thank our clients for the trust they have
placed in us as individual firms over the last decades.'
'We founded GPG with a highly entrepreneurial spirit, and we're thrilled that
we can now also offer a more sustainable value proposition to future
generations,' said co-Chairman Carter Eskew.
CEO Alexander Geiser said: 'With one global brand, balance sheet and
governance, we are formally implementing what has long been reality for us. One
firm, one team.'
The company will be headquartered in New York City, with operations in Abu
Dhabi, Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hong
Kong, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and
Washington, D.C.
About Finsbury Glover Hering
Finsbury Glover Hering is a new preeminent global strategic communications
advisory firm, headquartered in New York City, with almost 700
multidisciplinary experts across the world's major financial, government,
business and cultural centers. The company was formed through the merger of the
leading strategic communications consultancies Finsbury, The Glover Park Group
(GPG) and Hering Schuppener. The firm provides combined support in Government
Relations & Policy and Advocacy, Corporate Reputation & Leadership Strategies,
Crisis & Issues Management, Transaction & Financial Communications as well as
Business Transformation, supported by Research and Insights, Digital Strategy,
Media Planning and Creative Solutions.
Finsbury Glover Hering serves its global client base from offices in Abu Dhabi,
Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hong Kong,
London, Los Angeles, Moscow, New York, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and
Washington, D.C.
Find more information visit www.fgh.com.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200707005391/en/
Kontakt:
Press
USA
Jason Miner
jason@gpg.com
+1 202 295 0118
UK
Dorothy Burwell
dorothy.burwell@finsbury.com
+44 (20) 7251 3801
Europe
Dirk von Manikowsky
dvonmanikowsky@heringschuppener.com
+49 (211) 430 79 265
07.07.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de