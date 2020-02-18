MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Calls for independent review and reversal of diversification strategy
* Sees potential to reduce substantial conglomerate and capital allocation
discounts by refocusing on core beer markets
* Proposes disposal of stakes in publicly listed, non-core holdings in Kyowa
Kirin Co., Ltd and FANCL Corporation
* Raises questions about Company's proposed overhaul of its board
* Submits shareholder proposals for upcoming Annual General Meeting
LONDON
Independent Franchise Partners, LLP ('Franchise Partners') today launches a
website to outline the overlooked value in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
('Kirin' or 'the Company') (TSE: 2503) and to call for a reversal of its
diversification strategy.
Franchise Partners has held a position in Kirin since September 2014 based on
its view of the fundamentally attractive collection of beer assets in Japan,
Australia, Myanmar and the Philippines. The value of these assets is obscured
by substantial non-core holdings in the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and
skincare industries.
Over the past 5 years, Franchise Partners has engaged with the Company's
management and board to encourage them to take practical steps to close the
significant conglomerate and capital allocation discounts that are reflected in
Kirin's valuation.
To this end, Franchise Partners has submitted proposals for shareholder
consideration at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting for Shareholders. These
proposals aim to strengthen Kirin's corporate governance practices, to better
align management compensation with shareholder value creation, and to unlock
value via disposing of the stakes in non-core assets and returning proceeds to
shareholders via share buyback.
Franchise Partners notes that Kirin has proposed substantial changes to its
board for consideration at its upcoming AGM. Franchise Partners is encouraged
that Kirin appears to acknowledge the need to overhaul its board. While the
Company's four candidates appear to meet the technical standard for
independence, three of them are financially affiliated with Kirin. Shareholders
have reason to question whether these candidates will be allowed to offer
genuine oversight of Kirin management or to ask fundamental questions about the
current strategy and capital allocation priorities.
Franchise Partners believes there are clear paths available to create a more
valuable and sustainable Kirin that will serve the long-term interests of all
of its stakeholders. Franchise Partners encourages fellow shareholders to
present their concerns about the Company's conglomerate 'bridging strategy'
directly to Kirin management.
A full presentation is available at www.abetterkirin.com.
Kontakt:
For English speaking queries
Independent Franchise Partners, LLP
Switchboard: +44 (0)207 495 9070
abetterkirin@franchisepartners.com
For Japanese speaking queries
International Financial Consulting (IFC)
Takee, Takasugi
Tel: +81-3-5532-8921
