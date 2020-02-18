UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
22:10 | 18.02.2020
Business Wire News: Franchise Partners Outlines Opportunities for Value Creation at Kirin Holdings


18.02.2020 / 22:10

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

* Calls for independent review and reversal of diversification strategy

* Sees potential to reduce substantial conglomerate and capital allocation discounts by refocusing on core beer markets

* Proposes disposal of stakes in publicly listed, non-core holdings in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd and FANCL Corporation

* Raises questions about Company's proposed overhaul of its board

* Submits shareholder proposals for upcoming Annual General Meeting

LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--18.02.2020--

Independent Franchise Partners, LLP ('Franchise Partners') today launches a website to outline the overlooked value in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited ('Kirin' or 'the Company') (TSE: 2503) and to call for a reversal of its diversification strategy.

Franchise Partners has held a position in Kirin since September 2014 based on its view of the fundamentally attractive collection of beer assets in Japan, Australia, Myanmar and the Philippines. The value of these assets is obscured by substantial non-core holdings in the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and skincare industries.

Over the past 5 years, Franchise Partners has engaged with the Company's management and board to encourage them to take practical steps to close the significant conglomerate and capital allocation discounts that are reflected in Kirin's valuation.

To this end, Franchise Partners has submitted proposals for shareholder consideration at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting for Shareholders. These proposals aim to strengthen Kirin's corporate governance practices, to better align management compensation with shareholder value creation, and to unlock value via disposing of the stakes in non-core assets and returning proceeds to shareholders via share buyback.

Franchise Partners notes that Kirin has proposed substantial changes to its board for consideration at its upcoming AGM. Franchise Partners is encouraged that Kirin appears to acknowledge the need to overhaul its board. While the Company's four candidates appear to meet the technical standard for independence, three of them are financially affiliated with Kirin. Shareholders have reason to question whether these candidates will be allowed to offer genuine oversight of Kirin management or to ask fundamental questions about the current strategy and capital allocation priorities.

Franchise Partners believes there are clear paths available to create a more valuable and sustainable Kirin that will serve the long-term interests of all of its stakeholders. Franchise Partners encourages fellow shareholders to present their concerns about the Company's conglomerate 'bridging strategy' directly to Kirin management.

A full presentation is available at www.abetterkirin.com.

***

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20200218005125/en/

Kontakt:
For English speaking queries
Independent Franchise Partners, LLP
Switchboard: +44 (0)207 495 9070
abetterkirin@franchisepartners.com

For Japanese speaking queries
International Financial Consulting (IFC) Takee, Takasugi
Tel: +81-3-5532-8921



Ende der Pressemitteilung

Emittent/Herausgeber: Business Wire Pressemitteilung via mecom Mediensatellit
Schlagwort(e): Sonderthemen

18.02.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

978345  18.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=978345&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:17 Uhr | 18.02.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow zeigt ...

22:10 Uhr | 18.02.2020
VIRUS/ROUNDUP: Adva rechnet nun ...

21:59 Uhr | 18.02.2020
VIRUS: Adva rechnet nun mit ...

21:20 Uhr | 18.02.2020
US-Anleihen: Sicherheitsbedürfnis ...

21:11 Uhr | 18.02.2020
Devisen: Eurokurs fällt im ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer