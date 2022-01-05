

Galderma, the world's largest independent dermatology company, announced today that it has received antitrust clearance from the U.S. authorities and has completed the acquisition of ALASTIN Skincare^(R), Inc. ('ALASTIN'), a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing innovative and clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products. The transaction was previously announced on November 29, 2021.

'I am so happy to officially welcome the ALASTIN team to Galderma. As a part of our integrated dermatology approach, we are continuously seeking to add products that synergize with our premium portfolio - and ALASTIN is the perfect fit.

The ALASTIN brand's proprietary and award-winning skincare technology, combined with Galderma's world-class pipeline and innovation track record, represents an unparalleled opportunity for Galderma to better meet the needs of aesthetic professionals and patients, now and well into the future.'

FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GALDERMA

Galderma has consistently delivered strong results and remains at the forefront of the rapidly expanding global skincare market. Consumer interest in and acceptance of aesthetic procedures is increasing rapidly, and the addition of ALASTIN's synergistic portfolio and expertise in science-based skincare will increase Galderma's ability to serve the needs of both consumers and professionals. ALASTIN's product offerings are backed by the patented TriHex Technology^(R), a proprietary blend of peptides and active botanicals to support the appearance of rejuvenated skin.

ALASTIN's performance has been marked by rapid and constant sales growth, and in 2020 it was named the fastest-growing brand in the professional skincare market in the U.S. This acquisition will enhance Galderma's integrated dermatology platform with a comprehensive collection of scientifically-proven products for daily skincare regimens and peri-procedural use, and underscores the company's commitment to be the partner of choice for aesthetic professionals.

'Our team is extremely excited to be joining the Galderma family, and our shared focus on customers and commitment to driving innovation means we're a winning combination. Galderma's global reach and cutting-edge research and development platform will help deliver ALASTIN's next growth phase and support further innovation of ALASTIN's products.'

DIANE S. GOOSTREE

PRESIDENT AND CEO

ALASTIN SKINCARE

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Galderma, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to ALASTIN. William Blair & Company, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to ALASTIN.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

