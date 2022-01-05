MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Galderma, the world's largest independent dermatology company, announced today
that it has received antitrust clearance from the U.S. authorities and has
completed the acquisition of ALASTIN Skincare^(R), Inc. ('ALASTIN'), a specialty
aesthetics company dedicated to developing innovative and clinically-tested
physician-dispensed skincare products. The transaction was previously announced
on November 29, 2021.
'I am so happy to officially welcome the ALASTIN team to Galderma. As a part of
our integrated dermatology approach, we are continuously seeking to add
products that synergize with our premium portfolio - and ALASTIN is the perfect
fit.
The ALASTIN brand's proprietary and award-winning skincare technology, combined
with Galderma's world-class pipeline and innovation track record, represents an
unparalleled opportunity for Galderma to better meet the needs of aesthetic
professionals and patients, now and well into the future.'
FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GALDERMA
Galderma has consistently delivered strong results and remains at the forefront
of the rapidly expanding global skincare market. Consumer interest in and
acceptance of aesthetic procedures is increasing rapidly, and the addition of
ALASTIN's synergistic portfolio and expertise in science-based skincare will
increase Galderma's ability to serve the needs of both consumers and
professionals. ALASTIN's product offerings are backed by the patented TriHex
Technology^(R), a proprietary blend of peptides and active botanicals to support
the appearance of rejuvenated skin.
ALASTIN's performance has been marked by rapid and constant sales growth, and
in 2020 it was named the fastest-growing brand in the professional skincare
market in the U.S. This acquisition will enhance Galderma's integrated
dermatology platform with a comprehensive collection of scientifically-proven
products for daily skincare regimens and peri-procedural use, and underscores
the company's commitment to be the partner of choice for aesthetic
professionals.
'Our team is extremely excited to be joining the Galderma family, and our
shared focus on customers and commitment to driving innovation means we're a
winning combination. Galderma's global reach and cutting-edge research and
development platform will help deliver ALASTIN's next growth phase and support
further innovation of ALASTIN's products.'
DIANE S. GOOSTREE
PRESIDENT AND CEO
ALASTIN SKINCARE
Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Galderma, and Latham & Watkins LLP
acted as legal advisor to ALASTIN. William Blair & Company, LLC served as the
exclusive financial advisor to ALASTIN.
About Galderma
Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in
approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven
by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative,
science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics,
Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and
patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure
superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life
stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more
information: www.galderma.com.
Kontakt:
Media contact
Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.
Chief Communications Officer
christian.marcoux@galderma.com
+41 76 315 26 50
Shannon Iwaniuk
Director, Global Communications
shannon.iwaniuk@galderma.com
+1 720 308 1336
