MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Exclusive agreement for region brings GenScript's innovative cPass(TM) kit to
Spain, Portugal and Andorra
LEIDEN, Netherlands & BILBAO, Spain --(BUSINESS WIRE)--14.04.2021--
GenScript Biotech (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech
Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world-leading biotechnology
company, and IES Diagnostics, the Life Science division of IES Medical, a
company based in Spain, announced they have signed an agreement for the
exclusive distribution of the GenScript cPass(TM) SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization
Antibody Detection Kit in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra.
The test measures the presence of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients
recovering from COVID-19 or receiving a vaccine. It is the only U.S. FDA
Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) serology test for neutralizing antibodies from
recent and prior SARS-CoV-2 infections. The kit is also CE marked (Europe) and
has received HSA provisional approval (Singapore), ANVISA in Brazil, ANMAT in
Argentina and has recently received clearance from the Ministry of Health and
Prevention (MOHAP) in the United Arab Emirates as a medical device.
"With this collaboration, IES Diagnostics and GenScript will join forces to
serve the local community with our expertise and resources. Since the outbreak
of the worldwide pandemic in 2020, our company has been committed to supporting
the global community in fighting COVID-19 with a comprehensive portfolio to
support therapeutics and vaccine research and development, and diagnostic tool
development including the novel cPass kit," said Aaron Qian, the President of
European Division of GenScript.
Hubert Thomassen, CEO of IES Medical, said, "We are honored to be working with
GenScript, proud to provide the unique and highly innovative cPass kit to our
society that will contribute decisively to the knowledge of the immune status
and level of protection of both those who have suffered a SARS-CoV-2 infection
and those citizens who have been or will be vaccinated. The cPass kit is an
essential tool in the development of any therapy aimed at combating this
pandemic and in the development of an international immunity passport that
allows our society to resume a normal social and economic life."
About GenScript Biotech Corporation
GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology
group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed
four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics
contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the
contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis
product platform. The company's operations span over 100 countries and regions
worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong,
China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript provides
premium, convenient, and reliable products, and services for over 100,000
customers.
For more information visit http://www.genscript.com.
About IES Diagnostics
IES Diagnostics is the LifeScience division of IES Medical. IES Medical has its
headquarters in Bilbao and offices in Madrid and Barcelona. The company
directly serves clients all over the Iberian peninsula. IES Medical has a
long-standing reputation for providing innovative products that contribute to
improving the health of society in the areas of Emergency Medicine, Woundcare,
Respiratory, and Diagnostics. The overall objective of IES Medical is to
provide innovation for better care,
For more information visit https://www.iesmedical.es/.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210413006175/en/
Kontakt:
GenScript Biotech (Netherlands) BV
Jungsoo Park
Senior Director of Marketing
732-885-9188
jungsoo.park@genscript.com
IES Diagnostics
Maria José Esnal
Área de Comunicación
+34607064837
comunicacion@iesmedical.es
14.04.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de