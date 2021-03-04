MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Top Global Gaming Streamers Unite to Entertain Fans in New Ways
BOSTON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--04.03.2021--
Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world's leading expert in men's grooming and pioneer
in gaming and esports, announced today the return of the Gillette Gaming
Alliance - a team of global streamers selected to represent the brand and
create content for audiences worldwide. Gillette is leveling up the program in
its third year, evolving its global approach to form an elite team of streamers
from around the world. This year's Alliance will be comprised of 11 streamers
who will be creating custom content streams for their specific regions on
Twitch, YouTube, and social media platforms.
This press release features multimedia.
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005985/en/
Gillette announced the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance - a team of
global streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for
audiences worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
The 2021 Alliance features its largest roster yet, comprised of gamers from the
most countries to date. New for this year, the Alliance will co-stream together
in smaller groups and share audiences at various times throughout the year. The
Alliance will be talking about their shaving routines and personal style, as
well as Gillette's newest innovations and core products such as ProGlide,
SkinGuard, and the recently launched US-based Planet KIND. Additionally, the
popular Bits for Blades program, will also return in 2021 to provide fans the
opportunity to earn Twitch Bits by buying Gillette products through
Gillette.com.
Gillette Gaming Alliance 2021 Roster:
1. Dr Lupo - US/Canada
2. DeeJay Knight - US/Canada
3. Elded - Mexico
4. Alanzoka - Brazil
5. CiccioGamer89 - Italy
6. Papaplatte - Germany
7. Buster - Russia
8. Lando Norris - UK
9. Locklear - France
10. theGrefg - Spain
11. Japan - (streamer to be announced at a later date)
Dr Lupo, one of the most recognizable streamers in the world and a Gillette
veteran, returns after a huge 2020 where he helped sell out Bits for Blades,
represented Gillette in the COVID-19 charity event Stream Aid with Twitch, and
appeared in a Gillette commercial. Lupo is joined in North America by Alliance
rookie Deejay Knight, who is a military veteran-turned-pro gamer and is
exploding in the streaming community.
Alliance members from our 2020 roster, Elded and Alanzoka also return,
representing Mexico and Brazil, respectively. Alliance members from our 2019
roster, CiccioGamer89 from Italy and Papaplatte from Germany make their second
appearance on the GGA roster. This year, Gillette is partnering with streaming
record holder theGrefg representing Spain, Locklear from France, Buster from
Russia and Formula 1 auto racing star gamer Lando Norris from the UK. Japan
will have a representative named at a later date.
'Esports and gaming continue to explode in popularity, especially through the
challenges of the pandemic. It has been incredible to see the growth of the
Gillette Gaming Alliance and we are excited to add this great roster of talent
to our legacy in gaming and esports,' said Gary Coombe, CEO of P&G Global
Grooming. 'We are proud to continue providing Alliance members, players and
consumers with a world class grooming regime to help them face every day, and
every game, with confidence.'
'I'm truly honored to continue my partnership with Gillette,' said Dr Lupo. 'I
look forward to building on the successful streams and events we've created
together, including our work on my charity efforts. I admire Gillette and use
their products every day, and truly believe in the values they uphold.'
For more information, please visit Gillette's official website here, and on
Twitter and Facebook.
About Gillette
For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and
unrivalled product performance - improving the lives of over 800 million
consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and
sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors,
shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants,
deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette,
visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit
www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of
trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always(R), Ambi Pur(R), Ariel(R),
Bounty(R), Charmin(R), Crest(R), Dawn(R), Downy(R), Fairy(R), Febreze(R), Gain(R), Gillette(R),
Head & Shoulders(R), Lenor(R), Olay(R), Oral-B(R), Pampers(R), Pantene(R), SK-II(R), Tide(R),
Vicks(R), and Whisper(R). The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70
countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and
information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at
www.pg.com/news.
Category: Gillette
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210304005985/en/
