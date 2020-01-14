MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Largest asset is 45,000 m² Decathlon national distribution centre in Tilburg
AMSTERDAM --(BUSINESS WIRE)--14.01.2020--
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ('Granite') (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U)
announced that it has agreed to acquire three prime properties, together
comprising nearly 80,000 m² at a combined purchase price of approximately EUR89
million.
These state-of-the-art facilities, located in Tilburg (45,000 m²), Weert
(22,000 m²) and Ede (12,000 m²) are built-to-suit and will be delivered in
mid-2020 and early 2021.
The properties are 100% leased to three prominent European tenants for a
weighted average lease term of approximately 11 years.
Several sustainability features have been incorporated in the design of the
properties, and they are expected to receive a BREEAM 'Very Good' certification
at minimum.
Kevan Gorrie, Granite's President and CEO, commented that following the opening
of the new Amsterdam office in 2019, this acquisition signifies Granite's
strategy to expand its European logistics platform and further establish its
presence in Europe.
'Adding these state-of-the-art assets to our European portfolio represents a
significant step forward for Granite's European investment strategy. Together
with our earlier acquisition in Born, we have now transacted on well over EUR100
million in properties in the Netherlands alone in the past six months.'
Witsard Schaper, Granite's Head of Europe said, 'This transaction further
demonstrates our ability to source and execute attractive opportunities in the
current market. We are pleased to be able to partner with experienced and
well-regarded developers such as HVBM and look to build on these
relationships'.
Whilst Granite has identified the Netherlands as one of Europe's strongest
logistic growth markets, Mr. Schaper added that both Germany and Poland showed
similar characteristics and are core target markets for the company.
'We are strategically committed to these markets and will continue to pursue
attractive opportunities in Germany and Poland as well this year', Schaper
said.
About Granite
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development,
ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in
North America and Europe. Granite owns over 90 rental income properties
representing approximately 40 million square feet of leasable area.
Other Information
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are
available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators'
System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be
accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR)
which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.
For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or
contact Witsard Schaper, Head of Europe, at +31 20-299-4575.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that, to the extent they are not
recitations of historical fact, constitute ''forward-looking statements'' or
'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities
legislation, including the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable
Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking
information may include, among others, statements regarding the intention of
Granite and the vendors to complete the acquisitions on the terms and
conditions described herein, the timing of closing of the acquisitions, the
expected BREEAM certification of the properties and Granite's plans, goals,
strategies, intentions, beliefs, estimates, costs, objectives, economic
performance, expectations, or foresight or the assumptions underlying any of
the foregoing. Words such as ''may'', ''would'', ''could'', ''will'',
''likely'', ''expect'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''intend'', ''plan'',
''forecast'', ''project'', ''estimate'', 'seek' and similar expressions are
used to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information should not be read
as guarantees of the closing of the acquisitions on the terms and conditions
described herein, the expected BREEAM certification of the properties, or other
events, performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications
of whether or the times at or by which such closing of the acquisitions, or
other events or performance will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be
placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking
information are based on information available at the time and/or management's
good faith assumptions and analyses made in light of its perception of
historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well
as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances, and
are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable
factors, many of which are beyond Granite's control, that could cause actual
events or results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and
forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such
differences include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in the annual
information form of Granite REIT and Granite GP dated March 6, 2019 (the
'Annual Information Form'). The ''Risk Factors'' section of the Annual
Information Form also contains information about the material factors or
assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements and forward-looking
information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information speak
only as of the date the statements and information were made and unless
otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Granite expressly disclaims
any intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained in this
press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or
otherwise.
Kontakt:
Witsard Schaper
Head of Europe
+31 20-299-4575
