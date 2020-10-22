UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
15:10 | 22.10.2020
Business Wire News: GSMA: Thrive North America Convenes Mobile Industry Leaders With Focus on Connected Recovery for the Covid-19 Era


Speaker line-up includes CEOs from mobile operators, carriers as well as L.A. business leaders and national policymakers

Registrations are open for GSMA's virtual event

27 October - 29 October 2020

LOS ANGELES

The Covid-19 pandemic has compressed several years' economic digitisation into just a few months and mobile has proved crucial in keeping economies functioning. At this pivotal time, leaders of the mobile and entertainment industries will come together at Thrive North America to discuss innovative strategies for a connected recovery.

Verizon is lead partner, alongside theme headline sponsors Ericsson, IBM and Telit. The three-day virtual experience takes place 27 - 29 October 2020. It also features the CTIA 5G Summit, an annual event gathering business leaders to share how they are making 5G a reality, alongside policymakers from the FCC and US Congress. Speakers will include Ajit Pai, Chairman, FCC; Congresswoman Doris Matsui, D-CA; Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm; David Christopher, EVP & GM, AT&T Mobility; Larry Kudlow, Director, National Economic Council; Laurent Therivel, President & CEO, US Cellular; Ronan Dunne, EVP & Group CEO, Verizon Consumer; and Senator Roger Wicker, R-MS.

Thrive North America has over 100 speakers sharing insights on transformative technologies across four themes crossing 5G rollout, the benefits of IoT, the impact of AI, and disruptive innovation.

Thrive North America will include a keynote, 'Disruptive Innovation,' with leaders of the Los Angeles sport, entertainment and travel industries. They'll outline how they used connectivity in new ways to reach fans and audiences - despite the pandemic. Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo Wireless and Stephanie Lynch-Habib, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA will lead a conversation with Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations, L.A. Clippers; Justin Erbacci, CEO, L.A. World Airports; and Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO, L.A. Sports & Entertainment Commission. The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, will also join the Opening Keynote on day one, 27 October.

'During the pandemic, mobile networks have risen to the challenge of keeping individuals and businesses connected,' said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. 'We can't physically be in Los Angeles, but it's important now, more than ever, for the GSMA to convene business leaders, policymakers and the industry as we work together to address a global financial recovery.'

To find out more and register, please visit the Thrive North America website: click here.

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Africa, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Thrive Series of regional conferences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20201022005708/en/

Kontakt:
Jill Cooper
jcooper@gsma.com



