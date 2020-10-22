MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Speaker line-up includes CEOs from mobile operators, carriers as well as L.A.
business leaders and national policymakers
Registrations are open for GSMA's virtual event
27 October - 29 October 2020
LOS ANGELES --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.10.2020--
The Covid-19 pandemic has compressed several years' economic digitisation into
just a few months and mobile has proved crucial in keeping economies
functioning. At this pivotal time, leaders of the mobile and entertainment
industries will come together at Thrive North America to discuss innovative
strategies for a connected recovery.
Verizon is lead partner, alongside theme headline sponsors Ericsson, IBM and
Telit. The three-day virtual experience takes place 27 - 29 October 2020. It
also features the CTIA 5G Summit, an annual event gathering business leaders to
share how they are making 5G a reality, alongside policymakers from the FCC and
US Congress. Speakers will include Ajit Pai, Chairman, FCC; Congresswoman Doris
Matsui, D-CA; Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm; David Christopher, EVP & GM,
AT&T Mobility; Larry Kudlow, Director, National Economic Council; Laurent
Therivel, President & CEO, US Cellular; Ronan Dunne, EVP & Group CEO, Verizon
Consumer; and Senator Roger Wicker, R-MS.
Thrive North America has over 100 speakers sharing insights on transformative
technologies across four themes crossing 5G rollout, the benefits of IoT, the
impact of AI, and disruptive innovation.
Thrive North America will include a keynote, 'Disruptive Innovation,' with
leaders of the Los Angeles sport, entertainment and travel industries. They'll
outline how they used connectivity in new ways to reach fans and audiences -
despite the pandemic. Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo Wireless and Stephanie
Lynch-Habib, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA will lead a conversation with
Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations, L.A. Clippers; Justin
Erbacci, CEO, L.A. World Airports; and Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO,
L.A. Sports & Entertainment Commission. The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric
Garcetti, will also join the Opening Keynote on day one, 27 October.
'During the pandemic, mobile networks have risen to the challenge of keeping
individuals and businesses connected,' said Mats Granryd, Director General of
the GSMA. 'We can't physically be in Los Angeles, but it's important now, more
than ever, for the GSMA to convene business leaders, policymakers and the
industry as we work together to address a global financial recovery.'
To find out more and register, please visit the Thrive North America website:
click here.
About GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more
than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,
including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers
and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.
The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in
Barcelona, Africa, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Thrive Series of
regional conferences.
