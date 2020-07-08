MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
The investment will support the further growth of Project Informatica, a
leading firm in the Italian information technology industry
H.I.G. Europe ('H.I.G.'), the European affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading
global private equity investment firm with more than EUR34 billion of equity
capital under management, announced today the acquisition by an affiliate of a
controlling stake in Project Informatica S.r.l. (the 'Company'), a leading firm
in the Italian information technology industry.
Based in Stezzano (Bergamo), with revenues of more than EUR130 million and 230
employees, Project Informatica was founded in 1990 and has grown significantly
over recent years, becoming the technological partner of choice to a long list
of leading private and public companies.
The Company leverages cutting-edge technologies and advanced capabilities to
support its customers in the digital transformation of business processes. Its
offering ranges from hardware and software solutions, to related IT services.
With multiple partnerships with leading global vendors and a technical staff
with over 1,750 certifications, the Company is able to provide a tailor-made IT
service to customers in a wide range of industries, including banking and
financial services, industrial manufacturing and business services.
H.I.G. has extensive experience in the IT industry, with 30 transactions
completed globally, and intends to support Project Informatica in the next
phase of development, with the aim of capitalizing on both organic and
inorganic growth opportunities.
Alberto Ghisleni, founder, CEO, and current shareholder of Project Informatica
who will reinvest alongside H.I.G. and will continue to lead the Company,
commented: 'The investment by H.I.G., a global private equity firm, is a
recognition of the impressive work done by the management over the last few
years and represents a crucial step to further accelerate the Company's future
development'.
Raffaele Legnani, Managing Director and head of H.I.G.'s office in Italy,
added: "Project Informatica is one of the most recognized technology partners
for enterprises in Italy and has gained a leading position in a fast-growing
market due to its capabilities, service flexibility and partnerships with major
global vendors'.
About Project Informatica
Based in Stezzano (Bergamo), Project Informatica has been active in the ICT
industry for over 30 years. The Company closely supports its clients in their
digital development by offering a wide range of hardware and software
technological solutions integrated into the customers' IT infrastructure and
related services of configuration, update, assistance and maintenance. Project
Informatica supports private and public companies of all sizes in the strategic
transformation of their business and operational processes through both on
premise or cloud (public, private or hybrid) solutions. The technological
skillset acquired in 30 years of activity and the high number of certifications
for hardware and software products, enable Project Informatica to design, after
a detailed analysis of the specific complexities of each business, customized
solutions that generate time and costs savings.
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment
firm with over EUR34 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami,
and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S.
and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles,
San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G.
specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized
companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added
approach:
1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and
corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming
manufacturing and service businesses.
2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing
to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct
origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a
leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages
a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can
benefit from improved asset management practices.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300
companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100
companies with combined sales in excess of EUR27 billion. For more information,
please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
