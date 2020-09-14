

H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $40 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has recently completed the acquisition, through a series of transactions, of 272 for-rent residential units totalling approximately 17,000 sqm. located within Dublin.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty Partners Europe, commented: 'We are excited to make this investment and see significant opportunities in the Irish residential sector to continue to expand this platform. Our focus in Ireland is on building a high-quality residential portfolio that has the potential of becoming a highly liquid institutional asset as the result of the envisaged value-add initiatives.'

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners in London, added: 'The Dublin residential sector is benefiting from a unique combination of structural change and favourable supply/demand fundamentals. H.I.G. Realty has deep experience in operationally-intensive sectors and this investment is a perfect fit for us.'

H.I.G. continues to add to its sizeable holdings of real estate assets across Europe, consisting of both equity as well as debt investments, with a particular focus on its target market of value-added small and midcap opportunities.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $40 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. 2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. 3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

