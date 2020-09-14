MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm
with $40 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one
of its affiliates has recently completed the acquisition, through a series of
transactions, of 272 for-rent residential units totalling approximately 17,000
sqm. located within Dublin.
Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty Partners Europe,
commented: 'We are excited to make this investment and see significant
opportunities in the Irish residential sector to continue to expand this
platform. Our focus in Ireland is on building a high-quality residential
portfolio that has the potential of becoming a highly liquid institutional
asset as the result of the envisaged value-add initiatives.'
Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners in London,
added: 'The Dublin residential sector is benefiting from a unique combination
of structural change and favourable supply/demand fundamentals. H.I.G. Realty
has deep experience in operationally-intensive sectors and this investment is a
perfect fit for us.'
H.I.G. continues to add to its sizeable holdings of real estate assets across
Europe, consisting of both equity as well as debt investments, with a
particular focus on its target market of value-added small and midcap
opportunities.
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment
firm with $40 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and
with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco,
and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London,
Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G.
specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized
companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:
1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and
corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming
manufacturing and service businesses.
2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing
to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct
origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a
leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages
a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can
benefit from improved asset management practices.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300
companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100
companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information,
please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
