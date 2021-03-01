MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
-- Transaction Expands and Diversifies Hologic's Diagnostic Business Across
Test Menu, Customer Segments and Geography -
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. --01.03.2021--
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, announced
today that it has acquired Diagenode, a privately held, European developer and
manufacturer of molecular diagnostic assays and epigenetics products, for
approximately $159 million (130 million euros), subject to working capital and
other customary closing adjustments.
'Acquiring Diagenode further strengthens our molecular diagnostics business by
expanding our international capabilities, improving our regional
time-to-market, and allowing us to offer a broader, more differentiated test
menu,' said Jan Verstreken, Hologic's group president, international.
'Diagenode has been a great partner since 2016, helping us develop and
manufacture PCR-based assays for Panther Fusion^(R). Now we look forward to
accelerating and broadening those efforts to benefit our customers and
patients.'
Diagenode offers more than 30 real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests
that are CE-marked for the detection of bacteria, parasites and viruses
involved in sexually transmitted infections, respiratory diseases, meningitis
and gastroenteritis. Diagenode previously collaborated with Hologic to develop
Panther Fusion assays for group B Streptococcus and Bordetella. Diagenode is
also playing a leading role in epigenetics with a robust portfolio of devices,
kits, reagents, antibodies and services to aid in the analysis of DNA and RNA.
'We are very pleased that the Diagenode team will become part of Hologic's
diagnostic business,' said Didier Allaer, Diagenode's founder and chief
executive officer. 'Our businesses are highly complementary, and we are excited
that Hologic's commercial resources and leadership in molecular automation will
enable us to offer our assay menu more broadly. Being part of Hologic will help
scale our products to their full potential.'
'We are excited to put our strong cash flow to work to acquire Diagenode and
further strengthen our diagnostics business, which has had tremendous momentum
in the United States and internationally,' said Steve MacMillan, Hologic's
chairman, president and chief executive officer. 'The acquisition is consistent
with our tuck-in M&A strategy, leverages our automation capabilities, and
provides attractive growth potential. And combined with our recent purchase of
Biotheranostics, it enables us to continue strengthening our base diagnostics
business to accelerate growth post-COVID.'
Diagenode generated more than $30 million of revenue in the last 12 months. The
acquisition is expected to be approximately break-even to Hologic's non-GAAP
earnings per share through fiscal 2022, and accretive thereafter.
About Hologic, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on
improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.
For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.
Hologic, Panther Fusion and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or
registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United
States and/or other countries.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release discusses non-GAAP diluted EPS, which is a non-GAAP
financial measure. Hologic's definition of non-GAAP diluted EPS may differ from
similarly titled measures used by others. Hologic defines its non-GAAP EPS
presented in this press release to primarily exclude the amortization of
intangible assets, acquisition- and integration-related charges, and income
taxes related to such adjustments.
Non-GAAP diluted EPS adjusts for specified items that may be non-cash, or can
be highly variable or difficult to predict. In the context of forward-looking
statements, the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate period-to-period
comparisons by excluding the effects of events that have occurred in the past
or may occur in the future and have accounting consequences that can mask
underlying operational trends, such as acquisitions, restructurings, debt
extinguishment and impairments.
This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a
substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because
non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or
decrease Hologic's reported results of operations, management encourages
investors to review Hologic's consolidated financial statements and publicly
filed reports in their entirety.
Future GAAP EPS may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and
judgments, and may also be affected by non-recurring, unusual or unanticipated
charges, expenses or gains, which are excluded from the calculation of
Hologic's non-GAAP EPS as described in this press release.
When Hologic provides its expectations for non-GAAP EPS on a forward-looking
basis, a reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP expectations
and the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable
effort because Hologic has not estimated the fair value of the assets and
liabilities acquired in the transaction. Nor has Hologic determined the fair
value of acquired intangible assets and related annual amortization expense
that would be required to provide the corresponding GAAP measure. The
variability of the items that have not yet been determined may have a
significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on Hologic's future GAAP
results.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information that involves risks and
uncertainties, including statements about each company's plans, objectives,
expectations and intentions. Such statements include, without limitation:
financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments
or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; each
company's strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations
for future performance; and each company's outlook and financial and other
guidance. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made as
of this date and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect either company's business
and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ materially from
those anticipated, include without limitation: the possibility that the
anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction cannot be fully realized or
may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that costs or
difficulties related to the integration of Diagenode's operations with those of
Hologic will be greater than expected; the ability of Hologic and Diagenode to
retain and hire key personnel; the coverage and reimbursement decisions of
third-party payers and the guidelines, recommendations, and studies published
by various organizations relating to the use of products and treatments; the
ability to successfully manage ongoing organizational and strategic changes,
including Hologic's ability to attract, motivate and retain key employees; the
development of new competitive technologies and products; regulatory approvals
and clearances for products; the anticipated development of markets in which
products are sold into and the success of products in these markets; the
anticipated performance and benefits of products; estimated asset and liability
values; anticipated trends relating to Hologic's financial condition or results
of operations; and Hologic's capital resources and the adequacy thereof.
The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely
affect Hologic's business and prospects are described in Hologic's filings with
the SEC. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to
reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Source: Hologic, Inc.
Kontakt:
Media Contact
Jane Mazur
Vice President, Divisional Communications
(508) 263-8764
Investor Contact
Michael Watts
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(858) 410-8588
