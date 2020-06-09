MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Imagine one day you get a traffic ticket from the police officers with the
penalty amount stating: "Stay Home". Recently, movement restriction rules are
being enforced in every Emirate in the UAE. In Abu Dhabi, the police officers
patrol the streets round the clock and stress the need for people to stay home.
They also urge the community to practice social distancing measures and to wear
masks and gloves, when stepping out. The effect and efficiency of their work is
being guaranteed by Hytera's Narrowband & Broadband Convergent Communication
Solution.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005013/en/
Hytera Keeps Abu Dhabi Police Connected (Photo: Business Wire)
'During the day, we spread awareness that people should not step out during
Sanitization Program and if we spot anyone not wearing a mask, we tell them to
put it on. We would give a warning to first-time offenders and impose a Dh
1,000 fine if they're found outside again,' said one of the police officers
from the patrols unit. Abu Dhabi Police is responsible for enforcing the
compliance with the UAE federal law.
To prevent the spread of Coronavirus, police officers bear an important
responsibility for ensuring the public's commitment to the national movement
restrictions. The availability of reliable communication services has become an
indispensable part to better safeguard citizens both in times of crisis and in
normal day-to-day operations.
Abu Dhabi Police have adopted Hytera Narrowband & Broadband Convergent
Communication Solution in 2019. Patrol vehicles were equipped with the Hytera
Smart devices which support 2G/3G/4G and LTE. This provided the police officers
with a converged radio and a smartphone supporting both narrowband and
broadband technologies. Smart devices deliver key voice services through the
built-in TETRA module, thereby guaranteeing the reliability and security of the
Abu Dhabi Police's daily voice communications. The LTE and Wi-Fi part of the
radio provide the broadband data services and application software to support
multimedia services, and smart applications used by the Police Enforcement to
execute different tasks online, transmit data to the data center and send the
required message or safety instructions to the public.
The built-in GPS location functionality of Hytera Smart Devices combined with
integrated mapping systems and compasses can upload GPS locations to the
Command and Control Center which makes the dispatch task more efficient.
'It is certainly a challenging time for everyone as the pandemic brings
significant impact on our life. Many of our users like police and healthcare
providers are in the front line of fighting against the virus. As a
manufacturer, we believe the secure and reliable communications can make their
work more efficient and effective. And as citizens, we all need to practice
social distancing to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community,'
said Stanley Song, Director of the Middle East and North Africa region for
Hytera.
