Result Places IFF Among Top 1% of Companies Assessed
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--21.12.2020--
IFF (NYSE:IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition &
ingredients, announced today that it has been awarded the 2020 EcoVadis
platinum sustainability rating, a new and more highly selective designation
introduced by the internationally recognized platform earlier this year.
As the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains,
EcoVadis rates and benchmarks the quality of a company's sustainability
performance and management systems through an assessment in four areas:
Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. With an
overall score of 73% for 2020 and noted strengths in Environment and
Sustainable Procurement, the award puts IFF among the top 1% of companies
assessed.
'IFF has been recognized in EcoVadis' top performing category every year since
2014. As they now set the bar higher through more stringent criteria and the
introduction of the Platinum category, IFF is thrilled to match the pace by
continuing to strengthen our sustainability leadership position. While 2020 was
a challenging year in many ways, sustainability remained a top priority for us
and is an essential driver of our resiliency and success moving forward,' said
IFF Chairman & CEO, Andreas Fibig.
The rating follows other recent accolades IFF has received for its
sustainability performance. In addition to being named for the first time to
the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, IFF was named to 'America's Most
Responsible Companies 2021' list by Newsweek for the second consecutive year.
IFF ranked first out of 43 companies in the Materials industry and 18 out of
400 companies overall, up 17 spots from the inaugural listing of 300 companies
last year. Results were derived from publicly available key performance
indicators, as well as an independent survey of U.S. citizens.
IFF has also been recognized by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a
place for the third consecutive year on its prestigious 'A List' for tackling
water security. CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is
widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency,
and IFF is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+
that were scored. Through significant demonstrable action to protect water
resources, IFF is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and
transparency worldwide.
For more on IFF's commitment to sustainability, visit www.iff.com/sustain.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the
world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put
science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes,
experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at
iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Kontakt:
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
