NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--27.07.2020--
Regulatory News:
IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), a leading innovator of taste,
scent, nutrition & ingredients, today announced that it will hold a special
meeting of its shareholders ('Special Meeting') on August 27, 2020 to consider
and vote on the issuance of shares of IFF common stock in connection with the
previously announced proposed merger of IFF and DuPont's Nutrition &
Biosciences (N&B) business pursuant to a Reverse Morris Trust transaction.
The Special Meeting will be held in person at 533 West 57th Street, New York,
NY, and virtually via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IFF2020SM,
at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. IFF shareholders of record as of the close of
business on July 13, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at
the Special Meeting. Instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at
the Special Meeting are available in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule
14A filed by IFF on July 27, 2020. In light of concerns regarding the novel
coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and as part of our effort to maintain a safe and
healthy environment at the special meeting, IFF strongly encourages you to vote
your shares by proxy prior to the special meeting and, if you plan to attend
the special meeting, to do so virtually via the Internet.
The transaction is subject to approval by IFF shareholders and other customary
closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Each of IFF and N&B filed a
Pre-Merger Notification and Report Form pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino
Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 ('HSR Act') with the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice on
February 3, 2020. The waiting period under the HSR Act expired at 11:59 p.m.
(Eastern Time in the United States) on March 4, 2020. The parties also
previously filed the required notification forms with and have received
clearance with respect to the merger from each of the Superintendence of
Industry and Commerce in Colombia, the Commission for the Protection of
Competition in Serbia and the Chinese State Administration for Market
Regulation. As part of the transaction, IFF's largest shareholder, Winder
Investments, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. The parties
continue to target closing the deal in the first quarter of 2021.
Important Information for Shareholders:
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be
any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made
except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). In connection with
the proposed combination of Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc. ('N&B'), a wholly
owned subsidiary of DuPont, and IFF, which will immediately follow the proposed
separation of N&B from DuPont (the 'proposed transaction'), on May 7, 2020, IFF
filed a registration statement on Form S-4 and N&B filed a registration
statement on Form S-4/S-1 each of which contains a prospectus. Each of IFF and
N&B has amended its respective registration statements and expects to file
additional amendments to these registration statements before they become
effective. In addition, on July 27, 2020, IFF filed a definitive proxy
statement on Schedule 14A in connection with the proposed transaction.
INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENTS,
PROSPECTUS, PROXY STATEMENT, THE AMENDMENTS TO THESE FILINGS, AND ANY OTHER
RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT IFF, N&B, MERGER SUB I, MERGER SUB II AND THE
PROPOSED TRANSACTION. A definitive proxy statement has been filed and will be
sent to shareholders of IFF seeking approval of the proposed transaction. The
documents relating to the proposed transaction (when they are available) can be
obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Free copies of
these documents, once available, and each of the companies' other filings with
the SEC may also be obtained from the respective companies by contacting the
investor relations department of DuPont or IFF.
Participants in the Solicitation
This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or
security holder. However, DuPont, IFF and certain of their respective directors
and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of
proxies in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC.
Information about the directors and executive officers of DuPont may be found
in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 14, 2020 and
its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 9, 2020. Information
about the directors and executive officers of IFF may be found in its
definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020 and its
definitive proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction filed with the
SEC on July 27, 2020. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy
solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by
security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the registration
statements, prospectuses and proxy statement and other relevant materials to be
filed with the SEC when they become available.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of
the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange
Act'). In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected
future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often
contain words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,'
'seek,' 'see,' 'will,' 'would,' 'target,' similar expressions, and variations
or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address
matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the
proposed transaction, the expected timetable for completing the proposed
transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future
opportunities for the combined company and products, the benefits of the
proposed organizational and operating model of the combined company and any
other statements regarding DuPont's, IFF's and N&B's future operations,
financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt
ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities,
anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other
expectations and targets for future periods. There are several factors which
could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed
or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not
limited to, (1) the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing,
completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction, (2)
changes in relevant tax and other laws, (3) any failure to obtain necessary
regulatory approvals, approval of IFF's shareholders, anticipated tax treatment
or any required financing or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the
proposed transaction, (4) the possibility that unforeseen liabilities, future
capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic
performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects,
business and management strategies that could impact the value, timing or
pursuit of the proposed transaction, (5) risks and costs and pursuit and/or
implementation of the separation of N&B, including timing anticipated to
complete the separation, any changes to the configuration of businesses
included in the separation if implemented, (6) risks related to indemnification
of certain legacy liabilities of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
('Historical EID') in connection with the distribution of Corteva Inc. on June
1, 2019 (the 'Corteva Distribution'), (7) potential liability arising from
fraudulent conveyance and similar laws in connection with DuPont's distribution
of Dow Inc. on April 1, 2019 and/or the Corteva Distributions (the 'Previous
Distributions'), (8) failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures,
alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio changes, including meeting
conditions under the Letter Agreement entered in connection with the Corteva
Distribution, related to the transfer of certain levels of assets and
businesses, (9) uncertainty as to the long-term value of DuPont common stock,
(10) potential inability or reduced access to the capital markets or increased
cost of borrowings, including as a result of a credit rating downgrade, (11)
inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the
preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial
measures, in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in
the United States of America and related standards, or on an adjusted basis,
(12) the integration of IFF and its Frutarom business and/or N&B being more
difficult, time consuming or costly than expected, (13) the failure to achieve
expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results,
(14) the possibility that IFF may be unable to achieve expected benefits,
synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed
transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully
integrate Frutarom and N&B, (15) customer loss and business disruption being
greater than expected following the proposed transaction, (16) the impact of
divestitures required as a condition to consummation of the proposed
transaction as well as other conditional commitments, (17) legislative,
regulatory and economic developments; (18) an increase or decrease in the
anticipated transaction taxes (including due to any changes to tax legislation
and its impact on tax rates (and the timing of the effectiveness of any such
changes)), (19) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that
could be instituted against DuPont, IFF or their respective directors, (20)
risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other
provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (21) negative
effects of the announcement or the consummation of the transaction on the
market price of DuPont's and/or IFF's common stock, (22) risks relating to the
value of the IFF shares to be issued in the transaction and uncertainty as to
the long-term value of IFF's common stock, (23) the impact of the failure to
comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and
regulations, (24) the ability of N&B or IFF to retain and hire key personnel,
(25) the risk that N&B, as a newly formed entity that currently has no credit
rating, will not have access to the capital markets on acceptable terms, (26)
the risk that N&B and IFF will incur significant indebtedness in connection
with the potential transaction, and the degree to which IFF will be leveraged
following completion of the potential transaction may materially and adversely
affect its business, financial condition and results of operations, (27) the
ability to obtain or consummate financing or refinancing related to the
transaction upon acceptable terms or at all, (28) that N&B may not achieve
certain targeted cost and productivity improvements, which could adversely
impact its results of operations and financial condition, (29) the risk that
natural disasters, public health issues, epidemics and pandemics, including the
novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or the fear of such events, could provoke
responses that cause delays in the anticipated transaction timing or the
completion of transactions related thereto, including, without limitation, as a
result of any government or company imposed travel restrictions or the closure
of government offices and resulting delays with respect to any matters pending
before such governmental authorities and (30) other risks to DuPont's, N&B's
and IFF's business, operations and results of operations including from:
failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life
cycles; ability, cost and impact on business operations, including the supply
chain, of responding to changes in market acceptance, rules, regulations and
policies and failure to respond to such changes; outcome of significant
litigation, environmental matters and other commitments and contingencies;
failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues;
global economic and capital market conditions, including the continued
availability of capital and financing, as well as inflation, interest and
currency exchange rates; changes in political conditions, including tariffs,
trade disputes and retaliatory actions; impairment of goodwill or intangible
assets; the availability of and fluctuations in the cost of energy and raw
materials; business or supply disruption, including in connection with the
Previous Distributions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism
or war, natural disasters and weather events and patterns, disasters, public
health issues, epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, or the fear of such
events, and the inherent unpredictability, duration and severity of such
events, which could result in a significant operational event for DuPont, N&B
or IFF, adversely impact demand or production; ability to discover, develop and
protect new technologies and to protect and enforce DuPont's, N&B's or IFF's
intellectual property rights;, as well as management's response to any of the
aforementioned factors. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the
proposed merger, are more fully discussed in the registration statement and
proxy statement filed by IFF and the registration statement filed by N&B. While
the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in
registration statements filed by each of IFF and N&B in connection with the
transaction, are considered representative, no such list should be considered
to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted
factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of
forward-looking statements. Further lists and descriptions of risks and
uncertainties can be found in IFF's annual report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2019, DuPont's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2019, and each of IFF's and DuPont's respective subsequent reports
on Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and Form 8-K, the contents of which are not
incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this announcement.
Any other risks associated with the proposed transaction are more fully
discussed in the registration statements filed with the SEC. While the list of
factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the
registration statements, as amended, filed by each of IFF or N&B are
representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of
all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant
additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.
Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those
anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other
things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal
liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a
material adverse effect on IFF's, DuPont's or N&B's consolidated financial
condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. None of IFF,
DuPont nor N&B assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates
to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200727005796/en/
