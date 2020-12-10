MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.12.2020--
Regulatory News:
IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste,
scent, and nutrition & ingredients, has earned Economic Dividend for Gender
Equality (EDGE) Move level certification, globally, making it the first - and
currently the only - company to earn this level of recognition.
EDGE is the leading global assessment and business certification for gender
equality. Earning certification entails a rigorous third-party review of gender
representation, pay equity, the effectiveness of policies and practices and the
inclusiveness of an organization's culture. As part of the assessment, a global
survey is also distributed to employees to gauge perception of gender equity in
the workplace.
'Knowing IFF is the first company to receive global certification at the EDGE
Move level shows that we are aligned with our overarching goals of creating a
supportive and empowering environment for all employees,' said IFF Chairman &
CEO Andreas Fibig. 'Occupations in STEM have historically been a challenging
experience for women. With this third-party verification, IFF has created a
momentum of accountability and transparency to bolster our efforts for full
gender parity.'
Having achieved EDGE Assess in the U.S. last year, IFF went on to achieve EDGE
Move globally in 2020 with the certification of 21 countries, making this the
largest number of countries ever certified by EDGE at one time. Findings from
the assessments led to IFF formalizing policies and procedures supporting
gender inclusivity and equality. And results from the 2020 global certification
verified that IFF provides equal pay for equivalent work in the 21 countries
assessed.
'This certification identified our areas of strength and also highlighted
opportunities of growth,' said IFF CHRO and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer
Susana Suarez. 'We are certainly proud of our accomplishments, however our
assessment gave us a clear idea of where we can go from here. By focusing on
core areas, such as flexible work and recruitment and advancement, among
others, we know IFF will be in a better position to support the women and men
who call us home today and who will do so in the future.'
As part of IFF's upcoming 2021 combination with Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences,
it is projected that post-merger women will represent 40% of the Executive
Committee and 50% of the business unit leads.
'IFF's milestone achievement of Global EDGE Move certification is a powerful
and unambiguous step towards a more inclusive, equitable and prosperous future
powered by gender equality,' said EDGE Co-Founder Aniela Unguresan. 'Change
requires leaders with vision, courage, and resolve. IFF is that kind of leader,
leveraging gender equality as a key driver of sustainable business success.'
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201210005907/en/
Kontakt:
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
10.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de