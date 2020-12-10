UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
22:20 | 10.12.2020
Business Wire News: IFF Champions Gender Equality in the Workplace, Becomes First Company to Achieve Global EDGE Move Certification


10.12.2020 / 22:20

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.12.2020--

Regulatory  News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, has earned Economic Dividend for Gender Equality (EDGE) Move level certification, globally, making it the first - and currently the only - company to earn this level of recognition.

EDGE is the leading global assessment and business certification for gender equality. Earning certification entails a rigorous third-party review of gender representation, pay equity, the effectiveness of policies and practices and the inclusiveness of an organization's culture. As part of the assessment, a global survey is also distributed to employees to gauge perception of gender equity in the workplace.

'Knowing IFF is the first company to receive global certification at the EDGE Move level shows that we are aligned with our overarching goals of creating a supportive and empowering environment for all employees,' said IFF Chairman & CEO Andreas Fibig. 'Occupations in STEM have historically been a challenging experience for women. With this third-party verification, IFF has created a momentum of accountability and transparency to bolster our efforts for full gender parity.'

Having achieved EDGE Assess in the U.S. last year, IFF went on to achieve EDGE Move globally in 2020 with the certification of 21 countries, making this the largest number of countries ever certified by EDGE at one time. Findings from the assessments led to IFF formalizing policies and procedures supporting gender inclusivity and equality. And results from the 2020 global certification verified that IFF provides equal pay for equivalent work in the 21 countries assessed.

'This certification identified our areas of strength and also highlighted opportunities of growth,' said IFF CHRO and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Susana Suarez. 'We are certainly proud of our accomplishments, however our assessment gave us a clear idea of where we can go from here. By focusing on core areas, such as flexible work and recruitment and advancement, among others, we know IFF will be in a better position to support the women and men who call us home today and who will do so in the future.'

As part of IFF's upcoming 2021 combination with Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, it is projected that post-merger women will represent 40% of the Executive Committee and 50% of the business unit leads.

'IFF's milestone achievement of Global EDGE Move certification is a powerful and unambiguous step towards a more inclusive, equitable and prosperous future powered by gender equality,' said EDGE Co-Founder Aniela Unguresan. 'Change requires leaders with vision, courage, and resolve. IFF is that kind of leader, leveraging gender equality as a key driver of sustainable business success.'

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20201210005907/en/

Kontakt:
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications 212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com



Ende der Pressemitteilung

Emittent/Herausgeber: Business Wire Pressemitteilung via mecom Mediensatellit
Schlagwort(e): Sonderthemen

10.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

1154498  10.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154498&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

21:54 Uhr | 10.12.2020
ROUNDUP: Ungarn und Polen werten ...

21:43 Uhr | 10.12.2020
US-Anleihen profitieren von ...

21:32 Uhr | 10.12.2020
Polnischer Ministerpräsident ...

21:29 Uhr | 10.12.2020
Devisen: Euro trotzt ...

21:11 Uhr | 10.12.2020
Wirtschaftsprüferaufsicht ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer