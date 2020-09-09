MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
NEW YORK & WILMINGTON, Del. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--09.09.2020--
Regulatory News:
IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced
today that Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc. ('N&B') has priced an offering of
$6.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, comprised of the following tranches
(collectively, the 'Notes'): $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of
0.697% Senior Notes due 2022; $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.230%
Senior Notes due 2025; $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.832% Senior
Notes due 2027; $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.300% Senior Notes
due 2030; $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.268% Senior Notes due
2040; and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.468% Senior Notes due
2050.
The Notes are to be issued in a private offering exempt from registration in
accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the 'Securities Act'). The sale of the Notes is expected to be
completed on or about September 16, 2020, subject to customary closing
conditions.
Prior to the intended merger of DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences business with
IFF, N&B will make a special cash payment of $7.3 billion to DuPont, which N&B
plans to finance with the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together
with borrowings under its existing Term Loan facilities. Following the payment,
N&B will separate from DuPont and merge with a subsidiary of IFF with N&B
surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of IFF. Upon the consummation
of the merger, IFF will initially guarantee the Notes and, subsequently, has
the option to assume the N&B obligations.
The Notes are being offered only (1) to persons reasonably believed to be
qualified institutional buyers in reliance upon Rule 144A under the Securities
Act and (2) outside the United States to non-U.S. persons pursuant to
Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under
the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold
in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an
applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act or
any state securities laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or
sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE:DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials,
ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our
employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their
best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including
electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and
worker safety.
About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences
DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven,
healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement
and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a
range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing
population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are
innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value
business opportunities.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking
statements' as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding closing of the
offering described above, use of the related proceeds and the expected
combination of N&B and IFF and other statements that express the company's
opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections
regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that
reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies,
financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can
identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as 'anticipate,'
'intend,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'project,' 'expect,' 'may,'
'will,' 'would,' 'could' or 'should,' the negative of these terms or similar
expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current
beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company.
However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our
performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other
variable circumstances, and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may
cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the
company's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from
those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this
document are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake,
and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to
publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to
reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200909006087/en/
Kontakt:
IFF:
Michael DeVeau
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
+1 212-708-7164
DuPont Investors:
Leland Weaver
Leland.weaver@dupont.com
+1 302-999-2477
DuPont Media:
Dan Turner
Daniel.a.turner@dupont.com
+1 302-299-7628
09.09.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de