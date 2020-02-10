MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
IFF (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of
taste, scent and nutrition, today announced its third consecutive recognition
on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List, an index first launched in
February 2018. It joins the ranks of 99 other leading U.S. companies assessed
for environmental, social and corporate governance practices.
'We are delighted to once again be named to Barron's prestigious sustainability
index,' said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman & CEO. 'This recognition is further
testament to our passionate employees across the world and IFF's commitment to
global sustainability leadership, as we redefine how we live in and care for
the resources of our world.'
In partnership with U.S. based investment advisory firm Calvert Research and
Management, the Barron's list was compiled by evaluating the 1000 largest
publicly traded companies against hundreds of ESG performance indicators. These
indicators, which address topics such as workplace diversity, data security and
greenhouse-gas emissions, were then used to rank each company's performance in
five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the
planet.
IFF's EVP, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer Dr. Gregory Yep
said, 'This is a fantastic achievement for IFF, where sustainability priorities
remain deeply connected to the overall success of our organization. As IFF
continues to grow and evolve, we remain focused on opportunities to create a
smarter, greener and more viable company positioned to protect our planet and
the well-being of future generations.'
Through 2019, the Company:
* Continues to execute on its environmental goals focused on emission
reductions, zero waste to landfill and water stewardship, known
collectively as 'EcoEffective+'
* Signed the United Nations' 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C - Our Only Future'
pledge, a campaign to put more aggressive science-based goals into action
to help limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius
* Received Double-A distinction from CDP, including recognition on CDP's A
List for Climate Change (fifth consecutive) and Water Security (second
consecutive), reaffirming IFF's global leadership in environmental
responsibility
* Opened the industry's largest solar array at its Union Beach, New Jersey
property, which is expected to generate over nine million kilowatt hours
annually, powering IFF's R&D facility and returning any excess energy to
the grid
* Deepened its commitment to diversity and inclusion by signing onto the
United Nations Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business ('the
Standards'), joining 250 of the world's largest companies in the pledge to
tackle discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and
intersex (LGBTI) people in the community, workplace and marketplace
* Solidified its commitment to gender parity and women's empowerment by
pledging to adopt the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles ('the
Principles'), a set of seven tenets to advance and empower women and
provide equal treatment in the workplace, marketplace and community
* Received the 2019 'Industry Mover' award from SAM, a subsidiary of
RobecoSAM which specializes in providing ESG data, benchmarks and ratings,
for the Company's top-scoring performance in economic, social and
environmental categories
* Pledged to achieve a full global EDGE certification in 2020, to advance the
Company's certification from the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality
(EDGE) for its business in the United States
* Installed a series of nesting platforms to support the conservation of
ospreys, a North American raptor species challenged by environmental
changes
For more information on sustainability at IFF, visit https://www.iff.com/en/
our-purpose/sustainability.
Kontakt:
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications & Divisional CFO, Scent
212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
