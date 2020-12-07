MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Transaction Remains on Track to Close in First Quarter of 2021
NEW YORK & WILMINGTON, Del. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--07.12.2020--
Regulatory News:
IFF (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) and DuPont (NYSE: DD) today
announced that the intended combination of DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences (N&
B) business with IFF has received unconditional clearance from the European
Commission. With receipt of this clearance, the intended combination has
received all required antitrust clearances and approvals that are a condition
to the closing of the transaction.
'We are pleased to have received our final antitrust clearance from the
European Union (EU), allowing us to proceed with our combination with DuPont N&
B,' said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. 'Having already secured the
strong support of IFF's shareholders and having made tremendous progress in our
integration planning efforts, today marks another great milestone that brings
us one step closer to bringing this industry-leading combination to life.'
'Both of our teams can be proud of the progress we have made during this
challenging year,' said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer. 'I am confident that, together, the combined company will be
well-positioned for long-term sustainable growth.'
IFF and DuPont continue to expect to close the transaction in the first quarter
of 2021.
Additional information about the proposed combination of IFF and N&B can be
found at www.strongerinnovationtogether.com.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based
materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and
everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help
customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key
markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and
wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its
businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access
information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at
investors.dupont.com.
About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences
DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven,
healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement
and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a
range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing
population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are
innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value
business opportunities. For more information: www.dupontnutritionandhealth.com
or www.biosciences.dupont.com.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be
any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made
except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). In connection with
the proposed combination of Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc. ('N&B'), a wholly
owned subsidiary of DuPont, and IFF, which will immediately follow the proposed
separation of N&B from DuPont (the 'proposed transaction'), on May 7, 2020, IFF
filed a registration statement on Form S-4 and N&B filed a registration
statement on Form S-4/S-1 each of which contains a prospectus. Each of IFF and
N&B has amended its respective registration statements and expects to file
additional amendments to these filings before they become effective. INVESTORS
AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENTS, PROSPECTUS,
THE AMENDMENTS TO THESE FILINGS, AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT
DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT IFF, N&B, NEPTUNE MERGER SUB I INC., NEPTUNE MERGER SUB II
LLC AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Such documents can be obtained free of charge
from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Free copies of these documents, once
available, and each of the companies' other filings with the SEC may also be
obtained from the respective companies by contacting the investor relations
department of DuPont or IFF.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of
the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange
Act'). In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected
future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often
contain words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,'
'seek,' 'see,' 'will,' 'would,' 'target,' similar expressions, and variations
or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address
matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the
proposed transaction, the expected timetable for completing the proposed
transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future
opportunities for the combined company and products, the benefits of the
proposed organizational and operating model of the combined company and any
other statements regarding DuPont's, IFF's and N&B's future operations,
financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt
ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities,
anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other
expectations and targets for future periods. There are several factors which
could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed
or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not
limited to, (1) the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing,
completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction, (2)
changes in relevant tax and other laws, (3) any failure to obtain necessary
regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment or any required financing or to
satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction, (4) the
possibility that unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues,
expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial
condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies that
could impact the value, timing or pursuit of the proposed transaction, (5)
risks and costs and pursuit and/or implementation of the separation of N&B,
including timing anticipated to complete the separation, any changes to the
configuration of businesses included in the separation if implemented, (6)
risks related to indemnification of certain legacy liabilities of E. I. du Pont
de Nemours and Company ('Historical EID') in connection with the distribution
of Corteva Inc. on June 1, 2019 (the 'Corteva Distribution'), (7) potential
liability arising from fraudulent conveyance and similar laws in connection
with DuPont's distribution of Dow Inc. on April 1, 2019 and/or the Corteva
Distributions (the 'Previous Distributions'), (8) failure to effectively manage
acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio
changes, including meeting conditions under the Letter Agreement entered in
connection with the Corteva Distribution, related to the transfer of certain
levels of assets and businesses, (9) uncertainty as to the long-term value of
DuPont common stock, (10) potential inability or reduced access to the capital
markets or increased cost of borrowings, including as a result of a credit
rating downgrade, (11) inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and
judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of
estimates of financial measures, in accordance with the accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States of America and related standards, or on
an adjusted basis, (12) the integration of IFF and its Frutarom business and/or
N&B being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected, (13) the
failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating
performance and results, (14) the possibility that IFF may be unable to achieve
expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the
proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to
successfully integrate Frutarom and N&B, (15) customer loss and business
disruption being greater than expected following the proposed transaction, (16)
the impact of divestitures required as a condition to consummation of the
proposed transaction as well as other conditional commitments, (17)
legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (18) an increase or decrease
in the anticipated transaction taxes (including due to any changes to tax
legislation and its impact on tax rates (and the timing of the effectiveness of
any such changes)), (19) potential litigation relating to the proposed
transaction that could be instituted against DuPont, IFF or their respective
directors, (20) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent
and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (21)
negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the transaction on
the market price of DuPont's and/or IFF's common stock, (22) risks relating to
the value of the IFF shares to be issued in the transaction and uncertainty as
to the long-term value of IFF's common stock, (23) the impact of the failure to
comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and
regulations, (24) the ability of N&B or IFF to retain and hire key personnel,
(25) the risk that N&B, as a newly formed entity that currently has no credit
rating, will not have access to the capital markets on acceptable terms, (26)
the risk that N&B and IFF will incur significant indebtedness in connection
with the potential transaction, and the degree to which IFF will be leveraged
following completion of the potential transaction may materially and adversely
affect its business, financial condition and results of operations, (27) the
ability to obtain or consummate financing or refinancing related to the
transaction upon acceptable terms or at all, (28) that N&B may not achieve
certain targeted cost and productivity improvements, which could adversely
impact its results of operations and financial condition, (29) the risk that
natural disasters, public health issues, epidemics and pandemics, including the
novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or the fear of such events, could provoke
responses that cause delays in the anticipated transaction timing or the
completion of transactions related thereto, including, without limitation, as a
result of any government or company imposed travel restrictions or the closure
of government offices and resulting delays with respect to any matters pending
before such governmental authorities and (30) other risks to DuPont's, N&B's
and IFF's business, operations and results of operations including from:
failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life
cycles; ability, cost and impact on business operations, including the supply
chain, of responding to changes in market acceptance, rules, regulations and
policies and failure to respond to such changes; outcome of significant
litigation, environmental matters and other commitments and contingencies;
failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues;
global economic and capital market conditions, including the continued
availability of capital and financing, as well as inflation, interest and
currency exchange rates; changes in political conditions, including tariffs,
trade disputes and retaliatory actions; impairment of goodwill or intangible
assets; the availability of and fluctuations in the cost of energy and raw
materials; business or supply disruption, including in connection with the
Previous Distributions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism
or war, natural disasters and weather events and patterns, disasters, public
health issues, epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, or the fear of such
events, and the inherent unpredictability, duration and severity of such
events, which could result in a significant operational event for DuPont, N&B
or IFF, adversely impact demand or production; ability to discover, develop and
protect new technologies and to protect and enforce DuPont's, N&B's or IFF's
intellectual property rights;, as well as management's response to any of the
aforementioned factors. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the
proposed merger, are more fully discussed in the registration statement and
proxy statement filed by IFF and the registration statement filed by N&B. While
the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in
registration statements filed by each of IFF and N&B in connection with the
transaction, are considered representative, no such list should be considered
to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted
factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of
forward-looking statements. Further lists and descriptions of risks and
uncertainties can be found in IFF's annual report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2019, DuPont's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2019, and each of IFF's and DuPont's respective subsequent reports
on Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and Form 8-K, the contents of which are not
incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this announcement.
Any other risks associated with the proposed transaction are more fully
discussed in the registration statements filed with the SEC. While the list of
factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the
registration statements, as amended, filed by each of IFF or N&B are
representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of
all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant
additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.
Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those
anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other
things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal
liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a
material adverse effect on IFF's, DuPont's or N&B's consolidated financial
condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. None of IFF,
DuPont nor N&B assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates
to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201207005925/en/
Kontakt:
IFF
Michael DeVeau
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
+1 212-708-7164
DuPont Investors:
Leland Weaver
Leland.weaver@dupont.com
+1 302-999-2477
DuPont Media:
Dan Turner
Daniel.a.turner@dupont.com
+1 302-299-7628
