Transaction Remains on Track to Close in First Quarter of 2021

IFF (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) and DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that the intended combination of DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences (N& B) business with IFF has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission. With receipt of this clearance, the intended combination has received all required antitrust clearances and approvals that are a condition to the closing of the transaction.

'We are pleased to have received our final antitrust clearance from the European Union (EU), allowing us to proceed with our combination with DuPont N& B,' said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. 'Having already secured the strong support of IFF's shareholders and having made tremendous progress in our integration planning efforts, today marks another great milestone that brings us one step closer to bringing this industry-leading combination to life.'

'Both of our teams can be proud of the progress we have made during this challenging year,' said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'I am confident that, together, the combined company will be well-positioned for long-term sustainable growth.'

IFF and DuPont continue to expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2021.

Additional information about the proposed combination of IFF and N&B can be found at www.strongerinnovationtogether.com.

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven, healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities. For more information: www.dupontnutritionandhealth.com or www.biosciences.dupont.com.

