NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--12.02.2020--
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF)
(TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year
ended December 31, 2019.
Management Commentary
'2019 was a transformational year for IFF as we continued to take important
steps to redefine our industry, including our integration of Frutarom and
recently announced combination with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences,' said IFF
Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. 'Importantly, we continued to achieve
significant cost synergies from Frutarom well ahead of our year-one targets,
and captured solid year one revenue synergies, demonstrating our broad
operational strength.
'In the fourth quarter, we delivered high-single digit currency neutral
top-line growth and a robust double-digit increase in adjusted EPS ex
amortization - both broadly in line with our expectations. During 2019, we grew
sales to $5.1 billion, expanded our adjusted operating profit margin ex
amortization, and delivered on our balance sheet deleverage commitment - a
testament to our team's focus, dedication and commitment to delivering strong
results while executing our long-term strategy.
'Looking forward to 2020, our priorities are clear: drive growth and
profitability in our business, substantially complete the Frutarom integration
and lay the groundwork for a successful combination with DuPont Nutrition &
Biosciences. With continued focus on execution, we will be well-positioned to
become a global leader in innovative integrated solutions and create value for
all of our stakeholders."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results
* Reported net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $1.28 billion, an
increase of 5% from $1.22 billion in 2018. Currency neutral sales increased
7%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses.
Growth this quarter benefited from approximately 4 percentage points
associated with an additional week of sales, or a 53rd week.
* Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $0.70 per
diluted share versus $0.09 per diluted share reported in 2018. Excluding
those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was
$1.46 per diluted share in 2019 versus $1.23 in the year-ago period, led by
adjusted operating profit growth, increases in other income and a lower
effective tax rate.
Scent Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales increased 4%, or $20.4 million, to $478.3
million. Currency neutral sales increased 6%, with growth in all regions
and nearly all categories. Performance was strongest in Consumer Fragrance,
increasing high-single digits, driven by strong growth in Home, Fabric and
Hair Care. Fine Fragrance grew mid single-digits, led by double-digit
growth in both Greater Asia and Latin America. Fragrance Ingredients
declined low single-digits as price increases were offset by volume
declines related to inventory destocking.
* Scent segment profit increased 7% on a reported basis and increased 11% on
a currency neutral basis driven by the benefits of productivity initiatives
and volume growth.
Taste Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales increased 7%, or $28.3 million, to $429.9
million. Currency neutral sales increased 8% led by double-digit growth in
Greater Asia and high single-digit growth in North America. From a category
perspective, growth was strongest in Beverage and Savory, led by strong new
win performance.
* Taste segment profit increased 2% on a reported basis and increased 5% on a
currency neutral basis as contributions from volume growth, productivity
and lower incentive compensation expense were moderated by higher raw
material costs.
Frutarom Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales increased 4%, or $16.0 million, to $375.6
million. Currency neutral sales increased 6%, including the net
contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses. Sales, excluding the
impact of foreign currency and the benefits of acquisitions, grew 2% driven
by solid growth in Taste and Savory Solutions.
* Frutarom segment profit increased 17% on a reported basis and 24% on a
currency neutral basis to $32 million. Excluding amortization, segment
profit for the fourth quarter was $73 million driven by acquisition-related
synergies and cost management.
Full Year 2019 Consolidated Financial Results
* Reported net sales for the full year totaled $5.1 billion, an increase of
29% from $4.0 billion in 2018, including the contribution of sales related
to Frutarom. On a combined basis, currency neutral sales increased 3%,
including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses.
Growth this year benefited from approximately 1 percentage point associated
with an additional week of sales, or a 53rd week.
* Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the full year was $4.00 per diluted
share versus $3.79 per diluted share reported in 2018. Excluding those
items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was $6.17 per
diluted share in 2019 versus $6.23 in the year-ago period, as adjusted
operating profit improvement was more than offset by higher shares
outstanding and interest expense - both related to the Frutarom
acquisition.
Scent Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales increased 2%, or $42.1 million, to $1.9 billion.
Currency neutral sales increased 4%, with growth in all regions and all
categories. Performance was strongest in Fine Fragrance and Consumer
Fragrance, both growing mid single-digits. Fine Fragrance results were
driven by double-digit growth in EAME and Greater Asia, while Consumer
Fragrance was led by strong improvements in Home and Fabric Care. Fragrance
Ingredients improved low single-digits led by price increases related to
higher raw material costs.
* Scent segment profit increased 1% on a reported basis and increased 6% on a
currency neutral basis led by raw material driven price increases and the
benefits of productivity initiatives.
Taste Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales remained relatively constant at $1.7 billion.
Currency neutral sales increased approximately 2% as performance was driven
by high single-digit growth in Greater Asia and low single-digit growth in
EAME. In North America and Latin America, results were challenged, as
performance was adversely impacted by volume erosion with multinational
customers. From a category perspective, growth was strongest in Beverage
and Savory, led by strong new win performance.
* Taste segment profit decreased 3% on a reported basis and 0% on a currency
neutral basis as productivity, integration related synergies and lower
incentive compensation expense were offset by higher raw material costs.
Frutarom Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales were $1.5 billion. On a standalone basis,
currency neutral sales increased 3%, including the net contribution of
acquisitions and divested businesses.
* Sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency and the benefits of
acquisitions, remained constant driven by solid growth in Taste and Savory
Solutions.
* Frutarom segment profit contributed $127 million, or $286 million excluding
amortization. Margin continued to be supported by acquisition-related
synergies and cost management.
Brazil Tax Recovery During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recognized
$8 million in income related to the expected recoveries of previously paid
indirect taxes in Brazil from the period from 2012 to 2018 that have been
subject to litigation between the Company and certain tax authorities. The
amount has been recorded in Selling and administrative expense.
Compliance Investigation Completed
IFF's investigation of allegations that improper payments to representatives of
customers were made in Russia and Ukraine has been completed. Such allegations
were substantiated, and IFF has confirmed that key members of Frutarom's senior
management at the time were aware of such payments. IFF has taken appropriate
remedial actions, including replacing senior management in relevant locations,
and believes that such improper customer payments have stopped.
IFF has confirmed in these investigations that total affected sales represented
less than 1% of IFF's consolidated net sales for 2019. The impact of the
reviews including the costs associated with them, have not been material to
IFF's results of operations or financial condition. In addition, no evidence
was uncovered suggesting that any of these compliance matters had any
connection to the United States.
In addition to IFF's standard compliance integration activities, IFF also
conducted a robust secondary review of Frutarom's operations in certain other
jurisdictions, including those that it deems 'high risk'. These reviews
supplemented IFF's existing global compliance initiatives that were implemented
at Frutarom in connection with the closing of the Frutarom transaction. These
secondary reviews were conducted with the assistance of outside legal and
accounting firms. These reviews are also complete.
IFF is committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and has
strict compliance policies in place that are regularly reviewed and updated.
Outlook
When comparing 2020 guidance to 2019 results, currency is expected to
negatively impact sales by an estimated 1 percentage point, and adjusted EPS ex
amortization by 3 percentage points.
Sales growth for 2020 is expected to be approximately 1% to 5% on a currency
neutral basis, which includes an estimated 1 percentage point impact related to
the 53rd week in the prior year period and an anticipated 0.5 percentage point
impact, principally related to the carryover effect from the Russia/Ukraine
compliance issue and CitraSource. Excluding these impacts, currency neutral
core sales growth is expected to be approximately 2.5% to 6.5%.
Adjusted EPS ex amortization growth for 2020 is expected to be approximately
3.5% to 7.5% on a currency neutral basis, which includes an estimated 5
percentage point impact related to an incentive compensation reset, an
estimated 1 percentage point impact related to the 53rd week in the prior year
period and an anticipated 0.5 percentage point impact, principally related to
the carryover effect from the Russia/Ukraine compliance issue and CitraSource.
Offsetting this is a 6 percentage point contribution from integration
synergies. Excluding these impacts, core currency neutral adjusted EPS ex
amortization growth is expected to be approximately 4% to 8%.
The Company expects to achieve a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x by
the end of 2020.
The Company expects a modest impact from the recent coronavirus outbreak in
Asia, based on its knowledge at this time. However, there are still too many
variables and uncertainties regarding this outbreak to quantify currently. The
Company is assessing developments constantly and will update these measures as
needed.
Starting in the first quarter 2020, the Company will report financial results
in two segments, Taste and Scent, incorporating nearly all Frutarom business
into the Taste segment. Under the new reporting structure, the new Taste
segment would have represented approximately 62% of 2019 sales and the new
Scent segment would have represented approximately 38% of 2019 sales.
A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available on its
website at www.iff.com or at www.sec.gov by March 3, 2020.
Audio Webcast
A live webcast to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019
financial results will be held on February 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The
webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR
website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a
recorded version will be made available on the Company's website approximately
one hour after the event and will remain available on IFF's website for one
year.
Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' under the Federal
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements
regarding guidance for full year 2020, the proposed combination with DuPont's
Nutrition & Biosciences business ('N&B'), the progress of the integration of
Frutarom, including expected cost savings in 2020, and our ability to
accelerate growth and profitability in 2020. These forward-looking statements
are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor
disclosures contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission
filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the
Commission on February 26, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC, including
the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company wishes to caution
readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the
future affect the Company's actual results and could cause the Company's actual
results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to
the Company's expectations regarding these statements, such factors include,
but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the integration of the Frutarom
business, including whether we will realize the benefits anticipated from the
acquisition in the expected time frame, (2) unanticipated costs, liabilities,
charges or expenses resulting from the Frutarom acquisition, (3)the impact of
the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation,
including any that may arise out of the Company's investigations into improper
payments made in Frutarom businesses principally operating in Russia and the
Ukraine, (4) the increase in the Company's leverage resulting from the
additional debt incurred to pay a portion of the consideration for Frutarom and
its impact on the Company's liquidity and ability to return capital to its
shareholders, (5) the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding the
timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed
combination with N&B, (6) any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals,
approval of IFF's shareholders, anticipated tax treatment or any required
financing or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed combination
with N&B, (7) potential inability to access or reduced access to the capital
markets or increased cost of borrowings, including as a result of a credit
rating downgrade, (8) the integration of IFF and N&B being more difficult, time
consuming or costly than expected, (9) the possibility that IFF may be unable
to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in
connection with the proposed combination with N&B within the expected time
frames or at all, (10) customer loss and business disruption being greater than
expected following the proposed combination with N&B, (11) the impact of any
divestitures required as a condition to consummation of the proposed
combination with N&B as well as other conditional commitments, (12) risks
relating to the value of the IFF shares to be issued in the combination with N&
B and uncertainty as to the long-term value of IFF's common stock, (13) the
Company's ability to successfully market to its expanded and decentralized
Taste and Frutarom customer base, (14) the Company's ability to effectively
compete in its market and develop and introduce new products that meet
customers' needs, (15) the Company's ability to successfully develop innovative
and cost-effective products that allow customers to achieve their own
profitability expectations, (16) the impact of the disruption in the Company's
manufacturing operations, (17) the impact of a disruption in the Company's
supply chain, including the inability to obtain ingredients and raw materials
from third parties, (18) volatility and increases in the price of raw
materials, energy and transportation, (19) the Company's ability to comply
with, and the costs associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements
and industry standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy
and environmental impact, (20) the impact of any failure or interruption of the
Company's key information technology systems or a breach of information
security, (21) the Company's ability to react in a timely and cost-effective
manner to changes in consumer preferences and demands, (22) the Company's
ability to establish and manage collaborations, joint ventures or partnership
that lead to development or commercialization of products, (23) the Company's
ability to benefit from its investments and expansion in emerging markets, (24)
the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign
markets in which it operates, (25) economic, regulatory and political risks
associated with the Company's international operations, (26) the impact of
global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products, (27) the inability
to retain key personnel, (28) the Company's ability to comply with, and the
costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and foreign environmental
protection laws, (29) the Company's ability to realize the benefits of its cost
and productivity initiatives, (30) the Company's ability to successfully manage
its working capital and inventory balances, (31) the impact of the failure to
comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and
regulations, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, (32) the
Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights, (33) the impact
of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation, (34)
changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to our
pension and postretirement obligations, (35) the impact of future impairment of
our tangible or intangible long-lived assets, (36) the impact of changes in
federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and
adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes, (37) the effect of
potential government regulation on certain product development initiatives, and
restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its operations as a
result, and (38) the impact of the United Kingdom's departure from the European
Union. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management
to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the
Company's business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i)
currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted
operating profit (margin) ex. amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; (v) adjusted EPS
ex. amortization; (vi) Frutarom organic sales and (vii) Frutarom segment profit
ex amortization
Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.
Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating
international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers
by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at
exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the
underlying transaction.
Frutarom organic sales are currency neutral sales excluding the impact of
acquisitions for the twelve months following the acquisition. We also adjust
Frutarom organic sales on a currency neutral basis to reflect planned
divestitures and temporary business headwinds related to CitraSouce, Natural
Colors, PTI and Trade & Marketing that are expected to normalize.
Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement
initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs,
restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA
mandated product recall, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review
& legal defense costs and N&B transaction related costs ("Operating Profit
Items Impacting Comparability").
Adjusted Operating Profit (Margin) ex. Amortization excludes the impact of
Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of
acquisition related intangible assets.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives,
acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other
charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall,
U.S. tax reform, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review & legal
defense costs, N&B merger related costs and redemption value adjustment to EPS
(often referred to as 'Items Impacting Comparability').
Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Items Impacting
Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.
Frutarom segment profit ex amortization is Frutarom segment profit excluding
amortization expense related to intangible assets of $41 million in the fourth
quarter of 2019 and $159 million in the full year 2019.
These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information
regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year
performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in
accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in
accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results
and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made
aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period
comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these
identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These
non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for
analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other
companies' calculation of such metrics.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex.
Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full
amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with
acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation.
The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results
that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both
acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation
will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the
event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to
evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating
income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition
related costs have been separated from costs related to prior acquisitions. The
Frutarom acquisition costs represent a significant balance and we believe this
amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the
acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and
this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage
our business. For Frutarom, we present segment profit excluding amortization
expense as it allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over
time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and
non-acquisitive peer companies.
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Metrics. This press release also includes our
expectations for 2020 with respect to (i) sales growth; (ii) Adjusted EPS
growth; and (iii) Adjusted EPS ex. amortization growth. The closest
corresponding GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of
the differences between the non-GAAP metric expectation and the corresponding
GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the length of
the forecasted period and potential variability, complexity and low visibility
as to items such as future contingencies and other costs that would be excluded
from the GAAP measures, and the tax impact of such items, in the relevant
future period. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant,
and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.
Combined 2018 Financials
We calculated 'combined' numbers by combining (i) our fiscal year 2018 results
(including Frutarom from October 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018) with (ii) the
results of Frutarom from January 1, 2018 to October 3, 2018, and adjusting for
divestitures of Frutarom's businesses since October 4, 2018, but do not include
any other adjustments that would have been made had we owned Frutarom for such
periods prior to October 4, 2018.
Standalone Frutarom Growth
We calculated Frutarom growth 'on a standalone basis' by comparing (i) Frutarom
sales results prior to acquisition from January 1, 2018 to October 3, 2018
combined with Frutarom sales post acquisition from October 4, 2018 to December
31, 2018 to (ii) Frutarom sales results for fiscal year 2019.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
