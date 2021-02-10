MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Ended 2020 with improved Q4 sales momentum; Solid start to 2021
Completed transformational combination on February 1st to create new industry
leader
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.02.2021--
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results
for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Management Commentary
"I'm pleased to say that we ended 2020 and started 2021 with positive momentum
amid the continued challenges of the pandemic," said IFF Chairman and CEO
Andreas Fibig. "This performance is a direct testament to the diversity of our
portfolio, the essential nature of our products, and the resiliency of our
global teams. Our return to comparable currency neutral sales growth this
quarter gives us confidence that we can generate strong value creation for our
shareholders going forward."
IFF Executive Vice President and CFO, Rustom Jilla commented, 'The resiliency
of our business was apparent in our robust cash flow for the year, which
allowed us to continue to reduce our net debt while also increasing our
dividend. Our guidance for 2021 reflects the strength of our enhanced platform,
our expectation that the pandemic will subside in the second half, and our
rigorous focus on execution. As such, we expect to deliver 2021 results that
are meaningfully better than 2020 - with broad-based top and bottom-line
improvements.'
Mr. Fibig continued, "I'm proud that we have completed our transformational
combination to become a new industry leader. Now the work to create shareholder
value by executing IFF's core business objectives and realizing our synergy
plans truly begins. I'm excited for the potential of our company as our future
is bright and we are well-positioned to seize the opportunities ahead to
deliver profitable growth for years to come."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results
* Reported net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $1.27 billion, a decrease
of 1% from $1.28 billion in 2019. Currency neutral sales decreased 2%,
including an approximately 4 percentage point negative impact associated
with an additional week of sales, or a 53rd week, in the fourth quarter of
2019. Excluding this impact, currency neutral sales grew 2%.
* Reported operating profit for the fourth quarter was $100.6 million versus
$116.8 million reported in 2019. Excluding those items that affect
comparability, adjusted operating profit ex amortization for the fourth
quarter was $203.5 million versus $222.7 million in the year-ago period.
* Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $0.57 per
diluted share versus $0.70 per diluted share reported in 2019. Excluding
those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was
$1.32 per diluted share in 2020 versus $1.46 in the year-ago period.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
Scent Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales increased 5% to $504.2 million, or 3% on a
currency neutral basis, with growth in nearly all regions and most
categories. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week, Scent increased
high-single digits both on a reported and currency neutral basis.
Performance was strongest in Consumer Fragrance driven by strong growth in
Home Care & Personal Wash. Fine Fragrance returned to growth led by new
wins in North America and Europe. Fragrance Ingredients was solid driven by
double-digit growth in Cosmetic Actives.
* Scent segment profit increased 4% on a reported basis and was flat on a
currency neutral basis as benefits of volume growth, productivity
initiatives and disciplined cost management were offset by higher incentive
compensation expense and the absence of the Brazil Tax Recovery that was
recorded in the year-ago period.
Taste Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales decreased 4% to $765.9 million, or 5% on a
currency neutral basis. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week, Taste
declined low-single digits as Food Service continued to experience
pressure, declining double-digits on a reported and currency neutral basis.
The rest of the portfolio, excluding Food Service, was solid excluding the
impact of the 53rd week, growing low single-digits on a reported and
currency neutral basis. From a geographic perspective, North America
continued to outperform, while EAME, Latin America and Greater Asia
continued to be impacted by COVID-19.
* Taste segment profit decreased 9% on a reported basis and decreased 10% on
a currency neutral basis as acquisition-related savings and productivity
were more than offset primarily by volume declines.
Full Year 2020 Consolidated Financial Results
* Reported net sales for the full year totaled $5.08 billion, a decrease of
1% from $5.14 billion in 2019. Currency neutral sales remained constant, or
increased 1% excluding the impact of the 53rd week in 2019, led by
low-single digit growth in Scent.
* Reported operating profit for the full year was $566.5 million versus
$665.3 million reported in 2019. Excluding those items that affect
comparability, adjusted operating profit ex amortization for the full year
was $922.3 million versus $986.2 million in the year-ago period.
* Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the full year was $3.21 per diluted
share versus $4.00 per diluted share reported in 2019. Excluding those
items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was $5.70 per
diluted share in 2020 versus $6.17 in the year-ago period.
Full Year 2020 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
Scent Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales increased 2%, or $34.9 million, to $2.0 billion.
Currency neutral sales increased 3%, or 4% excluding the impact of the 53rd
week, with Consumer Fragrance increasing high single-digits on both a
reported and currency neutral basis. Fine Fragrance declined mid-teens on a
reported and currency neutral basis due to the temporary disruptions of
consumer access to retail markets related to COVID-19. Fragrance
Ingredients improved low single-digits on a reported basis and was flat on
a currency neutral basis as a double-digit performance in Cosmetic Actives
was offset by the internal prioritization of ingredients to support
Fragrance Compounds in light of COVID-19.
* Scent segment profit increased 2% on a reported basis and increased 3% on a
currency neutral basis led primarily by the benefits of volume growth and
productivity initiatives.
Taste Business Unit
* On a reported basis, sales decreased 3%, or $90.7 million, to $3.1 billion.
Currency neutral sales decreased approximately 2%, or 1% excluding the
impact of the 53rd week, as Food Service declined double-digits on a
reported and currency neutral basis due to COVID-19. The rest of the
portfolio excluding Food Service was solid, growing low single-digits on a
currency neutral basis and flat on a reported basis. From a geographic
perspective, North America was strong, while EAME, Latin America and
Greater Asia were pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic.
* Taste segment profit decreased 10% on a reported basis and 8% on a currency
neutral basis as productivity and integration-related synergies were more
than offset primarily by a sales volume decline.
2021 Financial Guidance
The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain
elements which are included in reported GAAP results.
For the full year 2021, the Company expects:
* Pro-forma (giving effect to the N&B transaction) sales to be approximately
$11.5 billion, including approximately $507 million in sales for N&B in
January 2021
* Pro-forma (giving effect to the N&B transaction) adjusted EBITDA margin to
be approximately 23.2%
2020 Pro-Forma Results
On a combined basis, full year 2020 pro-forma (giving effect to the N&B
transaction) sales were approximately $11,143 million, with a full year 2020
pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 22.1%.
A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available on its
website at www.iff.com or at www.sec.gov by March 2, 2021.
Audio Webcast
A live webcast to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020
financial results will be held on February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The
webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR
website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a
recorded version will be made available on the Company's website approximately
one hour after the event and will remain available on IFF's website for one
year.
Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' under the Federal
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements
regarding the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's near
term results, expectations regarding sales and profit for the fourth quarter of
2020, the volatility of the economic environment and uncertainty about the
duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; revenue from its categories with
retail channel exposure, such as Fine Fragrance and Food Service; the expected
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy; the Company's ability to
manage through the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the near-term impact; the
Company's expectations regarding growth in the Taste segment in the
medium-term; and the Company's expectations regarding the combination with N&B.
These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary
statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company's Securities
and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings, including the Company's Annual Report
on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with
the SEC on August 10, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company
wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and
could in the future affect the Company's actual results and could cause the
Company's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those
expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the
Company. With respect to the Company's expectations regarding these statements,
such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect of economic
conditions in the industries and markets in which IFF operates in the U.S. and
globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions,
fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange
rates, levels of end market demand, the impact of weather conditions, natural
disasters, public health issues, epidemics and pandemics, including the novel
coronavirus (COVID-19), or the fear of such events, and the financial condition
of IFF's customers and suppliers; (2) the risks to the Company's business from
the COVID-19 pandemic, including operational risks, supply chain risks, and
customer related-risks; (3) risks related to the integration of the Frutarom
business and/or the combination with N&B, including whether the Company will
realize the benefits anticipated from the acquisitions in the expected time
frame; (4) unanticipated costs, liabilities, charges or expenses resulting from
the Frutarom acquisition and/or the combination with N&B; (5) the integration
of IFF and its Frutarom business and/or N&B being more difficult, time
consuming or costly than expected; (6) customer loss and business disruption
being greater than expected following the combination with N&B; (7) potential
litigation relating to the combination with N&B that could be instituted
against DuPont, IFF or their respective directors, (8) risks associated with
third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be
triggered by the combination with N&B; (9) the impact of the outcome of legal
claims, regulatory investigations and litigation; (10) the risk that N&B and
IFF incurred significant indebtedness in connection with the combination, and
the degree to which IFF is leveraged following completion of the combination
may materially and adversely affect its business, financial condition and
results of operations; (11) the increase in the Company's leverage resulting
from the additional debt incurred to pay a portion of the consideration for
Frutarom and its impact on the Company's liquidity and ability to return
capital to its shareholders; (12) the Company's ability to successfully market
to its expanded and decentralized Taste and Frutarom customer base; (13) the
Company's ability to effectively compete in its market and develop and
introduce new products that meet customers' needs; (14) the Company's ability
to successfully develop innovative and cost-effective products that allow
customers to achieve their own profitability expectations; (15) the impact of a
disruption in the Company's manufacturing operations; (16) the impact of a
disruption in the Company's supply chain, including the inability to obtain
ingredients and raw materials from third parties; (17) volatility and increases
in the price of raw materials, energy and transportation; (18) the Company's
ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with,
regulatory requirements and industry standards, including regarding product
safety, quality, efficacy and environmental impact; (19) the impact of any
failure or interruption of the Company's key information technology systems or
a breach of information security; (20) the Company's ability to react in a
timely and cost-effective manner to changes in consumer preferences and
demands; (21) the Company's ability to establish and manage collaborations,
joint ventures or partnership that lead to development or commercialization of
products; (22) the Company's ability to benefit from its investments and
expansion in emerging markets; (23) the impact of currency fluctuations or
devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which it operates; (24)
economic, regulatory and political risks associated with the Company's
international operations; (25) the impact of global economic uncertainty on
demand for consumer products; (26) the inability to retain key personnel; (27)
the Company's ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance
with, U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws; (28) the Company's
ability to realize the benefits of its cost and productivity initiatives; (29)
the Company's ability to successfully manage its working capital and inventory
balances; (30) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign
anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including the U.S.
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (31) the Company's ability to protect its
intellectual property rights; (32) the impact of the outcome of legal claims,
regulatory investigations and litigation; (33) changes in market conditions or
governmental regulations relating to the Company's pension and postretirement
obligations; (34) the impact of future impairment of the Company's tangible or
intangible long-lived assets; (35) the impact of changes in federal, state,
local and international tax legislation or policies, including the Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results
of tax audits, assessments, or disputes; (36) the effect of potential
government regulation on certain product development initiatives, and
restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its operations as a
result; and (37) the impact of the United Kingdom's departure from the European
Union. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management
to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the
Company's business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i)
currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted
operating profit ex amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; and (v) adjusted EPS ex.
amortization. Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.
Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating
international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers
by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at
exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the
underlying transaction.
Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement
initiatives, Frutarom integration related costs, restructuring and other
charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, employee separation costs, FDA
mandated product recall, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review
& legal defense costs, N&B transaction related costs and N&B integration
related costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").
Adjusted Operating Profit ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Items
Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible
assets.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives,
acquisition related costs, Frutarom integration related costs, restructuring
and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, employee separation
costs, FDA mandated product recall, pension settlement, Frutarom acquisition
related costs, compliance review & legal defense costs, N&B transaction related
costs, N&B integration related costs and redemption value adjustment to EPS
(often referred to as 'Items Impacting Comparability').
Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Items Impacting
Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.
These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information
regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year
performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in
accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in
accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results
and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made
aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period
comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these
identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These
non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for
analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other
companies' calculation of such metrics. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year
2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP
financial measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible
assets acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted
EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense allows
comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and
long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer
companies. We believe this calculation will provide a more accurate
presentation in this and in future periods in the event of additional
acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to evaluate and understand
operating trends excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per
diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs and N&B
transaction related costs have been separated from costs related to prior
acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition related costs and N&B transaction
related costs represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should
be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition
related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this change
has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage our business.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences
and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential
solutions for a better world - from global icons to unexpected innovations and
experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an
international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring
scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world
craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at
iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
