MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.11.2020--
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF)
(TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September
30, 2020.
Management Commentary
'Despite the COVID-19 related headwinds, we achieved a strong sequential
improvement in our financial results in the third quarter,' said Andreas Fibig,
IFF Chairman and CEO. 'Our business continues to be resilient, growing 3%
excluding the impact of Fine Fragrance and Food Service, led by a third
consecutive quarter of robust growth in Consumer Fragrance. Fine Fragrance and
Food Service improved relative to the second quarter, yet still declined as a
result of COVID-19.
IFF Executive Vice President and CFO, Rustom Jilla commented, 'From a
profitability perspective, we have also seen a sequential improvement in the
third quarter even as we continued to incur higher pandemic related operating
costs. The focus on cash remained intense with lower working capital days and
higher free cash flow - both sequentially and versus the prior year. Looking
ahead to the fourth quarter, while the level of COVID-19 uncertainty remains
too high to provide guidance, we face a roughly 400 basis point sales headwind
solely as a result of 2019's fourth quarter which included an additional week
of sales.'
Andreas Fibig concluded, 'We also made great progress towards our combination
with DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences. To date, we have received antitrust
clearance in nearly all markets, obtained overwhelming approval from our
shareholders and, in conjunction with N&B successfully completed the permanent
financing, including a $6.25 billion senior notes offering at attractive
interest rates. While there are a few remaining items, including outstanding
regulatory approvals, we continue to expect to complete the merger in the first
quarter of 2021.'
Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results
* Reported net sales for the third quarter were $1.27 billion, flat when
compared to the prior year period. Currency neutral sales increased 1%,
representing a sequential improvement versus the second quarter, with
year-over-year growth driven by Scent. Fine Fragrance and Food Service,
impacted most as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, improved relative to
their second quarter performance, yet declined 14% on a currency neutral
basis or 15% on a reported basis. The rest of the portfolio, excluding Fine
Fragrance and Food Service was solid, growing 3% on both a currency neutral
and reported basis.
* Reported operating profit for the third quarter was $150.3 million, a
decrease of 19% from $184.7 million in 2019. Adjusted operating profit
excluding amortization increased 1% on a currency neutral basis as margin
improvement in Scent was offset by challenges in Taste.
* Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter was $0.75 per
diluted share versus $1.13 per diluted share reported in 2019. Adjusted EPS
excluding amortization was $1.40 per diluted share in 2020 versus $1.53 in
the year-ago period as the devaluation of emerging market currencies versus
the US dollar and Euro adversely impacted Other Income/Expense. On a
currency neutral basis, adjusted EPS excluding amortization increased 1%
driven primarily by adjusted operating profit performance.
Scent Segment
* On a reported basis, sales increased 4% to $502.8 million, and 4% on a
currency neutral basis. Consumer Fragrance growth remained strong,
increasing double-digits both on a reported and currency neutral basis,
with growth across nearly all sub-categories. Fine Fragrance experienced a
marked sequential improvement versus the second quarter, yet declined
mid-teens on a reported and currency neutral basis due to the temporary
disruptions of consumer access to retail markets related to COVID-19.
Fragrance Ingredients returned to growth in the third quarter led by
double-digit growth in Cosmetic Actives, both on a reported and currency
neutral basis.
* Scent segment profit increased 15% on a reported basis and 20% on a
currency neutral basis led primarily by higher sales volume and strong
benefits of productivity initiatives.
Taste Segment
* On a reported basis, sales decreased 2% to $765.2 million, or declined 1%
on a currency neutral basis. Food Service, while improved versus the second
quarter, experienced continued pressure, declining double-digits on a
reported and currency neutral basis. The rest of the portfolio excluding
Food Service was solid, growing low single-digits on a currency neutral
basis and flat on a reported basis. From a geographic perspective, North
America increased double-digits, with growth in nearly all categories. In
EAME, growth was challenged primarily by pressures in Savory Solutions
while Latin America and Greater Asia continued to be impacted by COVID-19.
* Taste segment profit decreased 16% on a reported basis and 13% on a
currency neutral basis principally as acquisition-related synergies were
more than offset by lower sales volume, unfavorable price versus input
costs and higher COVID-19 related costs.
Financial Guidance
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, there is uncertainty around its
ultimate impact. Therefore, the Company's full year financial results cannot be
reasonably estimated at this time.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the prior year comparison included an
additional week of sales or a 53rd week, which represented approximately 4
percentage points of currency neutral sales as disclosed in the fourth quarter
2019.
Audio Webcast
A live webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results
will be held on November 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and
accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR website at
ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version
will be made available on the Company's website approximately one hour after
the event and will remain available on IFF's website for one year.
Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' under the Federal
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements
regarding the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's near
term results, expectations regarding sales and profit for the fourth quarter of
2020, the volatility of the economic environment and uncertainty about the
duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; revenue from its categories with
retail channel exposure, such as Fine Fragrance and Food Service; the expected
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy; the Company's ability to
manage through the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the near-term impact; the
Company's expectations regarding growth in the Taste segment in the
medium-term; and the Company's expectations regarding the proposed combination
with N&B. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by
cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company's
Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings, including the Company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2020, Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020 and subsequent filings
with the SEC. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important
factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company's actual
results and could cause the Company's actual results for subsequent periods to
differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made
by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company's expectations
regarding these statements, such factors include, but are not limited to: (1)
the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which IFF
operates in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial
market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign
currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand, the impact of weather
conditions, natural disasters, public health issues, epidemics and pandemics,
including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or the fear of such events, and the
financial condition of IFF's customers and suppliers; (2) the risks to the
Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic, including operational risks,
supply chain risks, and customer related-risks; (3) risks related to the
integration of the Frutarom business, including whether the Company will
realize the benefits anticipated from the acquisition in the expected time
frame; (4) unanticipated costs, liabilities, charges or expenses resulting from
the Frutarom acquisition; (5) the impact of the outcome of legal claims,
regulatory investigations and litigation; (6) the increase in the Company's
leverage resulting from the additional debt incurred to pay a portion of the
consideration for Frutarom and its impact on the Company's liquidity and
ability to return capital to its shareholders; (7) the Company's ability to
successfully market to its expanded and decentralized Taste and Frutarom
customer base; (8) the Company's ability to effectively compete in its market
and develop and introduce new products that meet customers' needs; (9) the
Company's ability to successfully develop innovative and cost-effective
products that allow customers to achieve their own profitability expectations;
(10) the impact of a disruption in the Company's manufacturing operations; (11)
the impact of a disruption in the Company's supply chain, including the
inability to obtain ingredients and raw materials from third parties; (12)
volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and
transportation; (13) the Company's ability to comply with, and the costs
associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements and industry
standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy and
environmental impact; (14) the impact of any failure or interruption of the
Company's key information technology systems or a breach of information
security; (15) the Company's ability to react in a timely and cost-effective
manner to changes in consumer preferences and demands; (16) the Company's
ability to establish and manage collaborations, joint ventures or partnership
that lead to development or commercialization of products; (17) the Company's
ability to benefit from its investments and expansion in emerging markets; (18)
the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign
markets in which it operates; (19) economic, regulatory and political risks
associated with the Company's international operations; (20) the impact of
global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products; (21) the inability
to retain key personnel; (22) the Company's ability to comply with, and the
costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and foreign environmental
protection laws; (23) the Company's ability to realize the benefits of its cost
and productivity initiatives; (24) the Company's ability to successfully manage
its working capital and inventory balances; (25) the impact of the failure to
comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and
regulations, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (26) the
Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; (27) the impact
of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation; (28)
changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to the
Company's pension and postretirement obligations; (29) the impact of future
impairment of the Company's tangible or intangible long-lived assets; (30) the
impact of changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or
policies, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing
and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes;
(31) the effect of potential government regulation on certain product
development initiatives, and restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the
Company or its operations as a result; and (32) the impact of the United
Kingdom's departure from the European Union. New risks emerge from time to time
and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to
assess the impact of such risks on the Company's business. Accordingly, the
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i)
currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted
operating profit (margin) ex. amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; (v) adjusted EPS
ex. amortization and (vi) currency neutral adjusted EPS ex amortization.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.
Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating
international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers
by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at
exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the
underlying transaction.
Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement
initiatives, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net,
losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, Frutarom
acquisition related costs, compliance review & legal defense costs, and N&B
transaction related costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").
Adjusted Operating Profit (Margin) ex. Amortization excludes the impact of
Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of
acquisition related intangible assets.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives,
acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other
charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall,
Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review & legal defense costs, N&
B transaction related costs, and redemption value adjustment to EPS (often
referred to as 'Items Impacting Comparability').
Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Items Impacting
Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.
These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information
regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year
performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in
accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in
accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results
and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made
aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period
comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these
identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These
non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for
analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other
companies' calculation of such metrics.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex.
Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full
amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with
acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation.
The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results
that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both
acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation
will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the
event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to
evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating
income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition
related costs and N&B transaction related costs have been separated from costs
related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition related costs and N&B
transaction related costs represent a significant balance and we believe this
amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the
acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and
this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage
our business.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201109006213/en/
Kontakt:
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
10.11.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de