IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste,
scent and nutrition announced that the Company's management will speak at the
Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, Florida,
on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on
the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live
webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Kontakt:
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications & Divisional CFO, Scent
212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
