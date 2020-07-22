UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
22:20 | 22.07.2020
Business Wire News: IFF to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results August 10


22.07.2020 / 22:20

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.07.2020--

Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition, announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 earnings results following the market close on Monday, August 10, 2020. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20200722005596/en/

Kontakt:
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications 212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com



Ende der Pressemitteilung

Emittent/Herausgeber: Business Wire Pressemitteilung via mecom Mediensatellit
Schlagwort(e): Sonderthemen

22.07.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

1099869  22.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099869&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:25 Uhr | 22.07.2020
US-Regierung schickt 'Hunderte' ...

22:19 Uhr | 22.07.2020
Frankreich verschickt 40 Millionen ...

22:18 Uhr | 22.07.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:15 Uhr | 22.07.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow ...

22:12 Uhr | 22.07.2020
Maskenpflicht für alle Fans bei ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer