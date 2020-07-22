MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste,
scent, and nutrition, announced that it will release its second quarter 2020
earnings results following the market close on Monday, August 10, 2020. The
management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00
a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on
the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live
webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense
to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and
creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected
scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves.
Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Michael DeVeau
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
212.708.7164
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
