Airbnb, Citi Bank, SOPHOS and others turn to Immersive Labs' platform to align
human capability to actual cyber risks
BOSTON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--09.07.2020--
Immersive Labs, the company empowering organizations to equip, exercise, and
evidence human cyber capabilities, announced Jack Huffard, a co-founder and
board member of Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB) will join its board of directors to help
drive growth. This comes on the heels of Immersive Labs' recent expansion into
the U.S. market, backed by Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners with $50M in
financing, after four successful years of fast-growth and an impressive
customer roster in the UK and the U.S.
With the addition of Huffard to the board, a cybersecurity industry business
leader who helped Tenable through its fast growth and successful IPO, the
Immersive Labs team is well-suited for its next phase of innovation and market
leadership. Huffard also currently serves as a board director for Norfolk
Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and is a member of the National Security
Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), helping the US government
navigate pressing national security issues and strengthen the country's
emergency preparedness.
Immersive Labs will also be bolstering its Advisory Board with the addition of
seasoned cybersecurity investor and co-founder of CyLon, Grace Cassy. From hubs
in London and Singapore, CyLon has supported over 100 cyber companies, now
collectively valued at over £400M. Prior to this, Cassy spent 10 years in the
UK Diplomatic Service.
Greater visibility, measurement, and improvement of cybersecurity skills is
becoming a necessity for companies, as bad actors become more sophisticated and
persistent. In order to guarantee an organization's human readiness against the
evolving cyber threat landscape, continuous challenges, scenarios, and crisis
simulations are required. Immersive Labs is strongly positioned to help
enterprises equip for actual cyber risks and exercise against real-world
techniques and threats.
'Immersive Labs has the strong qualities that fast-growing companies require to
succeed. Their culture is purpose-driven and they have a customer base that is
the envy of many growth-stage firms. There is no limit to their trajectory,'
said Huffard. 'As an entrepreneur, I know how difficult it is to produce a
product that resonates strongly with customers. CIOs and CISOs now have a
platform in Immersive Labs for cyber skills development that will consistently
measure, assess, and fortify the education of their cyber talent.'
'We've identified the right ingredients, from our people and advisors to our
customers, to drive massive adoption of our product and I couldn't be more
excited to have Jack and Grace on board to help lead us in the next phase,'
said Immersive Labs' CEO James Hadley. 'They bring unprecedented business
experience and market expertise to our team, which will be invaluable to our
success this year.'
About Immersive Labs
Immersive Labs is empowering organizations to equip, exercise, and evidence
human cyber capabilities. We provide metrics that give security leaders insight
into human cyber skills and readiness levels across their organization and
improve these through dynamic labs and crisis scenarios which track the threat
landscape. Immersive Labs is backed by Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners and
our customers include some of the largest companies in financial services,
healthcare, and Government, amongst others.
For more information on Immersive Labs' offering, please visit
www.immersivelabs.com.
