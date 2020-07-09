

Airbnb, Citi Bank, SOPHOS and others turn to Immersive Labs' platform to align human capability to actual cyber risks

Immersive Labs, the company empowering organizations to equip, exercise, and evidence human cyber capabilities, announced Jack Huffard, a co-founder and board member of Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB) will join its board of directors to help drive growth. This comes on the heels of Immersive Labs' recent expansion into the U.S. market, backed by Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners with $50M in financing, after four successful years of fast-growth and an impressive customer roster in the UK and the U.S.

With the addition of Huffard to the board, a cybersecurity industry business leader who helped Tenable through its fast growth and successful IPO, the Immersive Labs team is well-suited for its next phase of innovation and market leadership. Huffard also currently serves as a board director for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and is a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), helping the US government navigate pressing national security issues and strengthen the country's emergency preparedness.

Immersive Labs will also be bolstering its Advisory Board with the addition of seasoned cybersecurity investor and co-founder of CyLon, Grace Cassy. From hubs in London and Singapore, CyLon has supported over 100 cyber companies, now collectively valued at over £400M. Prior to this, Cassy spent 10 years in the UK Diplomatic Service.

Greater visibility, measurement, and improvement of cybersecurity skills is becoming a necessity for companies, as bad actors become more sophisticated and persistent. In order to guarantee an organization's human readiness against the evolving cyber threat landscape, continuous challenges, scenarios, and crisis simulations are required. Immersive Labs is strongly positioned to help enterprises equip for actual cyber risks and exercise against real-world techniques and threats.

'Immersive Labs has the strong qualities that fast-growing companies require to succeed. Their culture is purpose-driven and they have a customer base that is the envy of many growth-stage firms. There is no limit to their trajectory,' said Huffard. 'As an entrepreneur, I know how difficult it is to produce a product that resonates strongly with customers. CIOs and CISOs now have a platform in Immersive Labs for cyber skills development that will consistently measure, assess, and fortify the education of their cyber talent.'

'We've identified the right ingredients, from our people and advisors to our customers, to drive massive adoption of our product and I couldn't be more excited to have Jack and Grace on board to help lead us in the next phase,' said Immersive Labs' CEO James Hadley. 'They bring unprecedented business experience and market expertise to our team, which will be invaluable to our success this year.'

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is empowering organizations to equip, exercise, and evidence human cyber capabilities. We provide metrics that give security leaders insight into human cyber skills and readiness levels across their organization and improve these through dynamic labs and crisis scenarios which track the threat landscape. Immersive Labs is backed by Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners and our customers include some of the largest companies in financial services, healthcare, and Government, amongst others.

For more information on Immersive Labs' offering, please visit www.immersivelabs.com.

