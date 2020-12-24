MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Inotrem S.A., a biotechnology company specialized in the development of
immunotherapies targeting the TREM-1 pathway, announces today that its Phase
IIa study of nangibotide, the company's lead product, for the treatment of
severe forms of COVID-19 has been declared 'National Priority Research' by the
French government steering committee for therapeutic clinical trials and other
research (CAPNET).
In the context of a substantial amount of COVID-19-related research and the
launch of numerous clinical trials, the French government created this steering
committee to prioritize and accelerate high potential clinical trials. The
'National Priority Research' designation, granted by CAPNET on the basis of
assessment conducted by the REACTing Scientific Council, facilitates
accelerated enrollment of patients in clinical trials, the activation of
fast-track reviews and approval processes conducted by the French regulatory
authorities (ANSM) and the French Ethics Committee (CPP), and better valuing of
research centers' active contribution.
Inotrem's Phase IIa clinical trial, which takes place in France, Belgium and
the United States will determine the safety, tolerability and potential signals
of efficacy of nangibotide, the company's lead product, in critically ill
COVID-19 patients. This Phase IIa trial follows a preliminary study conducted
by Prof. Sébastien Gibot at the CHRU of Nancy, which showed that the TREM-1
pathway was activated in critically ill COVID-19 patients and associated with
outcome. TREM-1 is an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on innate immune and
endothelial cells which amplifies and maintains inflammation. Based upon an
interim analysis, an independent DMC recommended on December 21, 2020 the
continuation of Inotrem's Phase IIa clinical trial for which results are
expected early Q2 2021.
Jean-Jacques Garaud, CEO of Inotrem, indicates: 'This Research National
Priority designation is an endorsement of both the work we have accomplished so
far in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and of the high potential of our lead
product, nangibotide, for treating patients in ICU suffering from severe forms
of COVID-19. Thanks to the strong commitment of regulatory bodies and the
funding provided by Bpifrance, France's public investment bank, we were able
with our partners, CHRU of Nancy and CHU of Limoges, to launch this study in a
timely manner. This governmental designation will allow us to accelerate this
study and more rapidly assess the therapeutic potential for patients suffering
from severe forms of COVID-19.'
Prof. Sébastien Gibot, lead study investigator, adds: 'We are very pleased with
this decision which will allow us to accelerate patients' enrollment in France;
we plan on enrolling a total of 60 patients. Results of the study are expected
early Q2 2021 and will determine the safety, tolerability and potential signals
of efficacy of nangibotide in COVID-19 patients. Previous clinical studies have
demonstrated nangibotide's safety and tolerability in patients suffering from
septic shock, which is also characterized by acute inflammatory syndromes.'
In parallel, Inotrem is currently conducting a Phase IIb trial (ASTONISH) to
treat septic shock patients with nangibotide in six European countries and in
the United States. Previous clinical studies with nangibotide in septic shock
demonstrated that it was safe, well tolerated and showed signals towards
clinically relevant efficacy. Pre-clinical models have shown that nangibotide
modulates the amplification of the immune response caused by the activation of
TREM-1 and is able to restore appropriate inflammatory response and vascular
function, resulting in improved survival in septic shock models.
About Inotrem
Inotrem S.A. is a biotechnology company specialized in immunotherapy for acute
and chronic inflammatory syndromes. The company has developed a new concept of
immunomodulation that targets the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced
inflammatory responses. Through its proprietary technology platform, Inotrem
has developed the first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor, LR12 (nangibotide), with
potential applications in a number of therapeutic indications such as septic
shock and myocardial infarction. In parallel, Inotrem has also launched another
program to develop a new therapeutic modality targeting chronic inflammatory
diseases. The company was founded in 2013 by Dr. Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former
head of research and early development at the Roche Group, Prof. Sébastien
Gibot and Dr. Marc Derive. Inotrem is supported by leading European and North
American investors.
www.inotrem.com
About TREM-1 pathway
TREM-1 pathway is an amplification loop of the immune response that triggers an
exuberant and hyperactivated immune state which is known to play a crucial role
in the pathophysiology of septic shock and acute myocardial infarction.
About Nangibotide
Nangibotide is the formulation of the active ingredient LR12, which is a 12
amino-acid peptide prepared by chemical synthesis. LR12 is a specific TREM-1
inhibitor, acting as a decoy receptor and interfering in the binding of TREM-1
and its ligand. In preclinical septic shock models, nangibotide was able to
restore appropriate inflammatory response, vascular function, and improved
animals' survival post septic shock.
Media contact for Inotrem
Anne REIN
Strategies & Image (S&I)
anne.rein@strategiesimage.com
+33 6 03 35 92 05
