PARIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--25.09.2020--
Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, Ipsen
Ipsen (Photo: Business Wire)
Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer,
Ipsen (Photo: Business Wire)
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the appointment of Philippe
Lopes-Fernandes as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, effective
1 October 2020. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, he will be responsible
for business development and alliance management, reporting directly to David
Loew, CEO, Ipsen. Philippe will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.
'As Chief Business Officer, Philippe will play a crucial role in our external
innovation strategy. The ELT and I are delighted to welcome Philippe to Ipsen
and look forward to working closely with him. His extensive and impressive
track record in international business development, his outstanding reputation
and his ability to work closely with the scientific community around the world
will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop our position as a global
biopharmaceutical leader via external innovation. I know Philippe will make
significant contributions to our existing network of robust partnerships and
will help us further strengthen our pipeline,' said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.
'I'm excited to be joining Ipsen at this pivotal moment,' said Philippe
Lopes-Fernandes. 'Working closely with David, the ELT and the Business
Development team, I look forward to further strengthening Ipsen's alliances
across its therapeutic areas to help achieve our vision of serving patients
with high unmet medical needs.'
Prior to joining Ipsen, Philippe worked at Merck KGaA where he was the Senior
Vice President, Global Head of Business Development and Alliance Management,
based in Cambridge (US). Before that, he held a variety of roles at Merck KGaA
in Business Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Finance and Marketing in
France, Portugal, Germany, the United States and Switzerland.
Philippe received his degree from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion (ISG) in
Paris in 1994. He is a French External Trade advisor (Conseiller du Commerce
Extérieur) and board member of several companies.
He will continue to be based in Cambridge (USA).
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience, and Rare
Diseases. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With
total sales over EUR2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over
115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries.
Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological
platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life
sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has
about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and
in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt
program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
