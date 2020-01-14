MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
(Photo: Business Wire)
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the appointment of Dr. Steven
Hildemann as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Global
Medical Affairs and Pharmacovigilance effective March 1, 2020. Based in Paris,
France, Dr. Hildemann will report directly to Aymeric Le Chatelier, CEO, Ipsen
and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.
Aymeric Le Chatelier, CEO, Ipsen, commented, 'As we advance as a leading global
biopharmaceutical company focused on innovation and Specialty Care, it is my
great pleasure to appoint Dr. Hildemann to lead Ipsen's Global Medical Affairs,
Patient Affairs and Pharmacovigilance organizations through patient-centric
leadership, sound medical governance and business conduct. With over 20 years
of service in the pharmaceutical industry and 10 years as a physician-scientist
in academic medicine, he brings a wealth of experience in medical affairs,
clinical operations and patient safety from major global biopharmaceutical
companies. Dr. Hildemann will play a crucial role in delivering on our global
medical and patient safety strategy, engaging in structured, ethical and
high-quality dialogue with patients, external and internal stakeholders
throughout the entire life-cycle of Ipsen's portfolio.'
Dr. Hildemann will act as a strategic partner to Ipsen's scientific, clinical
and business teams. He will provide a global medical strategy based on real
value to patients and caregivers. In close partnership with R&D, Dr. Hildemann
will lead the generation of post-launch clinical trial data by defining,
prioritizing, optimizing or guiding studies in line with this strategy. As a
member of the Executive Leadership team, he will actively contribute to the
overall management and strategic leadership of the company.
Prior to joining Ipsen, Dr. Hildemann held leadership roles in science-based
bioethics and built an innovative digital health startup in cancer care after
serving for five years as Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President, Head of
Global Medical Affairs and Global Patient Safety at Merck. He also held several
strategic leadership positions with biopharmaceutical companies such as
Pharmacia-Pfizer and Schering-Plough-MSD. Dr Hildemann is board certified in
internal medicine and cardiology with broad clinical training across internal
medicine including medical oncology, gastroenterology, rheumatology and
pulmonary oncology at university hospitals in Munich, Germany. Throughout his
career, he has engaged in part-time clinical practice, late-stage
pharmaceutical research and medical teaching. Dr. Hildemann received his MD-PhD
at the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg, Germany, where he continues to
serve as an adjunct Professor of Medicine.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare
Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing
portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal
cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established
Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over EUR2.2 billion in 2018, Ipsen
sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial
presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative
and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading
biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK;
Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed
in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I
American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on
Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.fr
Media
Media
Christian Marcoux
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
+33 (0)1 58 33 67 94
Christian.marcoux@ipsen.com
Fanny Allaire
Director, Ipsen France Hub, Global Communications
+33 (0) 1 58 33 58 96
Fanny.allaire@ipsen.com
Financial Community
Eugenia Litz
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 1753 627721
Eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Myriam Koutchinsky
Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)1 58 33 51 04
Myriam.koutchinsky@ipsen.com
