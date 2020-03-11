MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
- Studies include quantitative findings from patients and healthcare
professionals, and new perspectives on somatostatin analogs in the management
of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and acromegaly
- Multinational PRESTO (nurse preference) study results simultaneously
published as open access in peer-reviewed medical journal, Advances in Therapy
- Presentations showcase Ipsen's commitment to patient centricity,
multi-stakeholder collaboration
PARIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--11.03.2020--
Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the presentation of 13 new
abstracts ^1 during the 17 th European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS)
Annual Conference, taking place virtually worldwide, (March 11-13, 2020) and
the simultaneous publication of the PRESTO study in the medical journal,
Advances in Therapy. ^2 These data reinforce Ipsen's personal approach to
working with patients living with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and acromegaly,
and healthcare professionals treating these conditions.
NETs are rare tumors, but incidences are increasing,^3 partly due to
improvements in diagnosis and increased awareness^4. NETs and the symptoms
associated with them have a substantial negative impact on patients' overall
health, quality of life and work life.
Acromegaly is a rare, chronic pituitary hormonal disorder with physical,
neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive symptoms. Due to the insidious onset, slow
progression and lack of awareness of the disease, acromegaly often takes 5-10
years to diagnose. Diagnostic delays can lead to an increased number and more
severe symptoms and comorbidities that can become difficult to manage, reduce
the quality of life and increase the risk of mortality.^5
Among the results to be showcased by Ipsen during ENETS 2020, several studies
featured the Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R) (lanreotide autogel) new syringe. Alongside
PRESTO, these included a patient and nurse satisfaction appraisal of use
related to the Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R) new syringe compared with the previous
syringe (SONATE), an evaluation of patient satisfaction with the new syringe
when self-injecting (AUTOSOMA) and more broadly, novel perspectives on
healthcare professional preferences for different somatostatin analogs in the
management of NETs and acromegaly.
Amauri Soares, Vice-President, Medical Affairs Oncology at Ipsen commented:
'Transforming the lives of patients living with debilitating conditions such as
NETs and acromegaly requires a joined-up, co-creating approach and the
Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R) new syringe was developed based on feedback from
physicians, nurses, caregivers and patients who use these delivery systems
every day. So, we are proud to be sharing new data during ENETS that
demonstrates our commitment beyond clinical studies to uncover patient and
nurse preferences, and to better understand patient treatment administration
needs whether in hospital or at home. Ultimately, we are committed to ensuring
these insights will continue to help us address the high unmet needs of these
patients living with rare diseases.'
Among the Ipsen data to be showcased during ENETS 2020, key presentations
include:
* PRESTO: Evaluation of Nurse Preferences Between the Lanreotide Autogel
(LAN) New Syringe and Octreotide Long-Acting Release (LAR) Current Syringe:
An International Simulated Use Study
* Patient and Healthcare Practitioner Perspectives of Somatostatin Analogs in
the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors and Acromegaly: A Systematic
Literature Review (SLR)
* SONATE: Patient and nurse satisfaction with the new Lanreotide
Autogelpre-filled syringe in neuroendocrine tumors: a prospective study
(France)
* AUTOSOMA: Development and initial validation of a brief questionnaire to
assess patient satisfaction with self-injection of Lanreotide Autogel:
Results during a home training programme (Spain)
* EXPLAIN: Evaluating the use of Plasma Proteins to Predict Progressive
Disease in Patients with Small Intestinal Neuroendocrine Tumours
Ipsen also announced the parallel publication of the multinational,
simulated-use PRESTO study in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Advances in
Therapy.^2 The PRESTO study design included the international recruitment of
nurses experienced in performing injections in patients with NETs and/or
acromegaly, which limited a center or country effect.
The study questionnaire was carefully designed through a systematic literature
search and developed with input from end users (nurses/patients) and an expert
in patient-reported outcomes to ensure consistency with real-life
decision-making. Nurses participating in the PRESTO study rated and ranked the
importance of nine attributes for the Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R) new syringe and
the Octreotide LAR current syringe.
'The experiences, attitudes and knowledge of both patients and healthcare
practitioners such as nurses are essential for meaningful progress in complex
disease management,' said Daphne T Adelman, Clinical Nurse Specialist from
Northwestern University in Chicago, U.S. and a lead author on the PRESTO study.
'In the absence of head-to-head clinical trials, these data give healthcare
professionals important and meaningful insights for the optimal management of
patients. The ENETS poster presentation and the Advances in Therapy publication
for the PRESTO study further validate the new syringe design enhancements and
have broader implications for optimizing patients' treatment experience.'
Overview of Ipsen presentations featuring Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R) (lanreotide
autogel) during the ENETS 2020 Annual Conference:^1
|
|
|Abstract title
|Poster
|
|number
Evaluation of Nurse Preferences Between the Lanreotide Autogel New
Syringe and Octreotide Long-Acting Release Syringe: An H29
International Simulated Use Study (PRESTO)
Quality of Life, Tumour Heterogeneity and Biomarker Levels in
Patients with Progressive Pancreatic or Midgut Neuroendocrine H25
Tumours: Baseline Data from CLARINET FORTE
Patient and Healthcare Practitioner Perspectives of Somatostatin
Analogs in the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors and Acromegaly: H13
A Systematic Literature Review
OPERA: Observational study of Perception of information and
quality of life in patients with gastroEnteropancreatic neuR D23
oendocrine tumors starting lAnreotide autogel - Baseline
characteristics
Patient and nurse satisfaction with the new lanreotide autogel
pre-filled syringe in neuroendocrine tumors (NET): a prospective H30
study (SONATE)
Effectiveness of Lanreotide 120 mg (LAN) in Patients with Locally
Advanced or Metastatic Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours (panNET) P09
in Routine Clinical Practice
Development and initial validation of a brief questionnaire to
assess patient satisfaction with self-injection of lanreotide H16
autogel: Results during a home training programme (AUTOSOMA)
Somatostatin analogs: the economic value of lanreotide autogel
delivery attributes in the treatment of GEP-NET versus octreotide H14
LAR - a UK budget impact analysis
Lanreotide autogel and octreotide LAR treatment patterns: results H12
from a nationwide French retrospective study
Longitudinal Changes in Plasma 5-hydroxyindoleacetic Acid (5-HIAA)
and Other Biomarkers during Treatment of Functional Midgut F22
Neuroendocrine Tumours (NETs) with Lanreotide Autogel: CALM NET
Study Results
Use of Plasma Proteins to Predict Progressive Disease in Patients F12
with Small Intestinal Neuroendocrine Tumours - The Nordic NET
|
|
|Biomarker Group (EXPLAIN)
|Oral
|
|presentation
Resource use in patients with carcinoid syndrome: a retrospective
analysis using the French health insurance national (SNDS) P11
database
Progression-Free Survival and Clinical Outcomes with Long-Term Use H21
of Telotristat Ethyl in US Clinical Practice
Follow Ipsen on Twitter via @IpsenGroup and keep up to date with ENETS 2020
Conference news and updates by using the hashtag #ENETS20.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare
Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing
portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal
cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established
Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over EUR2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen
sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial
presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative
and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading
biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK;
Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed
in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I
American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on
Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are
based on the Group's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Group's future
ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable
macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the
words "believes", "anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, including the Group's
expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared
without taking into account external growth assumptions and potential future
acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on
data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend
on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on
historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets
given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that
a promising product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up
never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face
competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of market
share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves several
stages each of which involves the substantial risk that the Group may fail to
achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a
product in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot
be certain that favorable results obtained during pre-clinical trials will be
confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical
trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the
product concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include
but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general
economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate
fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care
legislation; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological
advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent
in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing
difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and
sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Group's patents and
other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation,
including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends
on third parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such
ways which could cause damage to the Group's activities and financial results.
The Group cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It
might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any
of the Group's partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such
situations could have a negative impact on the Group's business, financial
position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or
estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are
based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group's business is subject to
the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not
exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to the Group's 2018 Registration
Document available on its website (www.ipsen.com).
References
1. Data on File. ENETS 2020
2. Adelman D et al. Adv Ther 2020 Mar 11. doi:10.1007/s12325-020-01255-8 [Epub
ahead of print]
3. Dasari AC et al. JAMA Oncol 2017;3:1335-422.
4. Hallet JC et al. Cancer 2015;121:589-97
5. Brue F et al. OrphanetJ Rare Dis 2016;11:135-52
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200310005558/en/
Kontakt:
Christian Marcoux
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
+33 (0) 1 58 33 67 94
christian.marcoux@ipsen.com
Kelly Blaney
Vice President, Global Communications
+44 (0) 7903 402275
kelly.blaney@ipsen.com
Eugenia Litz
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 1753 627721
eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Myriam Koutchinsky
Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0) 158 33 51 04
myriam.koutchinsky@ipsen.com
11.03.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de