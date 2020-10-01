MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the presentation of 12
abstracts during the 11^th World Congress for Neurorehabilitation (WCNR),
taking place virtually between 7-11 October 2020.^1-13
Spasticity is a disabling condition in adults and children, characterized by
velocity-dependent muscle hyperactivity. It is the consequence of many
neurological diseases, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis (MS), Traumatic Brain
and Spinal Cord Injury and Cerebral Palsy. Spasticity can have significant
impact on the lives of patients, causing multi-level disability, including
impaired walking and hand use, pain, disfigurement and contractures.^14
Cervical dystonia is a rare disorder of unknown origin in most of the primary
cases, characterized by involuntary contractions of the neck muscles.^15
'Our goal at Ipsen is to put the patient at the center of everything we do; our
research aims to understand and address the unmet needs and support care
optimization by providing tailored therapeutic solutions that help patients
regain more control of their lives,' said Dr. Andreas Lysandropoulos, Vice
President Medical Affairs Neuroscience, Ipsen.
Overview of Ipsen presentations at the WCNR 2020 Congress:^1-12
|
|
|Abstract title
|Poster number/Session
|
|timing (CEST)
|Differences in the patient experience of spasticity
|Poster number: P0274
|management with botulinum toxin type A: A comparison of
|
|European versus American survey findings
|Session timing:
|
|09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
|An international, multicentre, observational,
|Poster number: P0275
|longitudinal study to assess the effectiveness of
|
|abobotulinumtoxinA injections for adult lower limb
|Session timing:
|spasticity: The AboLiSh study
|09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
Longitudinal goal attainment with integrated upper limb Poster number: P0276
spasticity management including botulinum toxin A:
|
|
|Primary results from the ULIS-III study
|Session timing:
|
|09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
|
|Poster number: P0278
Real-life data on the time to retreatment with
botulinum toxin A in upper limb spasticity management Session timing:
09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
Perceptions of burden of spasticity and treatment Poster number: P0279
satisfaction among post-stroke patients over the course
of a botulinum neurotoxin A (BoNT-A) treatment cycle: Session timing:
an ethnographic study 09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
7-Year Experience from the Ixcellence Network^(R): An Poster number: P0301
International Innovative Educational Program To Improve
|
|
|Cervical Dystonia And Spastic Paresis Management
|Session timing:
|
|09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
|
|Poster number: P0302
|Importance of Training and Practice Regarding
|
|Rehabilitation Approaches Integrated with Botulinum
|Session timing:
Neurotoxin-A Guided Injection in Cervical Dystonia & 09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
Spastic Paresis: results from the INPUT survey
Efficacy and safety of abobotulinumtoxinA in pediatric Poster number: P0304
lower limb spasticity: 2nd interim results from a phase
|
|
|IV, prospective, observational, multicenter study
|Session timing:
|
|09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
Development of the Hygiene Extension Limb position Pain Poster number: P0306
(HELP) Tool to monitor waning of clinical efficacy in
patients with spasticity or cervical dystonia treated Session timing:
with botulinum toxins 09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
Economic analysis of real-world use of BotulinumtoxinA Poster number: P0311
products (BoNTA) for treatment of adult upper limb
|
|
|spasticity (AUL)
|Session timing:
|
|09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
|AbobotulinumtoxinA for upper limb spasticity in
|Poster number: P0503
children with cerebral palsy: Efficacy and safety
findings from an international, Phase 3, pivotal study Session timing:
09.00-20.00 7/10/2020
Neuromodulation of cortical beta oscillatory activity Oral presentation
|
|
|following botulinum injection in post-stroke.
|number: OP068 Session
|
|timing: 9.45 11/10/2020
Notes to editors
About spasticity
Spasticity is estimated to affect more than 12 million people worldwide.^16 It
is a condition in which certain muscles are continuously contracted causing
stiffness or tightness of the muscles, which can interfere with normal
movement, gait and speech.^17 Spasticity is usually caused by damage to the
parts of the brain or spinal cord that control voluntary movement,^17-18
leading to a change in the balance of signals between the nervous system and
the muscles which leads to increased activity in the muscles.^17 Spinal cord
injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke, brain or head trauma and
metabolic diseases can all cause spasticity.^18 Spasticity is experienced by
approximately 34% of stroke survivors within 18 months following a stroke.^19
About cervical dystonia
Cervical dystonia (CD), also known as spasmodic torticollis, is a movement
disorder in which involuntary muscular contractions occur primarily in the neck
muscles.^15,20 This can cause the head to turn to one side or to be pulled
backward or forward.^15,21 CD is relatively uncommon, affecting 57 to 280
people per million.^22 It can occur at any age, although symptoms generally
appear in middle age, often beginning slowly and usually reaching a plateau
over a few months or years.^23 The degeneration of the spine, irritation of
nerve roots or frequent headaches can make CD particularly painful.^23 In most
cases the cause is unknown and no cure exists.^22
About Dysport^(R)
Dysport^(R) (abobotulinumtoxinA) is an injectable form of a botulinum neurotoxin
type A (BoNT-A) product, which is a substance derived from Clostridium bacteria
producing BoNT-A that inhibits the effective transmission of nerve impulses and
thereby reduces muscular contractions. It is supplied as a lyophilized powder.
AbobotulinumtoxinA has marketing authorization in more than 85 countries and
more than 30 years of clinical experience.
The detailed recommendations for the use of Dysport are described in the
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for Dysport (300 units) Powder and
Dysport (500 units) Powder, and the U.S. Prescribing Information (PI).
NOTE: Dysport^(R) labels and approved indications may vary from country to
country.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience, and Rare
Diseases. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With
total sales over EUR2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over
115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries.
Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological
platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life
sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has
about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and
in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt
program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com
Ipsen's Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are
based on the Group's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Group's future
ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable
macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the
words "believes", "anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, including the Group's
expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations, and the outcome of this study or other studies. Moreover, the
targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account
external growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter
these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded
as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely
to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain
risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising product in early
development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the
market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or
competition reasons. The Group must face or might face competition from generic
products that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the
Research and Development process involves several stages each of which involves
the substantial risk that the Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be
forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which it has
invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that
favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed
subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials
will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the necessary
regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be commercially
successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include
but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general
economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate
fluctuations; the impact of 6 pharmaceutical industry regulation and health
care legislation; global trends toward health care cost containment;
technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors;
challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory
approval; the Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international
economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Group's
patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group
also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its products which
could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group's activities and financial
results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their
obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A
default by any of the Group's partners could generate lower revenues than
expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on the Group's business,
financial position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation
or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or
estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are
based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group's business is subject to
the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not
exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to the Group's 2019 Universal
Registration Document available on its website (www.ipsen.com).
References
1. Jacinto et al., WCNR 2020. Differences in the patient experience of
spasticity management with botulinum toxin type A - a comparison of
European versus American survey findings.
2. Esquenazi et al., WCNR 2020. An international, multicentre, observational,
longitudinal study to assess the effectiveness of abobotulinum toxin A
injections for adult lower limb spasticity - The AboLiSh study.
3. Turner-Stokes et al., WCNR 2020. Longitudinal goal attainment with
integrated upper limb spasticity management including botulinum toxin A -
Primary results from the ULIS-III study.
4. Jacinto et al., WCNR 2020. Real-life data on the time to retreatment with
botulinum toxin A in upper limb spasticity management.
5. Jacinto et al., WCNR 2020. Perceptions of burden of spasticity and
treatment satisfaction among post-stroke patients over the course of a
botulinum neurotoxin A (BoNT-A) treatment cycle - an ethnographic study.
6. Dursun et al., WCNR 2020. 7-year experience from the Ixcellence Network(R) -
an international innovative educational program to improve cervical
dystonia and spastic paresis management.
7. Jacinto et al., WCNR 2020. Importance of training and practice regarding
rehabilitation approaches integrated with botulinum neurotoxin-A guided
injection in cervical dystonia & spastic paresis - results from the INPUT
survey.
8. Gormley et al., WCNR 2020. Efficacy and safety of abobotulinum toxin A in
pediatric lower limb spasticity - 2nd interim results from a phase IV,
prospective, observational, multicenter study.
9. Patel et al., WCNR 2020. Development of the Hygiene Extension Limb position
Pain (HELP) tool to monitor waning of clinical efficacy in patients with
spasticity or cervical dystonia treated with botulinum toxins.
10. Schnitzler et al., WCNR 2020. Economic analysis of real-world use of
Botulinum toxin A products (BoNTA) for treatment of adult upper limb
spasticity (AUL).
11. Dabrowski, et al., WCNR 2020. Efficacy and safety of abobotulinum toxin A
for upper limb spasticity in children with cerebral palsy.
12. Chalard et al., WCNR 2020. Neuromodulation of cortical beta oscillatory
activity following botulinum injection in post-stroke.
13. WCNR Virtual Congress 2020: Abstracts. WCNR. Accessed: October 2020.
Available: https://programm.conventus.de/index.php?id=wcnr2020&
tx_coprogramm_programm%5Baction%5D=index&
tx_coprogramm_programm%5Bcontroller%5D=Search&cHash=
78d3ab876b3e7fb1f4bb50cd9cfe44c5
14. Royal College of Physicians, British Society of Rehabilitation, 'Spasticity
in adults: management using botulinum toxin. National Guidelines'; 2018
15. Mayo Clinic. Cervical Dystonia. Available at https://www.mayoclinic.org/
diseases-conditions/cervical-dystonia/symptoms-causes/syc-20354123.
Accessed October 2020.
16. John Hopkins Medicine. Spasticity. Available at: https://
www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/spasticity Accessed
October 2020
17. American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Spasticity. Available at:
https://www.aans.org/Patients/Neurosurgical-Conditions-and-Treatments/
Spasticity. Accessed October 2020
18. American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Movement Disorders.
Available at: https://www.aans.org/Patients/
Neurosurgical-Conditions-and-Treatments/Movement-Disorders.Accessed October
2020
19. Kuo C. Post-stroke Spasticity: A review of epidemiology, pathophysiology,
and treatments. Int J Gerontol 2018;12:280-284.
20. Claypool D, et al. Epidemiology and outcome of cervical dystonia (spasmodic
torticollis) in Rochester, Minnesota. Movement Disorders 1995;10: 608-614.
21. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Dystonias Fact
Sheet. Available at https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/
Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Dystonias-Fact-Sheet. Accessed
October 2020.
22. Castelão M, et al. Botulinum toxin type A therapy for cervical dystonia.
Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2017;12:CD003633.
23. American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Dystonia. Available at http:
//www.aans.org/Patients/Neurosurgical-Conditions-and-Treatments/Dystonia.
Accessed October 2020.
