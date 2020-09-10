MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Seven presentations represent Ipsen's largest presence to date at ASBMR,
the world's leading scientific organization for bone health research
* Ipsen's data demonstrate potential advances in understanding fibrodysplasia
ossificans progressiva (FOP), including key learnings related to study
design, natural history, biomarkers, investigational therapeutic options,
and disease-specific patient-reported outcome measures
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN: ADR: IPSEY) today announced that it will share data from
the company's growing Rare Diseases Therapeutic Area portfolio, with seven
presentations at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR)
Annual Meeting (September 11-15, 2020). These include the oral presentation of
Ipsen's MOVE trial (during the Novel Therapies for Rare Bone Disease session on
Saturday, 12 September [11:00am - 12:15pm ET]), the first and only multicenter
Phase III study in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The data will
be presented by Dr Robert Pignolo, Division of Geriatric Medicine and
Gerontology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, and describes the
trial outcomes of the oral investigational therapy palovarotene in reducing new
heterotopic ossification (HO) volume in 107 pediatric and adult patients with
FOP.^1 The MOVE efficacy results were compared with data from untreated
patients from Ipsen's Natural History Study (NHS).^2 Safety outcomes from the
MOVE trial will also be presented.
'Our passion and commitment to understanding rare diseases has driven this
research forward and we're proud to present these data at the ASBMR 2020 Annual
Meeting,' said Howard Mayer, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of
Research and Development at Ipsen. 'Collaboration is critical with rare disease
research and development and we look forward to continuing to work with key
thought leaders, clinicians, the patient advocacy community, and regulatory
authorities as we build on our research and develop potential therapeutic
agents in rare diseases, including for patients with FOP.'
Additionally, four posters reporting data from the NHS will be presented. The
NHS is the largest FOP study of this kind worldwide and is the first global,
multicenter, longitudinal study designed to measure disease progression over
three years.^2 Findings from the NHS reinforce that measuring HO is a viable
way to monitor changes in FOP and to assess a potential treatment effect over
this time period.
Overview of all Ipsen presentations at ASBMR 2020 Annual Meeting:
Medicine/ Abstract number/title Study authors
disease
|
|
|
|
|
|Robert J. Pignolo, Mona Al Mukaddam,
|
|
|Geneviève Baujat, Staffan K.
|
|Palovarotene (PVO) for
|Berglund, Angela M. Cheung, Carmen De
|Palovarotene
|Fibrodysplasia Ossificans
|Cunto, Patricia Delai, Maja Di Rocco,
|/FOP
|Progressiva (FOP): Data from
|Nobuhiko Haga, Edward C. Hsiao, Peter
|
|the Phase III MOVE Trial
|Kannu, Richard Keen, Edna E.
|
|
|Mancilla, Donna R. Grogan, Rose
|
|
|Marino, Andrew Strahs, Frederick S.
|
|
|Kaplan
|
|Measuring outcomes in
|Robert J. Pignolo, Geneviève Baujat,
|
|ultra-rare bone diseases:
|Matthew A. Brown, Carmen De Cunto,
|Palovarotene
|Methodology of the
|Maja Di Rocco, Edward C. Hsiao,
|/FOP
|palovarotene fibrodysplasia
|Richard Keen, Mona Al Mukaddam,
|
|ossificans progressiva (FOP)
|Andrew Strahs, Donna R. Grogan, Rose
|
|clinical development program
|Marino, Frederick S. Kaplan
|
|Medications used by
|Richard Keen, Mona Al Mukaddam,
|
|individuals with
|Geneviève Baujat, Carmen De Cunto,
|FOP
|Fibrodysplasia Ossificans
|Edward C. Hsiao, Robert J. Pignolo,
|
|Progressiva (FOP): Data from
|Kathleen Harnett, Rose Marino,
|
|a global natural history
|Frederick S. Kaplan
|
|study
|
|
|Longitudinal and
|Robert J. Pignolo, Mona Al Mukaddam,
|
|flare-up-specific biomarkers
|Geneviève Baujat, Carmen De Cunto,
|FOP
|in fibrodysplasia ossificans
|Edward C. Hsiao, Richard Keen,
|
|progressiva (FOP): Data from
|Kathleen Harnett, Rose Marino,
|
|a global natural history
|Frederick S. Kaplan
|
|study
|
|
|Use of assistive devices and
|Edward C. Hsiao, Mona Al Mukaddam,
|
|adaptations by individuals
|Geneviève Baujat, Carmen De Cunto,
|FOP
|with fibrodysplasia
|Richard Keen, Robert J. Pignolo,
|
|ossificans progressiva
|Kathleen Harnett, Rose Marino,
|
|(FOP): Data from a global
|Frederick S. Kaplan
|
|natural history study
|
|
|
|Mona Al Mukaddam, Robert J. Pignolo,
|
|A global natural history
|Geneviève Baujat, Matthew A. Brown,
|FOP
|study of fibrodysplasia
|Carmen De Cunto, Maja Di Rocco,
|
|ossificans progressiva
|Edward C. Hsiao, Richard Keen,
|
|(FOP): 12-month outcomes
|Kim-Hanh Le Quan Sang, Andrew Strahs,
|
|
|Rose Marino, Frederick S. Kaplan
|
|Validity and reliability of
|
|
|the fibrodysplasia
|Robert J. Pignolo, Miriam Kimel, John
|
|ossificans progressiva
|Whalen, Ariane Kawata, Dennis
|FOP
|physical function
|Revicki, Rose Marino, Frederick S.
|
|questionnaire (FOP-PFQ), a
|Kaplan
|
|patient-reported,
|
|
|disease-specific measure
|
About palovarotene
Palovarotene is an oral investigational, selective RARΑ³ agonist being developed
as a potential treatment for patients with the debilitating ultra-rare, genetic
disorder fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). Palovarotene, which had
rare pediatric disease and breakthrough therapy designations for the treatment
of FOP, was acquired by Ipsen through the acquisition of Clementia
Pharmaceuticals in April 2019.
About fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)
Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is an ultra-rare, genetic disorder
characterized by bone that forms outside the normal skeleton, in muscles,
tendons or soft tissue.^3 FOP is among the rarest of human diseases, and while
there are approximately 1,000 described cases globally, the reported prevalence
of FOP is estimated at approximately 1.36 per million individuals.^4,5
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience, and Rare
Diseases. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With
total sales over EUR2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over
115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries.
Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological
platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life
sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has
about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and
in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt
program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com
Ipsen's Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are
based on the Group's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Group's future
ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable
macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the
words "believes", "anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, including the Group's
expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations, and the outcome of this study or other studies. Moreover, the
targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account
external growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter
these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded
as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely
to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain
risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising product in early
development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the
market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or
competition reasons. The Group must face or might face competition from generic
products that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the
Research and Development process involves several stages each of which involves
the substantial risk that the Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be
forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which it has
invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that
favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed
subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials
will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the necessary
regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be commercially
successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include
but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general
economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate
fluctuations; the impact of 6 pharmaceutical industry regulation and health
care legislation; global trends toward health care cost containment;
technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors;
challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory
approval; the Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international
economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Group's
patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group
also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its products which
could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group's activities and financial
results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their
obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A
default by any of the Group's partners could generate lower revenues than
expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on the Group's business,
financial position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation
or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or
estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are
based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group's business is subject to
the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not
exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to the Group's 2019 Universal
Registration Document available on its website (www.ipsen.com).
References
1. Pignolo R et al. Palovarotene (PVO) for fibrodysplasia ossificans
progressiva (FOP): Data from the phase III MOVE trial. ASBMR September
2020.
2. Al Mukaddam M et al. A Natural History Study of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans
Progressiva (FOP): 12-Month Outcomes. J Endocr Soc. 2020;4 (Supplement
1):OR29-05
3. The Medical Management of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva: Current
Treatment Considerations, IFOPA. Accessed: May 2020. Available: http://
fundacionfop.org.ar/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/GUIDELINES-May-2019.pdf
4. Lilijesthrom M & Bogard B. The Global Known FOP Population. Presented at
the FOP Drug Development Forum. Boston, MA; 2016.
5. Baujat et al. Prevalence of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) in
France: an estimate based on a record linkage of two national databases.
Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases. 2017; 12:123.
Media
Jess Smith
Senior Director, Global Franchise Communications
+44 (0) 7557 267634
jess.smith@ipsen.com
Maryann Quinn
Director, Product Communications
North America
1-857-529-1151
Maryann.quinn@ipsen.com
Financial Community
Eugenia Litz
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 1753 627721
eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Myriam Koutchinsky
Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)1 58 33 51 04
myriam.koutchinsky@ipsen.com
