Data presented have been submitted to EU and U.S. regulatory agencies and
represent an important step towards addressing the high unmet need in this
patient population
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced new
data from the Phase 1 CHRYSALIS study, which evaluated amivantamab in patients
with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and
epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations whose
disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.^1 These data were
presented for the first time in an oral presentation at the International
Association for the Study of Lung Cancer's (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on
Lung Cancer (WCLC) Singapore. The key findings showed robust activity and
durable responses with a tolerable and manageable safety profile (Abstract #
3031) in patients with NSCLC and EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, a mutation
for which no targeted therapies are currently approved.^1,2,3
Amivantamab is an investigational, fully-human EGFR and MET bispecific antibody
with immune cell-directing activity that targets tumours with activating and
resistance EGFR and MET mutations and amplifications.^4,5,6,7 Janssen has filed
regulatory submissions in Europe and the U.S. seeking approval of amivantamab
for the treatment of patients with NSCLC and EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations
whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.^8,9 These
applications mark the first-ever regulatory submissions for a treatment for
patients with NSCLC and EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.^10
'There is a significant need for new treatment options for patients with NSCLC
and EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease generally does not respond
well to chemotherapy and the tyrosine kinase inhibitors used to treat other
EGFR mutations,' said Joshua K. Sabari, M.D., New York University Langone's
Perlmutter Cancer Centre and presenting investigator. 'Results from the
CHRYSALIS study presented today demonstrate the potential for amivantamab to
address this critical unmet need and provide an important clinical benefit to
patients.'
In this analysis of the Phase 1 CHRYSALIS study, investigators assessed the
efficacy and safety of amivantamab in patients with NSCLC and EGFR exon 20
insertion mutations, who had progressed on prior platinum-based chemotherapy,
and were treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D of 1050 mg [1400 mg for
a patient weight of ‰¥80 kg] amivantamab).^1 Disease response using overall
response rate (ORR), per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours Version
1.1* (RECIST v1.1) was the primary endpoint.^1 Other endpoints included
duration of response (DOR), clinical benefit rate (CBR), progression-free
survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).^1,11 In the post-platinum efficacy
cohort (n=81), the ORR as assessed by blinded independent central review was 40
percent (n=32; 95 percent CI, 29 - 51), with three patients (4 percent) having
complete responses and 29 patients (36 percent) achieving partial responses
(PR).^1 Responses were durable with median duration of response of 11.1 months
(95 percent CI, 6.9 - not reached), with 63 percent (n=20/32) having responses
of at least six months or greater duration.^1 Median PFS was 8.3 months (95
percent CI, 6.5 - 10.9) and median overall survival was 22.8 months (95 percent
CI, 14.6 - not reached).^1 The clinical benefit rate ( ‰¥PR or stable disease ‰¥11
weeks) was 74 percent (95 percent CI, 63 - 83).^1
Among patients treated with amivantamab monotherapy (n=114) at the RP2D, the
most common treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) were rash (86 percent),
infusion-related reactions (IRR; 66 percent) and paronychia (45 percent).^1
Additional AEs were stomatitis (21 percent) and pruritus (17 percent).^1 Grade
‰¥3 AEs were reported in 35 percent of patients, of which 16 percent were
considered treatment-related with rash (4 percent) and IRR (3 percent) being
most frequent.^1 No treatment-related deaths were reported.^1 The incidence of
treatment-related AEs leading to dose reduction and discontinuation was 13
percent and 4 percent, respectively.^1
'The data presented today further demonstrates the potential of amivantamab as
a targeted therapy for a patient population which harbours a very resistant
mutation and urgently needs new therapeutic options,' said Joaquín Casariego,
M.D., Therapeutic Area Lead Oncology for Europe, Middle East & Africa,
Janssen-Cilag, S.A. 'We are committed to exploring further the role this
innovation may have in addressing the unmet needs for many more patients and
their families.'
EGFR mutations, leading to uncontrolled cancer cell growth and division,^12 are
some of the most common mutations in NSCLC.^13 EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations
are the third most prevalent primary EGFR mutation and account for 3.7 - 10
percent of all EGFR mutations.^3,14 These mutations, however, often go
undetected because of the limited use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
testing.^2,15 Additional Janssen-sponsored data presented in a featured poster
at WCLC (Abstract #3399) showed that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic
testing is projected to miss 50 percent or more of tumours with EGFR exon 20
mutations.^16
A Janssen-sponsored mini oral presentation at WCLC (Abstract #3390) highlights
the need for new treatments, as cancer driven by EGFR exon 20 insertion
mutations is generally insensitive to approved EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor
(TKI) treatments and carries a worse prognosis compared with cancer driven by
more common EGFR mutations, including exon 19 deletions/L858R substitutions.^17
After 34 months median follow-up, patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion
mutations experienced a 75 percent increased risk of death. The study also
found that the five-year survival rate for exon 20 insertion mutations is 8
percent compared to 19 percent for other EGFR mutations.^17
Janssen submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for amivantamab
to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December 2020.^9 The clinical
development programme for amivantamab in untreated advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC
includes the Phase 3 MARIPOSA and PAPILLON combination trials.^18,19
*RECIST (version 1.1) refers to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours,
which is a standard way to measure how well solid tumours respond to treatment
and is based on whether tumours shrink, stay the same, or get bigger.^20
About the Phase 1 CHRYSALIS Study^21
CHRYSALIS (NCT02609776) is an open-label, multicentre, first-in-human study to
evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of amivantamab
as a monotherapy and in combinations including lazertinib or chemotherapy for
the treatment of NSCLC.** The study will enrol 460 patients with advanced
NSCLC. The study consists of two parts. The first part consists of amivantamab
monotherapy and combination dose escalations and the second part is amivantamab
monotherapy and combination dose escalations and expansions.
**In 2018, Janssen entered into a license and collaboration agreement with
Yuhan Corporation for the development of lazertinib.
About Amivantamab
Amivantamab is an investigational, fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody
with immune cell-directing activity that targets tumours with activating and
resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications.^4,5,6,7
Amivantamab is being studied as a monotherapy in patients with EGFR exon 20
insertion mutations. Amivantamab is also being studied in combination with
lazertinib, a third-generation TKI,^22 in adult patients with advanced NSCLC.^
21 The production and development of the antibody followed Janssen Biotech,
Inc.'s licensing agreement with Genmab for use of its DuoBody^(R) technology
platform.
About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
In Europe, it is estimated that over 470,000 patients were diagnosed with lung
cancer in 2018, with around 85 percent diagnosed with NSCLC.^23,24 Lung cancer
is Europe's biggest cancer killer, with more deaths than breast cancer and
prostate cancer combined.^25 The main subtypes of NSCLC are adenocarcinoma,
squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.^26 Among the most common
driver mutations in NSCLC are alterations in EGFR, which is a receptor tyrosine
kinase supporting cell growth and division.^12 EGFR mutations are present in 10
to 15 percent of patients with NSCLC adenocarcinoma and occur in 40 to 50
percent of Asian patients.^27 The five-year survival rate for all patients with
metastatic NSCLC and EGFR mutations treated with EGFR TKIs is less than 20
percent.^28,29 Estimated median overall survival for patients with NSCLC and
EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations is shorter than in patients with exon 19
deletions or L858R substitutions.^28
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're
the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make
that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with
science, improving access with ingenuity and healing hopelessness with heart.
We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference:
Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines,
Neuroscience, Oncology and Pulmonary Hypertension.
Learn more at www.janssen.com/emea/. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenEMEA.
Janssen Research & Development, LLC; Janssen-Cilag, S.A.; and Janssen Biotech,
Inc. are part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
