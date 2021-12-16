

16.12.2021 / 13:20



Jetcraft Commercial Limited, the commercial aircraft division of global aircraft trading firm Jetcraft, has secured the complex acquisition and placement of 10 Embraer ERJ145 jets from HOP!, the regional arm of Air France.

Jetcraft Commercial secures the acquisition and placement of HOP!'s fleet of ERJ145 aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

Seven jets have been placed with operators and aircraft lessors across various locations, including Nigeria, Eswatini, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Following these transactions, several ERJ145s have since entered into service with airlines in Africa and Europe. The final three aircraft are all committed and due to be delivered imminently.

Raphaël Haddad, President of Jetcraft Commercial, says: 'This complex acquisition and placement has involved coordination between several different entities, which is an additional achievement due to our wealth of experience in structuring multi-party transactions. This is a significant deal for us, and we are proud that Jetcraft Commercial was able to quickly place these aircraft where they are needed.

'So far, all except one of the HOP! aircraft have been sold on in the African region, demonstrating the expansion in regional connectivity across the continent and the increasing interest in the ERJ145 by airlines and charter providers.'

Jetcraft Commercial launched in 2015, capitalizing on Jetcraft's existing international presence and experience to offer clients an agile partner within the commercial aircraft sales and leasing community. With a diverse inventory, featuring aircraft from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, De Havilland Canada, Embraer and others, Jetcraft Commercial has a proven record of procuring and placing commercial aircraft worldwide.

About Jetcraft Commercial

Jetcraft Commercial is the commercial aircraft division of global aviation trading firm Jetcraft, supporting airlines and operators in the fields of buying, selling, leasing, marketing and financing their aircraft. With a strong network and team of sales and marketing executives in every major market across the world, Jetcraft Commercial is a nimble and dedicated partner within the commercial aircraft sales and leasing community and is able to offer the value, choice and flexibility that the world's best companies demand.

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The company's unparalleled success over nearly 60 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.

