Jetcraft Commercial Limited, the commercial aircraft division of global
aircraft trading firm Jetcraft, has secured the complex acquisition and
placement of 10 Embraer ERJ145 jets from HOP!, the regional arm of Air France.
Jetcraft Commercial secures the acquisition and placement of HOP!'s fleet of
ERJ145 aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)
Seven jets have been placed with operators and aircraft lessors across various
locations, including Nigeria, Eswatini, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Following these transactions, several ERJ145s have since entered into service
with airlines in Africa and Europe. The final three aircraft are all committed
and due to be delivered imminently.
Raphaël Haddad, President of Jetcraft Commercial, says: 'This complex
acquisition and placement has involved coordination between several different
entities, which is an additional achievement due to our wealth of experience in
structuring multi-party transactions. This is a significant deal for us, and we
are proud that Jetcraft Commercial was able to quickly place these aircraft
where they are needed.
'So far, all except one of the HOP! aircraft have been sold on in the African
region, demonstrating the expansion in regional connectivity across the
continent and the increasing interest in the ERJ145 by airlines and charter
providers.'
Jetcraft Commercial launched in 2015, capitalizing on Jetcraft's existing
international presence and experience to offer clients an agile partner within
the commercial aircraft sales and leasing community. With a diverse inventory,
featuring aircraft from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, De Havilland Canada,
Embraer and others, Jetcraft Commercial has a proven record of procuring and
placing commercial aircraft worldwide.
About Jetcraft Commercial
Jetcraft Commercial is the commercial aircraft division of global aviation
trading firm Jetcraft, supporting airlines and operators in the fields of
buying, selling, leasing, marketing and financing their aircraft. With a strong
network and team of sales and marketing executives in every major market across
the world, Jetcraft Commercial is a nimble and dedicated partner within the
commercial aircraft sales and leasing community and is able to offer the value,
choice and flexibility that the world's best companies demand.
For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com/inventory/commercial
About Jetcraft
Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership
strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The
company's unparalleled success over nearly 60 years in business aviation has
earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a
wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the
industry.
For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com
