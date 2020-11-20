MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Dow
Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia
Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), among the world's most renowned socially
responsible investment (SRI) indices. This is the seventh year in a row that
Kao has been named to the indices.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005496/en/
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are offered cooperatively by S&P Dow Jones
Indices in the United States and SAM in Switzerland to evaluate the
sustainability of the world's leading companies with regards to key areas such
as environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. This year, 3,467 major
companies were evaluated, and 318 companies were named to DJSI World. Kao
received high evaluation for its efforts related to the criteria of Code of
Business Conduct, Innovation Management, Product Quality and Recall Management,
and Strategy for Emerging Market in the economic category, which also covers
governance. Kao's engagement with Environmental Reporting, Climate Strategy,
and Packaging was lauded in the environmental category, while its commitment to
Social Reporting, Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy was highly evaluated
in the social category.
The Kao Group established its ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, in April
2019. Dave Muenz, executive officer for Kao's ESG, comments, 'Our inclusion in
both the DJSI World and Asia Pacific once again this year is a great honor. As
a company that strives to offer a Kirei Lifestyle to all-a gentle, more
sustainable way of life that more and more people are seeking-this recognition
will help us drive our efforts even further in integrating ESG into the core of
everything we do, from product design to how we continue to conduct ourselves
with the highest levels of integrity to ensure that we are a valued partner to
our stakeholders around the world.'
Kao has also been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the MSCI Japan
ESG Select Leaders Index, both of which are used by the Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan for ESG investing, for four consecutive years,
and in the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), which is also used by the
GPIF, for three consecutive years. Kao has also been selected for inclusion in
the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which means that, this year, Kao has once
again been included in all of the ESG indices^* that apply to Japanese
companies and that have been selected for use by the GPIF. In addition, Kao has
been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 13th
consecutive year, and in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes for the fourth
consecutive year.
* FTSE Blossom Japan Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan
Empowering Women Index (WIN), S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
Kao is committed to implementing its unique ESG activities on a global level
for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people
worldwide and to contribute to a sustainable society.
About Kao
Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around
the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack,
Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton
Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North
America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a
wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual
sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history
in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.
https://www.kao.com/global/en/
