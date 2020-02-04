MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
TOKYO --(BUSINESS WIRE)--04.02.2020--
Kao Corporation(TOKYO:4452), a leading manufacturer of personal care, household
and cosmetics products, has been selected for inclusion in the A List for
climate change and water by CDP, a leading international NPO. This is a list of
companies receiving the highest evaluation for taking proactive measures in
relation to the environment, based on a global survey of business enterprises'
response to climate change and their activities in relation to water security.
The number of respondent companies in the survey was 8,361 for climate change
and 2,435 for water security. This was the first time that Kao had been chosen
for inclusion in the climate change A List, but the third time that Kao had
been included in the water security A List, following on from 2016 and 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005279/en/
'We are honored to have been awarded an A in both climate change and water
security. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to driving innovations
from an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) perspective to help people
live more sustainable, Kirei Lifestyles-a beautiful life inside and out.' said
Dave Muenz, Executive Officer in charge of ESG at Kao Corporation.
Recognizing its responsibility as an enterprise that provides products which
people use on a regular basis in their daily lives, the Kao Group takes active
steps to reduce the environmental footprint of its products throughout the
entirety of the product lifecycle. In April 2019, Kao launched the Kirei
Lifestyle Plan, its ESG strategy, which incorporates 19 key leadership actions.
By integrating ESG into the core of its company management, Kao will drive
business growth and better serve consumers and society through its enhanced
products and services.
The inclusion of Kao in the climate change and water security A Lists can be
seen as reflecting a positive evaluation of the following points:
* Kao's setting of CO[2] reduction targets for the entire product lifecycle,
its 'eco together' activities that involve collaboration with various
stakeholders, including consumers and business partners, and its proactive
disclosure of the climate change related risks and opportunities affecting
the business.
* Kao's positioning of water conservation as a key action item in its global
ESG strategy, its efforts to reduce water usage in both its domestic and
international production facilities and to provide water-saving products,
its 'eco together' activities that involve collaboration with various
different stakeholders, including consumers and business partners, and its
proactive disclosure of the water related risks and opportunities affecting
the business.
In the future, the Kao Group will continue to implement its unique ESG
activities globally, for example by taking active steps in relation to climate
change and the safeguarding of water resources, so as to deliver satisfaction
and enriched lives for people around the world, and to contribute to the
sustainability of society.
About Kao
Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around
the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack,
Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton
Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North
America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a
wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual
sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history
in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.
https://www.kao.com/global/en/
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200203005279/en/
Kontakt:
Media inquiries should be directed to:
Corporate Communications
Kao Corporation
Makiko TAKAHASHI
Tel.: +81-3-3660-7043
04.02.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de