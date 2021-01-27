MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* KPMG brings together global organization's environmental, social and
governance (ESG) commitments under one umbrella, Our Impact Plan
* Incorporates roadmap to become net-zero by 2030, commitment to increase
inclusion and diversity and to drive sustainable growth for clients and
stakeholders
* Includes progress against newly created Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics and
specific commitments across four categories: Planet, People, Prosperity and
Governance
LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--27.01.2021--
KPMG today published its first global environmental, social and governance
(ESG) plan. Our Impact Plan brings together new and existing ESG commitments
under one umbrella, focusing on four important categories: Planet, People,
Prosperity and Governance.
The plan also catalogues current data across the global organization and
reports against metrics outlined in a report created by the World Economic
Forum (WEF) and drafted in consultation with its International Business Council
(IBC), titled Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism, which KPMG had a key role in
shaping.
KPMG will continue to strengthen its commitments outlined in the plan and
improve reporting on its progress in the months and years to come.
KPMG Global Chairman and CEO, Bill Thomas said, 'By harnessing our convening
power, digital capabilities and expertise, KPMG has an opportunity and
responsibility to help shape and lead on some of the critical issues the world
faces-doing so is core to our purpose to Inspire Confidence and Empower Change.
Now is the time to improve how we do what we do for the better, and we can
jumpstart that momentum by measuring our actions, learning from each other, and
holding each other accountable. Our Impact Plan is only a start, and we know we
need to do more, but it is a step that will help KPMG become an even better
organization.'
Global Head of Corporate Affairs, Jane Lawrie added, 'The challenges we face in
our world were put into the spotlight in 2020, reminding us all that we need to
act now to make a difference. KPMG has already made some important progress,
but we know we have a long way to go. Our Impact Plan brings together our
collective ESG commitments in one place, allowing us to measure our progress
and hold ourselves accountable. We are also in a privileged position working
with many global and local organizations, large and small, who are committed to
addressing these world issues, and together we can make a real difference.'
'Our Impact Plan reaffirms KPMG's long-standing commitment to the UN Global
Compact principles, while delivering against the UN Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs),' Lawrie continued, 'and over the coming months and years these
commitments will be strengthened, and progress will be reported openly.'
Highlights include:
* Planet: We have pledged to become a net-zero carbon organization by 2030
through reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent, achieving 100
percent renewable electricity, and offsetting our residual emissions.
* People: In 2020, we created a Collective Action Plan, drafted with input
and participation from thousands of our colleagues, which will set
ambitious goals for workplace diversity and equality.
* Prosperity: KPMG's partnerships with UNESCO and other organizations helped
us to support people severely impacted by the learning crisis, and through
our recently launched KPMG IMPACT network, KPMG firms are supporting
clients on their journeys towards sustainability and shaping the future ESG
agenda.
* Governance: In 2020, we updated our global Code of Conduct and refreshed
our Values. We are also using our position and expertise to help harmonize
ESG metrics, which includes our work with the WEF IBC to create the
Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, in addition to having accepted positions at
the IIRC, TCFD, Corporate Reporting Dialogue and SASB, among others.
