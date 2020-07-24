MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
XLH is a rare, life-long genetic disease that causes abnormalities in the
bones, muscles and joints^1,2,3
TOKYO --(BUSINESS WIRE)--24.07.2020--
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE:4151, Kyowa Kirin) today announced that the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) has recommended the expanded approval of CRYSVITA^(R) (burosumab) to
include older adolescents and adults living with the rare disease X-linked
hypophosphataemia (XLH). The European Commission has already granted a
conditional marketing authorisation for CRYSVITA for the treatment of XLH with
radiographic evidence of bone disease in children one year of age and older and
adolescents with growing skeletons.^4 The CHMP recommends that this approval is
expanded to include all adolescents with radiographic evidence of bone disease,
regardless of growth status, as well as adults with XLH. The CHMP opinion will
now be reviewed by the European Commission, with a final decision expected in
September 2020.
The signs and symptoms of XLH begin in early childhood causing lower limb
deformities, shortened stature and pain. These can lead to difficulties with
walking and physical functioning, affecting quality of life. The skeletal
deformities coupled with unresolved hypophosphataemia mean the disease
continues to progress in adults causing pain and stiffness, and multiple
musculoskeletal deficits that can affect patients as early as in the second or
third decade of life.^5
'Today's positive CHMP opinion marks a crucial step forward for the XLH
community,' said Abdul Mullick, President of Kyowa Kirin International. 'There
is currently no approved therapy in Europe for older adolescents and adults
with XLH that targets the underlying cause of this debilitating, progressive
and life-long disease. Should CRYSVITA be approved for expanded use, it will
enable adolescents to continue to receive the benefits of treatment after their
bones have stopped growing, and offer adults with XLH a treatment that has been
shown to reduce pain and stiffness, improve physical functioning and mobility,
and heal pseudofractures and fractures. This expansion of the indication to a
wider population aligns perfectly with our vision as a company and our
commitment to life that guides our actions every day.'
The positive opinion from the CHMP was based on data from two Phase 3 studies:
the Phase 3 UX023-CL303 study, a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled
trial investigating the safety and efficacy of burosumab in adults with XLH,
and the Phase 3 UX023-CL304 study, an open-label, single-arm trial
investigating the effects of burosumab on osteomalacia in adults with XLH.
'Adult XLH patients' response to conventional therapy, which includes phosphate
and activated vitamin D, is variable and the evidence-base for its efficacy is
limited,' said Dr Karine Briot, Hôpital Cochin, Paris, France. 'Having access
to an efficacious treatment consistently from childhood through adulthood will
be highly valuable to patients and to the physicians administering their care.
Today's recommendation is an important step forward for all people with XLH and
those who care for and support them.'
"This achievement forms part of our mission to respond to the requests and
hopes of patients living with diseases for which there is currently no adequate
treatment,' said Yoshihiro Furuya, SVP, Global Product Lead for CRYSVITA, GPMO
of Kyowa Kirin. 'We share this milestone with patients, their families and
clinical investigators across Europe whose perseverance and commitment have
made this progress possible.'
About X-linked hypophosphataemia
X-linked hypophosphataemia (XLH) is a rare, genetic disease that causes
abnormalities in the bones, muscles and joints.^1,2,3 XLH is not
life-threatening, but its burden is life-long and progressive, and it may
reduce a person's quality of life.^5
People with XLH have a genetic defect on the X-chromosome, which causes an
excessive loss of phosphate through the urine and poor absorption from the gut,
resulting in chronically low levels of phosphate in the blood.^5,6 Phosphate is
a key mineral needed for maintaining the body's energy levels, muscle function
and the formation of healthy bones and teeth.^7,8 While there is no cure for
XLH, therapies aimed at helping to restore phosphate to normal levels within
the body may help to improve the symptoms of the disease.^9
XLH is the most common form of hereditary rickets.^10 It can sometimes appear
in individuals with no family history of the disease, but is usually passed
down from a parent who carries the defective gene.^11
About CRYSVITA^(R) (burosumab)
CRYSVITA (burosumab) was discovered by Kyowa Kirin and is a recombinant fully
human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast
growth factor 23 (FGF23). FGF23 is a hormone that reduces serum levels of
phosphate by regulating phosphate excretion and active vitamin D production by
the kidney. Phosphate wasting and resulting hypophosphataemia in X-linked
hypophosphataemia (XLH) is caused by excessive levels and activity of FGF23.
CRYSVITA is designed to bind to, and thereby inhibit, the biological activity
of FGF23. By blocking excess FGF23 in patients, CRYSVITA is intended to
increase phosphate reabsorption from the kidney and increase the production of
vitamin D, which enhances intestinal absorption of phosphate and calcium.
In 2018, the European Commission granted a conditional marketing authorisation
for CRYSVITA for the treatment of XLH with radiographic evidence of bone
disease in children one year of age and older and adolescents with growing
skeletons.^4 In the same year, CRYSVITA received approval from the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada for paediatric and adult use.^12,13
In 2019, CRYSVITA received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and
Welfare for the treatment of FGF23-related hypophosphataemic rickets and
osteomalacia.
In January 2020, Swissmedic approved CRYSVITA for the treatment of adults,
adolescents and children (one year of age and older) with XLH.^14
Kyowa Kirin and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE: Ultragenyx) have
been collaborating in the development and commercialisation of CRYSVITA
globally, based on the collaboration and license agreement between Kyowa Kirin
and Ultragenyx.
About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin commits to innovative drug discovery driven by state-of-the-art
technologies. The company focuses on creating new values in the four
therapeutic areas: nephrology, oncology, immunology/allergy and neurology.
Under the Kyowa Kirin brand, the employees from 40 group companies across North
America, EMEA and Asia/Oceania unite to champion the interests of patients and
their caregivers in discovering solutions wherever there are unmet medical
needs.
You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://
www.kyowakirin.com/
Kyowa Kirin International
http://www.international.kyowa-kirin.com / www.kyowakirin.com
Galabank Business Park
Galashiels, TD1 1QH
United Kingdom
