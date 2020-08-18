MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
SEOUL, South Korea & NANJING, China --(BUSINESS WIRE)--17.08.2020--
LG Chem Life Sciences ('LG Chem'), a division of LG Chem, and TransThera
Biosciences Co. Ltd. ('TransThera'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company
based in Nanjing, China, announced today that LG Chem has entered an exclusive
license agreement with TransThera, for the development and commercialization of
TransThera's TT-01025, a highly selective oral small molecule inhibitor of
Semicarbazide-Sensitive Amine Oxidase/Vascular Adhesion Protein-1 (SSAO/VAP-1)
that has shown promising efficacy in pre-clinical investigation in
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). TT-01025 is expected to enter Phase I
trial in early 2021 in the US.
NASH is a chronic and progressive liver disease characterized by fat
accumulation and inflammation in the liver, which can lead to fibrosis and
impaired liver function. The disease can be silent for a long period of time,
but once it accelerates, severe damage and liver cirrhosis can occur, which can
significantly impact liver function or can even result in liver failure or
liver cancer. There are as yet no globally approved drugs for the indication.
The inhibition of SSAO/VAP-1 blocks oxidative conversion and leucocyte
transmigration during inflammation processes and exhibits therapeutic potential
across a range of chronic inflammatory conditions, including NASH.
Under the terms of the agreement, LG Chem will obtain exclusive worldwide
rights, except Greater China region and Japan, to develop and commercialize
TT-01025. TransThera will receive upfront payment as well as development and
sales milestone payments, totaling up to $350M, plus tiered royalties on the
annual net sales. LG Chem will be responsible for the further development,
manufacturing and commercialization of TT-01025.
'Leveraging TransThera's expertise in drug discovery and LG Chem Life Science's
capability in drug development, we are excited to expand our portfolio in NASH
and other metabolic disorders,' said Dr. Jeewoong Son, President of LG Chem
Life Sciences. 'TT-01025 has a mechanism of action potentially synergistic with
those in our own pipeline, making a perfect fit for our strategy to tackle the
complex pathophysiology of NASH.'
Dr. Frank Wu, Chairman and CEO of TransThera, commented, 'Open innovation is an
important part of TransThera's R&D strategy. We are very excited to collaborate
with LG Chem, with its strong and broad expertise and capabilities, to expedite
the global development of TT-01025. TT-01025 is a novel, highly differentiated
VAP-1 inhibitor, with attributes of minimum CNS exposure and high selectivity,
rendering its low risk of drug interactions. We look forward to working with LG
Chem to deliver a potential innovative drug for the treatment of NASH
patients.'
About LG Chem Life Sciences
LG Chem Life Sciences is a business division within LG Chem, engaged in the
development, manufacturing, as well as commercializing pharmaceutical products
globally. LG Chem Life Sciences seeks to expand and make global presence by
focusing on key core therapeutic areas of Immunology, Oncology, and Metabolic
Diseases (specifically, diabetes and related metabolic diseases). To achieve
such, its strategy is to actively pursue global collaboration encompassing from
asset-centric to strategic investment and collaboration.
About TransThera Biosciences
TransThera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to
developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical
needs via internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current
portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, and
inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.transtherabio.com
.
