

22.02.2021



First-In-Human Study Targeting the Endothelial Cell-expressed Adhesion Molecule VAP1

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SEOUL, South Korea & NANJING, China --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.02.2021--

LG Chem Life Sciences ('LG Chem') today announced the first healthy adult volunteer has been safely dosed in the phase I study of LG00303174 being run in the US.

LG Chem licensed LG00303174 (TT-01025) from TransThera Biosciences Co. Ltd. ('TransThera'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Nanjing, China. LG Chem had entered into an exclusive license agreement with TransThera in August 2020 to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize LG00303174 in the world except China and Japan.

LG00303174 is a potential best-in-class novel SSAO/VAP-1 inhibitor, currently being developed for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The phase 1 study is currently being conducted within the U.S. and approximately 64 subjects are expected to be enrolled.

'The commencement of this study is a significant landmark for LG Chem as we are determined to address the clear unmet needs of those with metabolic disease,' said Adam Benson, Director of Clinical Development of LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center in Cambridge, MA. 'NASH to this day remains an elusive target. We feel strongly that LG00303174 has shown, in pre-clinical models, to have a strong safety profile, and as an oral therapy, has the potential to address a clear need in a disease that is becoming increasingly burdensome to our healthcare system.'

Dr. Frank Wu, CEO of TransThera, commented: 'We congratulate LG Chem team on the rapid implementation of FIH trial in the United States, which marks a key milestone for this collaboration program.'

According to Dr. Jeewoong Son, President of LG Chem Life Sciences in Seoul, Korea, the fast and efficient implementation of this phase 1 study 'is a testament to our clinical development capabilities of the LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center in Cambridge as a center of excellence to enrich and forward our development pipeline.'

About LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem Life Sciences is a business division within LG Chem, engaged in the development, manufacturing, as well as commercializing pharmaceutical products globally. LG Chem Life Sciences seeks to expand and make global presence by focusing on key core therapeutic areas of Immunology, Oncology, and Metabolic Diseases (specifically, diabetes and related metabolic diseases). To achieve such, its strategy is to actively pursue global collaboration encompassing from asset-centric to strategic investment and collaboration.

LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center: innovation.lgchem.com

About TransThera Biosciences

TransThera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.transtherabio.com .

