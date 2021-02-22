MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
First-In-Human Study Targeting the Endothelial Cell-expressed Adhesion Molecule
VAP1
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SEOUL, South Korea & NANJING, China --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.02.2021--
LG Chem Life Sciences ('LG Chem') today announced the first healthy adult
volunteer has been safely dosed in the phase I study of LG00303174 being run in
the US.
LG Chem licensed LG00303174 (TT-01025) from TransThera Biosciences Co. Ltd.
('TransThera'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Nanjing, China.
LG Chem had entered into an exclusive license agreement with TransThera in
August 2020 to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize LG00303174 in
the world except China and Japan.
LG00303174 is a potential best-in-class novel SSAO/VAP-1 inhibitor, currently
being developed for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases, including
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The phase 1 study is currently being
conducted within the U.S. and approximately 64 subjects are expected to be
enrolled.
'The commencement of this study is a significant landmark for LG Chem as we are
determined to address the clear unmet needs of those with metabolic disease,'
said Adam Benson, Director of Clinical Development of LG Chem Life Sciences
Innovation Center in Cambridge, MA. 'NASH to this day remains an elusive
target. We feel strongly that LG00303174 has shown, in pre-clinical models, to
have a strong safety profile, and as an oral therapy, has the potential to
address a clear need in a disease that is becoming increasingly burdensome to
our healthcare system.'
Dr. Frank Wu, CEO of TransThera, commented: 'We congratulate LG Chem team on
the rapid implementation of FIH trial in the United States, which marks a key
milestone for this collaboration program.'
According to Dr. Jeewoong Son, President of LG Chem Life Sciences in Seoul,
Korea, the fast and efficient implementation of this phase 1 study 'is a
testament to our clinical development capabilities of the LG Chem Life Sciences
Innovation Center in Cambridge as a center of excellence to enrich and forward
our development pipeline.'
About LG Chem Life Sciences
LG Chem Life Sciences is a business division within LG Chem, engaged in the
development, manufacturing, as well as commercializing pharmaceutical products
globally. LG Chem Life Sciences seeks to expand and make global presence by
focusing on key core therapeutic areas of Immunology, Oncology, and Metabolic
Diseases (specifically, diabetes and related metabolic diseases). To achieve
such, its strategy is to actively pursue global collaboration encompassing from
asset-centric to strategic investment and collaboration.
LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center: innovation.lgchem.com
About TransThera Biosciences
TransThera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to
developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical
needs via internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current
portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, and
inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.transtherabio.com
.
Kontakt:
Media (Jiin Chung): media.cbl@lgchem.com
General Inquiries: contact.cbl@lgchem.com
Partners: partners.cbl@lgchem.com
