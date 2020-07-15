MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
LintonPharm Co. Ltd., a China-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies for cancer
immunotherapy, today announced the China National Medical Products
Administration (NMPA) authorized the company to proceed with a Phase III trial
(clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04222114) for catumaxomab in patients with peritoneal
carcinomatosis, a form of advanced gastric cancer that has spread to the tissue
that lines the abdominal cavity.
The two-stage, multi-center, open-label, randomized, controlled registrational
clinical trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of an intraperitoneal
infusion of the bi-specific antibody catumaxomab into the abdominal cavity in
patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis. LintonPharm also recently received
Clinical Trial Application (CTA) authorization for the same indication from the
Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and the Korea Ministry of Food and
Drug Safety (MFDS).
'We are excited to re-initiate clinical development of catumaxomab which we
believe may have benefit in a broad range of cancers,' said Robert Li,
co-founder and CEO of LintonPharm. 'Our initial development strategy is based
on a robust foundation of clinical data that support the therapeutic potential
of catumaxomab in advanced gastric cancer.'
Catumaxomab was the first T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved by the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2009 for the treatment of malignant ascites,
a fluid buildup in the peritoneal cavity that indicates the presence of
malignant cells. It was later voluntarily withdrawn from the market for
commercial reasons.
'Gastric cancer is the sixth most common cancer globally. Approximately 70
percent of patients are located in China and the majority of these patients are
diagnosed with late stage disease. Given this high unmet need, we are hopeful
that catumaxomab will offer a new treatment option to gastric patients,' said
Dr. Horst Lindhofer, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of LintonPharm.
About Advanced Gastric Cancer with Peritoneal Carcinomatosis
Gastric cancer is the sixth most common cancer globally with an estimated
incidence of 1,033,701 cases and 782,685 deaths in 2018.^1 About 70 percent of
gastric cancer patients are located in China, with 679,100 new cases and
489,000 deaths^2 in 2015. More than 70 percent of Chinese patients are
diagnosed with late stage (stage III or IV) gastric cancer. Peritoneal
carcinomatosis (PC) is one of the primary causes of death in late stage gastric
cancer. Approximately 20 percent of patients are diagnosed with PC before or
during surgery, and more than 50 percent of patients are diagnosed with PC
after cancer reduction surgery. The prognosis for gastric cancer with PC is
extremely poor, with an expected survival of less than one year^3. Current
therapies for gastric cancer include trastuzumab for Her2 positive patients and
systemic chemotherapies (1^st line and 2^nd line). There are limited options
for patients who fail frontline therapies, especially for those who developed
PC.
About Catumaxomab
Catumaxomab is a trifunctional bispecific antibody which originated from Lindis
Biotech's Triomab platform. The antibody binds to a transmembrane glycoprotein
on the tumor cell--the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)--and CD3 on
the T-cell, and also recruits immune accessory cells through FcΑ³R binding.
Catumaxomab kills tumor cells by engaging T-cell and accessory cell mediated
cytotoxicity and has potential to induce long-term vaccinal effects against
tumor cells due to the unique FcΑ³R binding and activation profile.
Catumaxomab was first approved by the EMA in 2009 for the treatment of
malignant ascites (MA). MA is manifested as the abnormal accumulation of fluid
in the peritoneal cavity, which develops from the proliferation of peritoneal
carcinomatosis tumor cells in the cavity. There are various cancers that
generate MA, for example ovarian, gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers.
Patients with MA are usually diagnosed in the advanced stages of disease and
their quality of life is greatly impaired. Currently, these patients face an
extremely poor prognosis with a median overall survival of one to six months.
About LintonPharm
LintonPharm Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage, research-oriented biopharmaceutical
company committed to developing innovative T cell engaging bispecific
antibodies with the goal of turning malignant cancers into manageable and
possibly curable diseases. The company's lead development program is with
catumaxomab, a clinically validated bispecific antibody which was the first
approved T-cell engager, and its associated Triomab technology platform.
LintonPharm, in collaboration with Lindis Biotech, is also developing a next
generation bispecific antibody platform known as Fleximab which aims to provide
better CMC developability and less immunogenicity. The LintonPharm pipeline
includes several treatments in development for blood cancer and solid tumors
that use the Triomab and Fleximab platforms. For more information, please visit
www.lintonpharm.com.
References
1. Freddie Bray et. al., Global Cancer Statistics 2018: GLOBOCAN Estimates of
Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA
Cancer J. Clin. 2018; 68: 394-424.
2. Wanqing Chen et. al., Cancer Statistics in China, 2015. CA Cancer J. Clin
2016; 66: 115-132
3. China anti-cancer Association, Gastric Cancer, China Experts Consensus on
Gastric Cancer with Peritoneal Carcinomatosis Prevention and Treatment;Chin
J Gastrointest Surg, May 2017, Vol. 20, No. 5.
