MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Slate of Legendary Leaders Will Accelerate LIVEKINDLY Collective's Mission to
Make Plant-Based Living the New Norm
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--24.02.2021--
LIVEKINDLY Collective, a collection of heritage and start-up brands on track to
become one of the world's largest plant-based food companies, today announced
the appointments of the following members to its Board of Directors, effective
January 15, 2021:
* Suzy Amis Cameron, an environmental leader, business pioneer and author
* Barbara Kux, a longstanding director with international and executive
experience
* Shujun Li, a veteran investor focused on growth in China
* Paul Polman, an advocate for businesses to tackle climate change and former
CEO of Unilever
* Walter Robb, a longtime entrepreneur and former co-CEO of Whole Foods
* Gaby Sulzberger, an investor, longstanding director and philanthropist
'Our new directors have built extraordinary careers leading and transforming
businesses, pioneering disruption in plant-based food, and moving the world
forward on climate policy,' said Roger Lienhard, Founder and Executive Chairman
of Blue Horizon Group and LIVEKINDLY Collective's founder. 'Their passion,
expertise and wisdom will help us realize the enormous opportunity we have to
revolutionize the global production of proteins and lead the movement to
embrace a plant-based life.'
LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded to accelerate the transformation of the
global food industry into a healthier, sustainable, kinder food system,
accessible to all. Through its purpose-driven business model that brings
together global business leaders and entrepreneurs, it is the only plant-based
company to own and operate across the entire value chain, from seed to fork. In
2020, LIVEKINDLY Collective raised $335 million, becoming one of the highest
funded and fastest growing plant-based food companies globally.
'By adding Suzy, Barbara, Shujun, Paul, Walter and Gaby to our Board of
Directors, we are ensuring that our mission is supported through best practices
in governance and corporate stewardship,' said Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman
of LIVEKINDLY Collective. 'Our unique model puts us in partnership with the
most visionary and innovative companies in the world, and the depth of their
experience in sustainability, plant-protein and long-term disruptive growth
will accelerate the impact of our collective work.'
Continuing members of LIVEKINDLY Collective's Board of Directors include Roger
Lienhard, Kees Kruythoff, Björn Witte, Chris Kerr and Marcus Keitzer.
Suzy Amis Cameron
A noted environmental leader, business pioneer and author, Suzy Amis Cameron is
the author of The OMD Plan: Swap One Meal a Day to Save your Health and Save
the Planet and Founder of the OMD Movement, an advocacy group dedicated to
transforming eating habits and expanding access to climate-friendly food for
all. In 2005, she co-founded MUSE School CA, the first school in the country to
be 100% solar powered, zero waste, and with a 100% organic, plant-based lunch
program. Amis Cameron currently serves on the Mission Board for IMAGINE and
co-founded the plant-based ventures, Verdient Foods, Cameron Family Farms, Food
Forest Organics and Plant Power Task Force, with her husband, James Cameron. In
2009, she launched Red Carpet Green Dress, a global sustainable fashion
campaign, and she executive produced The Game Changers, a documentary on
world-class plant-based athletes.
Barbara Kux
Barbara Kux currently sits on the boards of Henkel, Firmenich and Grosvenor
Group in London. In 2016, the EU Commission nominated her to the High-Level
Panel for Decarbonisation, and at INSEAD she is a member of the Advisory
Council and acted as Director in Residence for Corporate Governance. From 2008
until 2013, Kux was a member of the Managing Board of Siemens, the first woman
in the 160-year history of the company. In her respective tenures at Siemens
and Royal Philips, she significantly grew their global green businesses and
supply chain management, oversaw digital transformation, and helped both
companies reach top positions in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. As a
member of the SDSN Leadership Council for the United Nations, she contributed
to the definition of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In the 1990s, Kux
led Nestlé in the emerging markets of Central and Eastern Europe.
Shujun Li
Shujun Li is Founder and Managing Partner of Trustbridge Partners, a private
equity fund focused on making growth capital investments in China-based
companies. Before founding Trustbridge Partners in 2006, he was CFO and held
other senior management positions at Shanda Online Games, a leading online game
distributor and developer in China, between 2002-2006. Before joining Shanda in
2002, he also worked for China Southern Securities Company. Shujun Li holds a
Master of Economics degree from Nan Kai University, Tianjin, China.
Paul Polman
Paul Polman is Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the social enterprise, IMAGINE, which
mobilizes courageous business leaders to tackle climate change and global
inequality. He is also Chair of The B Team, Saïd Business School and The
Valuable 500, as well as Honorary Chair of the International Chamber of
Commerce and Vice-Chair of the UN Global Compact. As CEO of Unilever for ten
years, he demonstrated that a long-term, multi-stakeholder model goes
hand-in-hand with excellent financial performance. He was a member of the UN
Secretary General's High-Level Panel that developed the Sustainable Development
Goals, and he continues to be an SDG Advocate who works across industries to
deliver the 2030 development agenda.
Walter Robb
Walter Robb is a longtime entrepreneur, former Co-CEO of Whole Foods Market and
currently sits on the company's board. He is a passionate advocate for greater
food access in underserved communities and founded the Whole Kids Foundation
during his tenure. In 2017, Robb transitioned his leadership focus to mentoring
and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs through the creation of
Stonewall Robb Advisors. Robb is an Executive in Residence at S2G Ventures and
serves on the boards for Union Square Hospitality Group, Aphria, Apeel Sciences
and Hungry.
Gabrielle Sulzberger
Gaby Sulzberger is a strategic advisor to Two Sigma Impact, a private equity
firm that combines active, principled ownership and data science, with the goal
of achieving superior returns and positive social outcomes. Prior to joining
Two Sigma Impact, Sulzberger was a General Partner of private equity fund
Rustic Canyon/Fontis Partners L.P. for 13 years. She previously served as
Principal of several private equity funds over her 30-year career in financial
services, as well as CFO of several public and private companies. Currently,
she sits on the boards of MasterCard Incorporated, Brixmor Property Group Inc.,
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. and several other private companies and
philanthropic organizations. Sulzberger also served as Chairman of the Board
and Audit Committee Chair of Whole Foods.
About LIVEKINDLY Collective
LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that
plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system
sustainable. As a collective of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across
the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with
speed, at scale - because of its unique capabilities and purpose-driven mission
to effect change through sustainable, cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives.
Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat and
No Meat, LIVEKINDLY Collective is making plant-based living the new norm and
providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable, delicious food
options. Furthermore, LIVEKINDLY Collective is the voice of the plant-based
movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through
its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210224005443/en/
Kontakt:
Katie Fagan
media@livekindly.com
24.02.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de