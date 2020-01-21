UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
Quarterly Sales Top $900M for the First Time Ever

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--21.01.2020--

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

* Q3 sales were $903 million, up 4 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year. * Q3 GAAP operating income grew 4 percent to $129 million, compared to $123 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 3 percent to $0.69, compared to $0.67 in the same quarter a year ago. * Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 6 percent to $152 million, compared to $143 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew 6 percent to $0.84, compared to $0.79 in the same quarter a year ago. * Cash flow from operations was $181 million, compared to $176 million in the same period a year ago.

'We delivered our biggest quarter in sales and profit in company history, topping $900 million in quarterly sales for the first time ever,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. 'Our three largest businesses - Gaming, PC Peripherals and Video Collaboration - all had robust growth, including double-digit growth in Gaming and Video Collaboration. And despite the impact of tariffs, we delivered strong gross margins of 37.6%. On the back of this strong performance, we are confirming our annual guidance.'

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $375 million to $385 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results teleconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http:// ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results teleconference to discuss the results for Q3 FY 2020 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under 'Supplemental Financial Information' after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2020.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and outlook for Fiscal Year 2020 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH                 INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS                

(In thousands,
except per share                 amounts) -
unaudited

                 

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended

    December 31,   December 31,

GAAP CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED   2019   2018   2019   2018 STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS ^(A)

                 

Net sales   $ 902,687     $ 864,388     $ 2,266,603     $ 2,164,014  

Cost of goods sold   564,283     535,707     1,410,605     1,349,941  

Amortization of
intangible assets
and purchase   3,951     4,699     10,493     10,037   accounting effect
on inventory

Gross profit   334,453     323,982     845,505     804,036  

                 

Operating expenses:                

Marketing and   134,950     132,250     392,138     368,635   selling

Research and   43,292     40,591     127,499     119,120   development

General and   22,344     24,496     68,551     75,175   administrative

Amortization of
intangible assets
and   5,084     3,539     12,898     10,377   acquisition-related
costs

Restructuring
charges (credits),   (45 )   (278 )   69     9,762   net

Total operating   205,625     200,598     601,155     583,069   expenses

                 

Operating income   128,828     123,384     244,350     220,967  

Interest income   2,063     1,482     7,006     5,709  

Other income   1,101     (2,747 )   2,852     (929 ) (expense), net

Income before   131,992     122,119     254,208     225,747   income taxes

Provision for   14,467     9,309     18,405     10,295   income taxes^ (B)

Net income   $ 117,525     $ 112,810     $ 235,803     $ 215,452  

                 

Net income per                 share:

Basic   $ 0.70     $ 0.68     $ 1.41     $ 1.30  

Diluted   $ 0.69     $ 0.67     $ 1.39     $ 1.28  

                 

Weighted average
shares used to                 compute net income
per share:

Basic   167,063     165,707     166,678     165,552  

Diluted   169,685     168,907     169,173     168,966  

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.        

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *        

(In thousands) - unaudited        

         

    December 31,   March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ^(A)   2019   2019

         

Current assets:        

Cash and cash equivalents   $ 656,046     $ 604,516  

Accounts receivable, net   531,309     383,309  

Inventories   307,494     293,495  

Other current assets   78,539     69,116  

Total current assets   1,573,388     1,350,436  

Non-current assets:        

Property, plant and equipment, net   76,079     78,552  

Goodwill   400,842     343,684  

Other intangible assets, net   135,841     118,999  

Other assets^ (B)   160,241     132,453  

Total assets   $ 2,346,391     $ 2,024,124  

         

Current liabilities:        

Accounts payable   $ 439,035     $ 283,922  

Accrued and other current liabilities ^(C)   453,933     433,897  

Total current liabilities   892,968     717,819  

Non-current liabilities:        

Income taxes payable   38,163     36,384  

Other non-current liabilities ^(C)   117,467     93,582  

Total liabilities   1,048,598     847,785  

         

Shareholders' equity:        

Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:   30,148     30,148  

Issued shares - 173,106 at December 31 and         March 31, 2019

Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital - 50,000 at December 31 and         March 31, 2019

Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 34,621 at December 31 and         March 31, 2019

Additional paid-in capital   59,668     56,655  

Shares in treasury, at cost - 5,901 at December   (159,190 )   (169,802 ) 31, 2019 and 7,244 at March 31, 2019

Retained earnings   1,476,659     1,365,036  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (109,492 )   (105,698 )

Total shareholders' equity   1,297,793     1,176,339  

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,346,391     $ 2,024,124  

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL                 S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands) -                 unaudited

                 

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended

    December 31,   December 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH   2019   2018   2019   2018 FLOWS ^(A)

                 

Cash flows from                 operating activities:

Net income   $ 117,525     $ 112,810     $ 235,803     $ 215,452  

Adjustments to
reconcile net income to                 net cash provided by
operating activities:

Depreciation   10,768     10,760     32,154     32,655  

Amortization of   8,223     6,895     21,958     17,236   intangible assets

Loss (gain) on   709     (207 )   772     (589 ) investments

Share-based   13,831     11,855     40,301     37,163   compensation expense

Deferred income taxes   9,458     93     480     (9,722 )

Other   (1,010 )   (453 )   (1,012 )   (378 )

Changes in assets and
liabilities, net of                 acquisitions:

Accounts receivable,   (61,337 )   (25,469 )   (147,292 )   (158,944 ) net

Inventories   32,603     15,238     (15,170 )   (69,163 )

Other assets   16,949     (42 )   2,866     (11,098 )

Accounts payable   26,089     (4,529 )   155,190     133,657  

Accrued and other   7,327     49,272     (1,896 )   87,174   liabilities

Net cash provided by   181,135     176,223     324,154     273,443   operating activities

Cash flows from                 investing activities:

Purchases of property,   (10,575 )   (9,936 )   (28,667 )   (28,304 ) plant and equipment

Investment in privately   (140 )   (2,036 )   (310 )   (2,542 ) held companies

Acquisitions, net of   (91,203 )   -     (91,569 )   (133,908 ) cash acquired

Proceeds from the sale
of property, plant and   1,037     -     1,037     -   equipment

Purchases of short-term   -     -     -     (1,505 ) investments

Purchases of trading   (546 )   (613 )   (3,071 )   (4,335 ) investments

Proceeds from sales of   568     644     3,139     4,838   trading investments

Net cash used in   (100,859 )   (11,941 )   (119,441 )   (165,756 ) investing activities

Cash flows from                 financing activities:

Payment of cash   -     -     (124,180 )   (113,971 ) dividends

Purchases of registered   -     (2,553 )   (15,127 )   (22,454 ) shares

Proceeds from exercises
of stock options and   2,209     128     11,540     10,135   purchase rights

Tax withholdings
related to net share   (2,188 )   (1,731 )   (23,096 )   (29,111 ) settlements of
restricted stock units

Net cash provided by
(used in) financing   21     (4,156 )   (150,863 )   (155,401 ) activities

Effect of exchange rate
changes on cash and   1,285     (588 )   (2,320 )   (9,745 ) cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease)
in cash and cash   81,582     159,538     51,530     (57,459 ) equivalents

Cash and cash
equivalents, beginning   574,464     424,950     604,516     641,947   of the period

Cash and cash
equivalents, end of the   $ 656,046     $ 584,488     $ 656,046     $ 584,488   period

LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL                         S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                    

(In thousands) - unaudited                    

                         

NET SALES   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended

    December 31,   December 31,

SUPPLEMENTAL
FINANCIAL   2019   2018   Change   2019   2018   Change INFORMATION

                         

Net sales by
product                         category:

Pointing   $ 154,540     $ 149,123     4 %   $ 409,293     $ 405,250     1 % Devices

Keyboards &   156,333     144,169     8   424,061     404,263     5 Combos

PC Webcams   32,165     33,021     (3 )   89,041     90,916     (2 )

Tablet &
Other   31,256     35,757     (13 )   103,442     104,903     (1 ) Accessories

Video   91,964     74,186     24   254,941     190,154     34 Collaboration

Mobile   92,969     96,263     (3 )   200,617     207,690     (3 ) Speakers

Audio &   81,934     98,629     (17 )   208,576     212,343     (2 ) Wearables

Gaming   245,736     213,663     15   541,265     510,481     6

Smart Home   15,790     19,577     (19 )   35,088     37,829     (7 )

Other (1)   -     -     -   279     185     51

Total sales   $ 902,687     $ 864,388     4 %   $ 2,266,603     $ 2,164,014     5 %

Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or (1) have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL                 S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands, except
per share amounts) -                 Unaudited

                 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended RECONCILIATION ^(A)(D)

    December 31,   December 31,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL   2019   2018   2019   2018 INFORMATION

                 

Gross profit - GAAP   $ 334,453     $ 323,982     $ 845,505     $ 804,036  

Share-based   1,210     953     3,552     2,874   compensation expense

Amortization of
intangible assets and   3,951     4,699     10,493     10,037   purchase accounting
effect on inventory

Gross profit - Non-GAAP   $ 339,614     $ 329,634     $ 859,550     $ 816,947  

                 

Gross margin - GAAP   37.1 %   37.5 %   37.3 %   37.2 %

Gross margin - Non-GAAP   37.6 %   38.1 %   37.9 %   37.8 %

                 

Operating expenses -   $ 205,625     $ 200,598     $ 601,155     $ 583,069   GAAP

Less: Share-based   12,621     10,902     36,749     34,289   compensation expense

Less: Amortization of
intangible assets and   5,084     3,539     12,898     10,377   acquisition-related
costs

Less: Restructuring   (45 )   (278 )   69     9,762   charges (credits), net

Operating expenses -   $ 187,965     $ 186,435     $ 551,439     $ 528,641   Non-GAAP

                 

% of net sales - GAAP   22.8 %   23.2 %   26.5 %   26.9 %

% of net sales - Non -   20.8 %   21.6 %   24.3 %   24.4 % GAAP

                 

Operating income - GAAP   $ 128,828     $ 123,384     $ 244,350     $ 220,967  

Share-based   13,831     11,855     40,301     37,163   compensation expense

Amortization of   8,223     6,895     21,958     17,236   intangible assets

Purchase accounting   -     1,343     -     1,722   effect on inventory

Acquisition-related   812     -     1,433     1,456   costs

Restructuring charges   (45 )   (278 )   69     9,762   (credits), net

Operating income - Non   $ 151,649     $ 143,199     $ 308,111     $ 288,306   - GAAP

                 

% of net sales - GAAP   14.3 %   14.3 %   10.8 %   10.2 %

% of net sales - Non -   16.8 %   16.6 %   13.6 %   13.3 % GAAP

                 

Net income - GAAP   $ 117,525     $ 112,810     $ 235,803     $ 215,452  

Share-based   13,831     11,855     40,301     37,163   compensation expense

Amortization of   8,223     6,895     21,958     17,236   intangible assets

Purchase accounting   -     1,343     -     1,722   effect on inventory

Acquisition-related   812     -     1,433     1,456   costs

Restructuring charges   (45 )   (278 )   69     9,762   (credits), net

Loss (gain) on   709     (207 )   772     (589 ) investments

Non-GAAP income tax   2,123     1,443     (6,476 )   (7,782 ) adjustment

Net income - Non - GAAP   $ 143,178     $ 133,861     $ 293,860     $ 274,420  

                 

Net income per share:                

Diluted - GAAP   $ 0.69     $ 0.67     $ 1.39     $ 1.28  

Diluted - Non - GAAP   $ 0.84     $ 0.79     $ 1.74     $ 1.62  

                 

Shares used to compute                 net income per share:

Diluted - GAAP and Non   169,685     168,907     169,173     168,966   - GAAP

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.                

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands) - unaudited                

                 

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended EXPENSE

    December 31,   December 31,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL   2019   2018   2019   2018 INFORMATION

                 

Share-based Compensation                 Expense

Cost of goods sold   $ 1,210     $ 953     $ 3,552     $ 2,874  

Marketing and selling   6,216     4,600     20,016     15,250  

Research and development   2,242     1,811     6,644     5,295  

General and administrative   4,163     4,491     10,089     13,744  

Total share-based   13,831     11,855     40,301     37,163   compensation expense

Income tax benefit   (3,135 )   (2,397 )   (12,658 )   (14,576 )

Total share-based
compensation expense, net of   $ 10,696     $ 9,458     $ 27,643     $ 22,587   income tax benefit

* Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Preliminary valuation from the business acquisition

The preliminary fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from the business acquisition in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 is included in the tables. The fair value of identifiable intangible assets acquired was based on estimates and assumptions made by us at the time of the acquisition. As additional information becomes available, such as the finalization of the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, we may revise our preliminary or interim estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed during the remainder of the measurement period (which will not exceed 12 months from the acquisition date). Any such revisions or changes may be material, and may have a material impact over our financial conditions and results of operations.

(B) Swiss Federal Tax Reform

On May 19, 2019, the Swiss electorate approved the Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing ("TRAF"), a major reform to better align the Swiss tax system with international tax standards. The legislation was subsequently published in the federal register on August 6, 2019 to take effect on January 1, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, TRAF has not been enacted in all cantons, including the canton of Vaud, as the cantonal legislative procedures are in process. The Company anticipates TRAF to take effect as of January 1, 2020 when enactment occurs in the canton of Vaud.

The change in the effective income tax rate for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same periods ended December 31, 2018, was primarily due to the mix of income and losses in the various tax jurisdictions in which we operate and the transitional income tax impact in Switzerland. We have benefited from a longstanding tax ruling from the canton of Vaud through December 31, 2019. The transitional income tax impact represents income tax provision at the current full statutory income tax rate of 13.67% without taking account of other elements of the tax reform yet to be enacted. Furthermore, there was a discrete tax benefit of $1.7 million from adjusting deferred tax assets and liabilities in Switzerland in the nine months ended December 31, 2019. There were discrete tax benefits of $6.0 million and $2.7 million from the recognition of net excess tax benefits in the United States and reversal of uncertain tax positions from the expiration of statutes of limitations, respectively, in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared with $9.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018.

(C) Adoption of ASC Topic 842

We adopted the new standards for leases under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 842 using the modified retrospective approach as of April 1, 2019 and did not restate the financial statements of the comparative periods as is allowed by election of the transition option under ASC 842. Adoption of the standard resulted in the recognition of $27.7 million of right-of-use assets, $11.3 million of short-term lease liabilities and $21.7 million of long-term lease liabilities related to our leases on December 31, 2019.

(D) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of those companies in which we invested. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20200120005556/en/

