Quarterly Sales Top $900M for the First Time Ever
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--21.01.2020--
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial
results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.
* Q3 sales were $903 million, up 4 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in
constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year.
* Q3 GAAP operating income grew 4 percent to $129 million, compared to $123
million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share (EPS)
grew 3 percent to $0.69, compared to $0.67 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 6 percent to $152 million, compared to
$143 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew 6 percent
to $0.84, compared to $0.79 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Cash flow from operations was $181 million, compared to $176 million in the
same period a year ago.
'We delivered our biggest quarter in sales and profit in company history,
topping $900 million in quarterly sales for the first time ever,' said Bracken
Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. 'Our three largest
businesses - Gaming, PC Peripherals and Video Collaboration - all had robust
growth, including double-digit growth in Gaming and Video Collaboration. And
despite the impact of tariffs, we delivered strong gross margins of 37.6%. On
the back of this strong performance, we are confirming our annual guidance.'
Outlook
Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit
sales growth in constant currency and $375 million to $385 million in non-GAAP
operating income.
Prepared Remarks Available Online
Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results
teleconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://
ir.logitech.com.
Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast
Logitech will hold a financial results teleconference to discuss the results
for Q3 FY 2020 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A live webcast of the call will be
available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has
included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation
expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on
inventory, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), loss
(gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed
under 'Supplemental Financial Information' after the tables below. Logitech
also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance
unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth
in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each
local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency
and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information,
used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to
evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With
respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these
excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not
currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore,
no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2020.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives,
connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years
ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a
multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through
music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech,
Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue
Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,
Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at
www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements
regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months
ended December 31, 2019 and outlook for Fiscal Year 2020 operating income and
sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ
materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements,
including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities
and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales,
profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we
fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner
for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute
on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than
we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by
our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and
profitability; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our
products from competitors' products; if we do not fully realize our goals to
lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration
of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or
product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in
trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our
products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with
acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such
forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019, available at www.sec.gov,
under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information
or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more
information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at
www.logitech.com.
LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS
(In thousands,
except per share
amounts) -
unaudited
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
GAAP CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED 2019 2018 2019 2018
STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS ^(A)
Net sales $ 902,687 $ 864,388 $ 2,266,603 $ 2,164,014
Cost of goods sold 564,283 535,707 1,410,605 1,349,941
Amortization of
intangible assets
and purchase 3,951 4,699 10,493 10,037
accounting effect
on inventory
Gross profit 334,453 323,982 845,505 804,036
Operating expenses:
Marketing and 134,950 132,250 392,138 368,635
selling
Research and 43,292 40,591 127,499 119,120
development
General and 22,344 24,496 68,551 75,175
administrative
Amortization of
intangible assets
and 5,084 3,539 12,898 10,377
acquisition-related
costs
Restructuring
charges (credits), (45 ) (278 ) 69 9,762
net
Total operating 205,625 200,598 601,155 583,069
expenses
Operating income 128,828 123,384 244,350 220,967
Interest income 2,063 1,482 7,006 5,709
Other income 1,101 (2,747 ) 2,852 (929 )
(expense), net
Income before 131,992 122,119 254,208 225,747
income taxes
Provision for 14,467 9,309 18,405 10,295
income taxes^ (B)
Net income $ 117,525 $ 112,810 $ 235,803 $ 215,452
Net income per
share:
Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 1.41 $ 1.30
Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 1.39 $ 1.28
Weighted average
shares used to
compute net income
per share:
Basic 167,063 165,707 166,678 165,552
Diluted 169,685 168,907 169,173 168,966
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
December 31, March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ^(A) 2019 2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 656,046 $ 604,516
Accounts receivable, net 531,309 383,309
Inventories 307,494 293,495
Other current assets 78,539 69,116
Total current assets 1,573,388 1,350,436
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net 76,079 78,552
Goodwill 400,842 343,684
Other intangible assets, net 135,841 118,999
Other assets^ (B) 160,241 132,453
Total assets $ 2,346,391 $ 2,024,124
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 439,035 $ 283,922
Accrued and other current liabilities ^(C) 453,933 433,897
Total current liabilities 892,968 717,819
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable 38,163 36,384
Other non-current liabilities ^(C) 117,467 93,582
Total liabilities 1,048,598 847,785
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148
Issued shares - 173,106 at December 31 and
March 31, 2019
Additional shares that may be issued out of
conditional capital - 50,000 at December 31 and
March 31, 2019
Additional shares that may be issued out of
authorized capital - 34,621 at December 31 and
March 31, 2019
Additional paid-in capital 59,668 56,655
Shares in treasury, at cost - 5,901 at December (159,190 ) (169,802 )
31, 2019 and 7,244 at March 31, 2019
Retained earnings 1,476,659 1,365,036
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (109,492 ) (105,698 )
Total shareholders' equity 1,297,793 1,176,339
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,346,391 $ 2,024,124
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) -
unaudited
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH 2019 2018 2019 2018
FLOWS ^(A)
Cash flows from
operating activities:
Net income $ 117,525 $ 112,810 $ 235,803 $ 215,452
Adjustments to
reconcile net income to
net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation 10,768 10,760 32,154 32,655
Amortization of 8,223 6,895 21,958 17,236
intangible assets
Loss (gain) on 709 (207 ) 772 (589 )
investments
Share-based 13,831 11,855 40,301 37,163
compensation expense
Deferred income taxes 9,458 93 480 (9,722 )
Other (1,010 ) (453 ) (1,012 ) (378 )
Changes in assets and
liabilities, net of
acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, (61,337 ) (25,469 ) (147,292 ) (158,944 )
net
Inventories 32,603 15,238 (15,170 ) (69,163 )
Other assets 16,949 (42 ) 2,866 (11,098 )
Accounts payable 26,089 (4,529 ) 155,190 133,657
Accrued and other 7,327 49,272 (1,896 ) 87,174
liabilities
Net cash provided by 181,135 176,223 324,154 273,443
operating activities
Cash flows from
investing activities:
Purchases of property, (10,575 ) (9,936 ) (28,667 ) (28,304 )
plant and equipment
Investment in privately (140 ) (2,036 ) (310 ) (2,542 )
held companies
Acquisitions, net of (91,203 ) - (91,569 ) (133,908 )
cash acquired
Proceeds from the sale
of property, plant and 1,037 - 1,037 -
equipment
Purchases of short-term - - - (1,505 )
investments
Purchases of trading (546 ) (613 ) (3,071 ) (4,335 )
investments
Proceeds from sales of 568 644 3,139 4,838
trading investments
Net cash used in (100,859 ) (11,941 ) (119,441 ) (165,756 )
investing activities
Cash flows from
financing activities:
Payment of cash - - (124,180 ) (113,971 )
dividends
Purchases of registered - (2,553 ) (15,127 ) (22,454 )
shares
Proceeds from exercises
of stock options and 2,209 128 11,540 10,135
purchase rights
Tax withholdings
related to net share (2,188 ) (1,731 ) (23,096 ) (29,111 )
settlements of
restricted stock units
Net cash provided by
(used in) financing 21 (4,156 ) (150,863 ) (155,401 )
activities
Effect of exchange rate
changes on cash and 1,285 (588 ) (2,320 ) (9,745 )
cash equivalents
Net increase (decrease)
in cash and cash 81,582 159,538 51,530 (57,459 )
equivalents
Cash and cash
equivalents, beginning 574,464 424,950 604,516 641,947
of the period
Cash and cash
equivalents, end of the $ 656,046 $ 584,488 $ 656,046 $ 584,488
period
LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL
S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
NET SALES Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
SUPPLEMENTAL
FINANCIAL 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change
INFORMATION
Net sales by
product
category:
Pointing $ 154,540 $ 149,123 4 % $ 409,293 $ 405,250 1 %
Devices
Keyboards & 156,333 144,169 8 424,061 404,263 5
Combos
PC Webcams 32,165 33,021 (3 ) 89,041 90,916 (2 )
Tablet &
Other 31,256 35,757 (13 ) 103,442 104,903 (1 )
Accessories
Video 91,964 74,186 24 254,941 190,154 34
Collaboration
Mobile 92,969 96,263 (3 ) 200,617 207,690 (3 )
Speakers
Audio & 81,934 98,629 (17 ) 208,576 212,343 (2 )
Wearables
Gaming 245,736 213,663 15 541,265 510,481 6
Smart Home 15,790 19,577 (19 ) 35,088 37,829 (7 )
Other (1) - - - 279 185 51
Total sales $ 902,687 $ 864,388 4 % $ 2,266,603 $ 2,164,014 5 %
Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or
(1) have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our
business.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except
per share amounts) -
Unaudited
GAAP TO NON-GAAP Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
RECONCILIATION ^(A)(D)
December 31, December 31,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL 2019 2018 2019 2018
INFORMATION
Gross profit - GAAP $ 334,453 $ 323,982 $ 845,505 $ 804,036
Share-based 1,210 953 3,552 2,874
compensation expense
Amortization of
intangible assets and 3,951 4,699 10,493 10,037
purchase accounting
effect on inventory
Gross profit - Non-GAAP $ 339,614 $ 329,634 $ 859,550 $ 816,947
Gross margin - GAAP 37.1 % 37.5 % 37.3 % 37.2 %
Gross margin - Non-GAAP 37.6 % 38.1 % 37.9 % 37.8 %
Operating expenses - $ 205,625 $ 200,598 $ 601,155 $ 583,069
GAAP
Less: Share-based 12,621 10,902 36,749 34,289
compensation expense
Less: Amortization of
intangible assets and 5,084 3,539 12,898 10,377
acquisition-related
costs
Less: Restructuring (45 ) (278 ) 69 9,762
charges (credits), net
Operating expenses - $ 187,965 $ 186,435 $ 551,439 $ 528,641
Non-GAAP
% of net sales - GAAP 22.8 % 23.2 % 26.5 % 26.9 %
% of net sales - Non - 20.8 % 21.6 % 24.3 % 24.4 %
GAAP
Operating income - GAAP $ 128,828 $ 123,384 $ 244,350 $ 220,967
Share-based 13,831 11,855 40,301 37,163
compensation expense
Amortization of 8,223 6,895 21,958 17,236
intangible assets
Purchase accounting - 1,343 - 1,722
effect on inventory
Acquisition-related 812 - 1,433 1,456
costs
Restructuring charges (45 ) (278 ) 69 9,762
(credits), net
Operating income - Non $ 151,649 $ 143,199 $ 308,111 $ 288,306
- GAAP
% of net sales - GAAP 14.3 % 14.3 % 10.8 % 10.2 %
% of net sales - Non - 16.8 % 16.6 % 13.6 % 13.3 %
GAAP
Net income - GAAP $ 117,525 $ 112,810 $ 235,803 $ 215,452
Share-based 13,831 11,855 40,301 37,163
compensation expense
Amortization of 8,223 6,895 21,958 17,236
intangible assets
Purchase accounting - 1,343 - 1,722
effect on inventory
Acquisition-related 812 - 1,433 1,456
costs
Restructuring charges (45 ) (278 ) 69 9,762
(credits), net
Loss (gain) on 709 (207 ) 772 (589 )
investments
Non-GAAP income tax 2,123 1,443 (6,476 ) (7,782 )
adjustment
Net income - Non - GAAP $ 143,178 $ 133,861 $ 293,860 $ 274,420
Net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 1.39 $ 1.28
Diluted - Non - GAAP $ 0.84 $ 0.79 $ 1.74 $ 1.62
Shares used to compute
net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP and Non 169,685 168,907 169,173 168,966
- GAAP
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
EXPENSE
December 31, December 31,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL 2019 2018 2019 2018
INFORMATION
Share-based Compensation
Expense
Cost of goods sold $ 1,210 $ 953 $ 3,552 $ 2,874
Marketing and selling 6,216 4,600 20,016 15,250
Research and development 2,242 1,811 6,644 5,295
General and administrative 4,163 4,491 10,089 13,744
Total share-based 13,831 11,855 40,301 37,163
compensation expense
Income tax benefit (3,135 ) (2,397 ) (12,658 ) (14,576 )
Total share-based
compensation expense, net of $ 10,696 $ 9,458 $ 27,643 $ 22,587
income tax benefit
* Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December
31, 2019 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur
through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Preliminary valuation from the business acquisition
The preliminary fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from the
business acquisition in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 is included in
the tables. The fair value of identifiable intangible assets acquired was based
on estimates and assumptions made by us at the time of the acquisition. As
additional information becomes available, such as the finalization of the
estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, we may
revise our preliminary or interim estimated fair value of the assets acquired
and liabilities assumed during the remainder of the measurement period (which
will not exceed 12 months from the acquisition date). Any such revisions or
changes may be material, and may have a material impact over our financial
conditions and results of operations.
(B) Swiss Federal Tax Reform
On May 19, 2019, the Swiss electorate approved the Federal Act on Tax Reform
and AHV Financing ("TRAF"), a major reform to better align the Swiss tax system
with international tax standards. The legislation was subsequently published in
the federal register on August 6, 2019 to take effect on January 1, 2020. As of
December 31, 2019, TRAF has not been enacted in all cantons, including the
canton of Vaud, as the cantonal legislative procedures are in process. The
Company anticipates TRAF to take effect as of January 1, 2020 when enactment
occurs in the canton of Vaud.
The change in the effective income tax rate for the three and nine months ended
December 31, 2019, compared to the same periods ended December 31, 2018, was
primarily due to the mix of income and losses in the various tax jurisdictions
in which we operate and the transitional income tax impact in Switzerland. We
have benefited from a longstanding tax ruling from the canton of Vaud through
December 31, 2019. The transitional income tax impact represents income tax
provision at the current full statutory income tax rate of 13.67% without
taking account of other elements of the tax reform yet to be enacted.
Furthermore, there was a discrete tax benefit of $1.7 million from adjusting
deferred tax assets and liabilities in Switzerland in the nine months ended
December 31, 2019. There were discrete tax benefits of $6.0 million and $2.7
million from the recognition of net excess tax benefits in the United States
and reversal of uncertain tax positions from the expiration of statutes of
limitations, respectively, in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019,
compared with $9.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, in the nine-month
period ended December 31, 2018.
(C) Adoption of ASC Topic 842
We adopted the new standards for leases under Accounting Standards Codification
("ASC") Topic 842 using the modified retrospective approach as of April 1, 2019
and did not restate the financial statements of the comparative periods as is
allowed by election of the transition option under ASC 842. Adoption of the
standard resulted in the recognition of $27.7 million of right-of-use assets,
$11.3 million of short-term lease liabilities and $21.7 million of long-term
lease liabilities related to our leases on December 31, 2019.
(D) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in
accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and
non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for
making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We
consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our
current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future
as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our
financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding
of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental
insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance
and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a
substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial
measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP
financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful
supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can
offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and
enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future
performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31,
2019 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general
categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures
excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures,
allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period
to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods
on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies
use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies,
assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We
believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability
and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based
compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the
results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization
expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses
and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on
the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in
budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that
providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as
well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross
profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting
principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair
value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a
portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the
expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination
accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the
adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of
our ongoing operations.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration
for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with
our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the
periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related
costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business
combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our
estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We
believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits,
as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not
reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning
our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have
undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our
restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to
employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain
contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these
charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such
charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the
current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our
investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and
financial performance of those companies in which we invested. We believe that
providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP
measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our
ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily
measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other
events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying
items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates
in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press
release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a
measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further,
investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the
use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In
particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive
set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP
financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be
reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We
compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the
reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts
excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we
evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly
comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to
show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior
period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange
rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
(LOGIIR)
[CT]
