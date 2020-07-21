MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Profits Increase 76% and Company Raises Annual Outlook
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--21.07.2020--
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial
results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.
* Q1 sales were $792 million, up 23 percent in US dollars and 25 percent in
constant currency, compared to Q1 of the prior year.
* Q1 GAAP operating income grew 76 percent to $83 million, compared to $47
million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS)
grew 56 percent to $0.42, compared to $0.27 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Q1 non-GAAP operating income grew 75 percent to $117 million, compared to
$67 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 non-GAAP EPS grew 64 percent
to $0.64, compared to $0.39 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Cash flow from operations was $119 million, compared to $37 million in the
same period a year ago.
'We delivered an exceptional first quarter and are raising our fiscal year
outlook,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer.
'We grew sales 25% with strong growth in almost every product category. Our
company strategy focuses on four long-term trends: more of us will work from
home; video calls will replace audio calls; esports will become as big as
conventional sports; and billions of people worldwide will create content, not
just a handful of TV and movie studios. Logitech's business was already
positioned to grow from these long-term trends, and since early March they have
accelerated, making Logitech more relevant to customers than ever before.'
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual sales outlook from mid single-digit
sales growth, to 10 to 13 percent growth in constant currency. The Company also
raised its annual outlook for non-GAAP operating income from a range of $380
million to $400 million, to a range of $410 million to $425 million.
Prepared Remarks Available Online
Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results
teleconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://
ir.logitech.com.
Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast
Logitech will hold a financial results teleconference to discuss the results
for Q1 FY 2021 on
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central
European Summer Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the
Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has
included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation
expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on
inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent
consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), gain
(loss) on investments in privately held companies, non-GAAP income tax
adjustment, and other items detailed under 'Supplemental Financial Information'
after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in
constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency
exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by
translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's
average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period
sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP
financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period
performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook
for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events
that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a
reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts
has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives,
connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years
ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a
multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through
music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech,
Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue
Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,
Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at
www.logitech.com, the company blog, or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements
regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended June
30, 2020, long-term trends, the pace of long-term trends, our ability to grow,
our relevancy to customers, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2021 operating income
and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks
and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to
differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements,
including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities
and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales,
profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we
fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner
for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute
on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than
we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by
our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and
profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our
products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from
competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do
not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating
leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in
one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant
fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and
the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our
ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion
of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and
events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in
Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31,
2020, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere.
Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring
after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more
information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at
www.logitech.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three
|Months Ended
|
|
| June 30,
|
|
|GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| 2020
|
| 2019
|
|
|
|
|Net sales
| $ 791,894
|
| $ 644,225
|Cost of goods sold
| 482,638
|
| 401,978
|Amortization of intangible assets and purchase
| 3,523
|
| 3,271
accounting effect on inventory
Gross profit 305,733 238,976
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling 133,238 123,033
Research and development 49,725 42,243
General and administrative 29,071 22,159
Amortization of intangible assets and 4,609 3,596
acquisition-related costs
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for 5,716 -
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net (53 ) 478
Total operating expenses 222,306 191,509
Operating income 83,427 47,467
Interest income 620 2,553
Other income, net 2,029 1,861
Income before income taxes 86,076 51,881
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 14,003 6,536
Net income $ 72,073 $ 45,345
Net income per share:
Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.27
Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.27
Weighted average shares used to compute net income
per share:
Basic 167,612 166,302
Diluted 170,127 168,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| March 31,
|
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
| $ 809,395
|
| $ 715,566
|Accounts receivable, net
| 500,306
|
| 394,743
|Inventories
| 271,180
|
| 229,249
|Other current assets
| 82,470
|
| 74,920
|Total current assets
| 1,663,351
|
| 1,414,478
|Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
| 79,481
|
| 76,119
|Goodwill
| 400,934
|
| 400,917
|Other intangible assets, net
| 118,809
|
| 126,941
|Other assets
| 351,131
|
| 345,019
|Total assets
| $ 2,613,706
|
| $ 2,363,474
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
| $ 429,693
|
| $ 259,120
|Accrued and other current liabilities
| 444,826
|
| 455,024
|Total current liabilities
| 874,519
|
| 714,144
|Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Income taxes payable
| 44,261
|
| 40,788
|Other non-current liabilities
| 127,445
|
| 119,274
|Total liabilities
| 1,046,225
|
| 874,206
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
| 30,148
|
| 30,148
|Issued shares - 173,106 at June 30 and March
|
|
|
31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of
conditional capitals - 50,000 at June 30 and
March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of
authorized capitals - 34,621 at June 30 and
March 31, 2020
Additional paid-in capital 54,668 75,097
Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,689 at June 30, (158,463 ) (185,896 )
2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020
Retained earnings 1,762,099 1,690,579
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120,971 ) (120,660 )
Total shareholders' equity 1,567,481 1,489,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,613,706 $ 2,363,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
| Three
|Months Ended
|
|
| June 30,
|
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| 2020
|
| 2019
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|Net income
| $ 72,073
|
| $ 45,345
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
|
|
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation 11,747 10,802
Amortization of intangible assets 8,132 6,867
Gain on investments (174 ) (211 )
Share-based compensation expense 20,115 12,218
Deferred income taxes 3,589 (3,381 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,716 -
for business acquisition
Other 9 (4 )
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of
acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net (102,092 ) (34,264 )
Inventories (40,385 ) (2,681 )
Other assets (15,770 ) (5,387 )
Accounts payable 168,346 55,592
Accrued and other liabilities (12,459 ) (48,380 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 118,847 36,516
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,308 ) (9,340 )
Investment in privately held companies (30 ) (170 )
Purchases of trading investments (2,424 ) (1,155 )
Proceeds from sales of trading investments 2,362 1,196
Net cash used in investing activities (12,400 ) (9,469 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of registered shares - (15,127 )
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and 9,992 393
purchase rights
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements (23,121 ) (19,370 )
of restricted stock units
Net cash used in financing activities (13,129 ) (34,104 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash 511 (503 )
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash 93,829 (7,560 )
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 715,566 604,516
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 809,395 $ 596,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|
|(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET SALES
|Three Months
|Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|2020
|2019
|Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net sales by product category:
|
|
|
|
|Pointing Devices $
|120,469
|$ 121,983
|(1
|)%
|Keyboards & Combos
| 145,360
| 128,679
|
| 13
|PC Webcams
|60,851
|28,128
|
|116
|Tablet & Other Accessories
| 46,048
| 38,339
|
| 20
|Gaming
|181,903
|134,515
|35
|
|Video Collaboration
|130,074
|73,424
|77
|
|Mobile Speakers
|29,009
|50,416
|
|(42 )
|Audio & Wearables
| 71,365
| 58,624
|
| 22
|Smart Home
|6,810
|9,864
|
|(31 )
|Other (1) 5
|
|253
|
|(98 )
|Total sales $
|791,894
|$ 644,225
|23
|
(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or
have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|(In thousands, except per share amounts) - Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ^(A)
| Three
|Months Ended
|
|
| June 30,
|
|
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
| 2020
|
| 2019
|
|
|
|
|Gross profit - GAAP
| $ 305,733
|
| $ 238,976
|Share-based compensation expense
| 1,400
|
| 1,158
|Amortization of intangible assets and purchase
| 3,523
|
| 3,271
accounting effect on inventory
Gross profit - Non-GAAP $ 310,656 $ 243,405
Gross margin - GAAP 38.6 % 37.1 %
Gross margin - Non-GAAP 39.2 % 37.8 %
Operating expenses - GAAP $ 222,306 $ 191,509
Less: Share-based compensation expense 18,715 11,060
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and 4,609 3,596
acquisition-related costs
Less: Change in fair value of contingent 5,716 -
consideration for business acquisition
Less: Restructuring charges, net (53 ) 478
Operating expenses - Non-GAAP $ 193,319 $ 176,375
% of net sales - GAAP 28.1 % 29.7 %
% of net sales - Non - GAAP 24.4 % 27.4 %
Operating income - GAAP $ 83,427 $ 47,467
Share-based compensation expense 20,115 12,218
Amortization of intangible assets 8,132 6,867
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for 5,716 -
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net (53 ) 478
Operating income - Non - GAAP $ 117,337 $ 67,030
% of net sales - GAAP 10.5 % 7.4 %
% of net sales - Non - GAAP 14.8 % 10.4 %
Net income - GAAP $ 72,073 $ 45,345
Share-based compensation expense 20,115 12,218
Amortization of intangible assets 8,132 6,867
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for 5,716 -
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (credits), net (53 ) 478
Loss (gain) on investments (174 ) (211 )
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 3,048 907
Net income - Non - GAAP $ 108,857 $ 65,604
Net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP $ 0.42 $ 0.27
Diluted - Non - GAAP $ 0.64 $ 0.39
Shares used to compute net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted - GAAP and Non - GAAP
|170,127
| 168,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
| Three
|
|Months Ended
|
| June 30,
|
|
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
| 2020
|
| 2019
|
|
|
|
|Share-based Compensation Expense
|
|
|
|Cost of goods sold
| $ 1,400
|
| $ 1,158
|Marketing and selling
| 8,792
|
| 6,849
|Research and development
| 3,103
|
| 2,154
|General and administrative
| 6,820
|
| 2,057
|Total share-based compensation expense
| 20,115
|
| 12,218
|Income tax benefit
| (8,111
|)
| (6,800 )
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income $ 12,004 $ 5,418
tax benefit
* Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 are
subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the
date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in
accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and
non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for
making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We
consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our
current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future
as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our
financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding
of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental
insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance
and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a
substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial
measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP
financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful
supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can
offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and
enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future
performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended June 30, 2020
and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories,
each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures
excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures,
allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period
to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods
on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies
use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies,
assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We
believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability
and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based
compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the
results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization
expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses
and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on
the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in
budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that
providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as
well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross
profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting
principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair
value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a
portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the
expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination
accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the
adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of
our ongoing operations.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration
for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with
our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the
periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related
costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business
combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our
estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We
believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits,
as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not
reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning
our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have
undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our
restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to
employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain
contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these
charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such
charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the
current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our
investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and
financial performance of those companies in which we invested, and sales of
these investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding
these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such
charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily
measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other
events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying
items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates
in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press
release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a
measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further,
investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the
use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In
particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive
set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP
financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be
reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We
compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the
reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts
excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we
evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly
comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to
show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior
period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange
rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
(LOGIIR)
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200720005828/en/
Kontakt:
Ben Lu
Vice President, Investor Relations - USA
+1 (510) 713-5568
Nicole Kenyon
Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA
+1 (510) 988-8553
Ben Starkie
Corporate Communications - Europe
+41 (0) 79-292-3499
21.07.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de