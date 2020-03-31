MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Company Raises Annual Outlook as Hybrid Work Culture Takes Shape
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--20.10.2020--
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial
results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.
* Q2 sales were $1.26 billion, up 75 percent in US dollars and 73 percent in
constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year. This was the first
time ever that Logitech's quarterly sales exceeded the billion-dollar mark.
* Q2 GAAP operating income grew 372 percent to $322 million, compared to $68
million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS)
grew 263 percent to $1.56, compared to $0.43 in the same quarter a year
ago.
* Q2 non-GAAP operating income grew 295 percent to $354 million, compared to
$89 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS grew 274
percent to $1.87, compared to $0.50 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Cash flow from operations was $280 million, compared to $107 million in the
same period a year ago.
'Our growth and profitability accelerated again this quarter, and we are
raising our annual outlook,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief
executive officer. 'The growth trends that drive our business have accelerated
as society adjusts to its new reality. The organization leaders I speak to
envision people increasingly working from multiple locations, a hybrid work
culture that is emerging as the norm. And at home, the rise of gaming as a
spectator and participant sport continues with no end in sight. Our products
are essential to helping customers work, play and create wherever they are.
Logitech is well positioned for long-term growth.'
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 35 and 40
percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725
million in non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was
between 10 and 13 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of
$410 million to $425 million in non-GAAP operating income.
Prepared Remarks Available Online
Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results
videoconference and livestream available online on the Logitech corporate
website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Financial Results Videoconference and Livestream
Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results
for Q2 FY 2021 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be
available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has
included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation
expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on
inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent
consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss
(gain) on investments in privately held companies, non-GAAP income tax
adjustment, and other items detailed under 'Supplemental Financial Information'
after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in
constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency
exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by
translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's
average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period
sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP
financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period
performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook
for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events
that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a
reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts
has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives,
connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years
ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a
multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through
music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech,
Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue
Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,
Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at
www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements
regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended
September 30, 2020, growth trends, the pace of growth trends, gaming trends,
our products and their utility to consumers, long-term growth, and outlook for
Fiscal Year 2021 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking
statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those
anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:
if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization
decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we
expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products
in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product
categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or
our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of
pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our
reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not
able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing
strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the
COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not fully realize our
goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a
deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales
regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates;
changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that
affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated
with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially
from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, available at www.sec.gov,
under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information
or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more
information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at
www.logitech.com.
LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS
(In thousands,
except per share
amounts) -
unaudited
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
GAAP CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED 2020 2019 2020 2019
STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS
Net sales $ 1,257,158 $ 719,691 $ 2,049,052 $ 1,363,916
Cost of goods sold 684,599 444,344 1,167,237 846,322
Amortization of
intangible assets
and purchase 2,836 3,271 6,359 6,542
accounting effect
on inventory
Gross profit 569,723 272,076 875,456 511,052
Operating expenses:
Marketing and 158,797 134,155 292,035 257,188
selling
Research and 53,379 41,964 103,104 84,207
development
General and 31,664 24,048 60,735 46,207
administrative
Amortization of
intangible assets
and 4,331 4,218 8,940 7,814
acquisition-related
costs
Change in fair
value of contingent
consideration for - - 5,716 -
business
acquisition
Restructuring
charges (credits), (1 ) (364 ) (54 ) 114
net
Total operating 248,170 204,021 470,476 395,530
expenses
Operating income 321,553 68,055 404,980 115,522
Interest income 513 2,390 1,133 4,943
Other income 1,149 (110 ) 3,178 1,751
(expense), net
Income before 323,215 70,335 409,291 122,216
income taxes
Provision for
(benefit from) 56,301 (2,598 ) 70,304 3,938
income taxes
Net income $ 266,914 $ 72,933 $ 338,987 $ 118,278
Net income per
share:
Basic $ 1.58 $ 0.44 $ 2.02 $ 0.71
Diluted $ 1.56 $ 0.43 $ 1.99 $ 0.70
Weighted average
shares used to
compute net income
per share:
Basic 168,645 166,662 168,140 166,484
Diluted 171,382 169,027 170,766 168,914
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
| September
|30,
| March 31,
|
|2020
|
|2020
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
| $ 917,221
|
| $ 715,566
|Accounts receivable, net
| 750,749
|
| 394,743
|Inventories
| 394,708
|
| 229,249
|Other current assets
| 94,753
|
| 74,920
|Total current assets
| 2,157,431
|
| 1,414,478
|Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
| 86,386
|
| 76,119
|Goodwill
| 400,953
|
| 400,917
|Other intangible assets, net
| 111,702
|
| 126,941
|Other assets
| 339,397
|
| 345,019
|Total assets
| $ 3,095,869
|
| $ 2,363,474
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
| $ 662,873
|
| $ 259,120
|Accrued and other current liabilities
| 541,977
|
| 455,024
|Total current liabilities
| 1,204,850
|
| 714,144
|Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Income taxes payable
| 54,507
|
| 40,788
|Other non-current liabilities
| 130,549
|
| 119,274
|Total liabilities
| 1,389,906
|
| 874,206
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
| 30,148
|
| 30,148
|Issued shares - 173,106 at September 30 and
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of
conditional capitals - 50,000 at September 30
and March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of
authorized capital - 17,311 at September 30 and
34,621 at March 31, 2020
Additional paid-in capital 78,617 75,097
Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,357 at (166,258 ) (185,896 )
September 30, 2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020
Retained earnings 1,882,308 1,690,579
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (118,852 ) (120,660 )
Total shareholders' equity 1,705,963 1,489,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,095,869 $ 2,363,474
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) -
unaudited
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH 2020 2019 2020 2019
FLOWS
Cash flows from
operating activities:
Net income $ 266,914 $ 72,933 $ 338,987 $ 118,278
Adjustments to
reconcile net income to
net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation 10,854 10,584 22,601 21,386
Amortization of 7,107 6,868 15,239 13,735
intangible assets
Loss on investments 2,693 274 2,519 63
Share-based 24,785 14,252 44,900 26,470
compensation expense
Deferred income taxes 16,563 (5,597 ) 20,152 (8,978 )
Change in fair value of
contingent - - 5,716 -
consideration for
business acquisition
Other (1,886 ) 2 (1,877 ) (2 )
Changes in assets and
liabilities, net of
acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, (244,746 ) (51,691 ) (346,838 ) (85,955 )
net
Inventories (120,735 ) (45,092 ) (161,120 ) (47,773 )
Other assets (15,797 ) (8,696 ) (31,567 ) (14,083 )
Accounts payable 230,830 73,509 399,176 129,101
Accrued and other 103,090 39,157 90,631 (9,223 )
liabilities
Net cash provided by 279,672 106,503 398,519 143,019
operating activities
Cash flows from
investing activities:
Purchases of property, (15,466 ) (8,752 ) (27,774 ) (18,092 )
plant and equipment
Investment in privately (3,375 ) - (3,405 ) (170 )
held companies
Acquisitions, net of - (366 ) - (366 )
cash acquired
Purchases of trading (5,775 ) (1,370 ) (8,199 ) (2,525 )
investments
Proceeds from sales of 6,477 1,375 8,839 2,571
trading investments
Net cash used in (18,139 ) (9,113 ) (30,539 ) (18,582 )
investing activities
Cash flows from
financing activities:
Payment of cash (146,705 ) (124,180 ) (146,705 ) (124,180 )
dividends
Purchases of registered (22,454 ) - (22,454 ) (15,127 )
shares
Proceeds from exercises
of stock options and 16,074 8,938 26,066 9,331
purchase rights
Tax withholdings
related to net share (2,623 ) (1,538 ) (25,744 ) (20,908 )
settlements of
restricted stock units
Net cash used in (155,708 ) (116,780 ) (168,837 ) (150,884 )
financing activities
Effect of exchange rate
changes on cash and 2,001 (3,102 ) 2,512 (3,605 )
cash equivalents
Net increase (decrease)
in cash and cash 107,826 (22,492 ) 201,655 (30,052 )
equivalents
Cash and cash
equivalents, beginning 809,395 596,956 715,566 604,516
of the period
Cash and cash
equivalents, end of the $ 917,221 $ 574,464 $ 917,221 $ 574,464
period
LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL
S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
NET SALES Three Months Ended Six months ended
September 30, September 30,
SUPPLEMENTAL
FINANCIAL 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
INFORMATION
Net sales by
product
category:
Pointing $ 169,121 $ 132,770 27 % $ 289,590 $ 254,753 14 %
Devices
Keyboards & 201,617 139,049 45 346,977 267,728 30
Combos
PC Webcams 102,469 28,748 256 163,320 56,876 187
Tablet &
Other 83,086 33,847 145 129,134 72,186 79
Accessories
Gaming 297,711 161,014 85 479,614 295,529 62
Video 236,704 89,553 164 366,778 162,977 125
Collaboration
Mobile 43,581 57,232 (24 ) 72,590 107,648 (33 )
Speakers
Audio & 114,275 68,018 68 185,640 126,642 47
Wearables
Smart Home 8,573 9,434 (9 ) 15,383 19,298 (20 )
Other (1) 21 26 (19 ) 26 279 (91 )
Total sales $ 1,257,158 $ 719,691 75 % $ 2,049,052 $ 1,363,916 50 %
^(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or
have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except
per share amounts) -
Unaudited
GAAP TO NON-GAAP Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
RECONCILIATION ^(A)
September 30, September 30,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL 2020 2019 2020 2019
INFORMATION
Gross profit - GAAP $ 569,723 $ 272,076 $ 875,456 $ 511,052
Share-based 1,772 1,184 3,172 2,342
compensation expense
Amortization of
intangible assets and 2,836 3,271 6,359 6,542
purchase accounting
effect on inventory
Gross profit - Non-GAAP $ 574,331 $ 276,531 $ 884,987 $ 519,936
Gross margin - GAAP 45.3 % 37.8 % 42.7 % 37.5 %
Gross margin - Non-GAAP 45.7 % 38.4 % 43.2 % 38.1 %
Operating expenses - $ 248,170 $ 204,021 $ 470,476 $ 395,530
GAAP
Less: Share-based 23,013 13,068 41,728 24,128
compensation expense
Less: Amortization of
intangible assets and 4,331 4,218 8,940 7,814
acquisition-related
costs
Less: Change in fair
value of contingent - - 5,716 -
consideration for
business acquisition
Less: Restructuring (1 ) (364 ) (54 ) 114
charges (credits), net
Operating expenses - $ 220,827 $ 187,099 $ 414,146 $ 363,474
Non-GAAP
% of net sales - GAAP 19.7 % 28.3 % 23.0 % 29.0 %
% of net sales - Non - 17.6 % 26.0 % 20.2 % 26.6 %
GAAP
Operating income - GAAP $ 321,553 $ 68,055 $ 404,980 $ 115,522
Share-based 24,785 14,252 44,900 26,470
compensation expense
Amortization of 7,107 6,868 15,239 13,735
intangible assets
Acquisition-related 60 621 60 621
costs
Change in fair value of
contingent - - 5,716 -
consideration for
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (1 ) (364 ) (54 ) 114
(credits), net
Operating income - Non $ 353,504 $ 89,432 $ 470,841 $ 156,462
- GAAP
% of net sales - GAAP 25.6 % 9.5 % 19.8 % 8.5 %
% of net sales - Non - 28.1 % 12.4 % 23.0 % 11.5 %
GAAP
Net income - GAAP $ 266,914 $ 72,933 $ 338,987 $ 118,278
Share-based 24,785 14,252 44,900 26,470
compensation expense
Amortization of 7,107 6,868 15,239 13,735
intangible assets
Acquisition-related 60 621 60 621
costs
Change in fair value of
contingent - - 5,716 -
consideration for
business acquisition
Restructuring charges (1 ) (364 ) (54 ) 114
(credits), net
Loss on investments 2,693 274 2,519 63
Non-GAAP income tax 18,351 (9,506 ) 21,399 (8,599 )
adjustment
Net income - Non - GAAP $ 319,909 $ 85,078 $ 428,766 $ 150,682
Net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP $ 1.56 $ 0.43 $ 1.99 $ 0.70
Diluted - Non - GAAP $ 1.87 $ 0.50 $ 2.51 $ 0.89
Shares used to compute
net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP and Non 171,382 169,027 170,766 168,914
- GAAP
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
EXPENSE
September 30, September 30,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL 2020 2019 2020 2019
INFORMATION
Share-based Compensation
Expense
Cost of goods sold $ 1,772 $ 1,184 $ 3,172 $ 2,342
Marketing and selling 10,377 6,951 19,169 13,800
Research and development 3,763 2,248 6,866 4,402
General and administrative 8,873 3,869 15,693 5,926
Total share-based 24,785 14,252 44,900 26,470
compensation expense
Income tax benefit (3,958 ) (2,723 ) (12,069 ) (9,523 )
Total share-based
compensation expense, net $ 20,827 $ 11,529 $ 32,831 $ 16,947
of income tax benefit
^* Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September
30, 2020 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur
through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in
accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and
non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for
making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We
consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our
current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future
as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our
financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding
of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental
insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance
and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a
substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial
measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP
financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful
supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can
offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and
enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future
performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30,
2020 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general
categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures
excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures,
allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period
to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods
on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies
use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies,
assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We
believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability
and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based
compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the
results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization
expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses
and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on
the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in
budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that
providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as
well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross
profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting
principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair
value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a
portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the
expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination
accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the
adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of
our ongoing operations.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration
for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with
our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the
periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related
costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business
combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our
estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We
believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits,
as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not
reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning
our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have
undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our
restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to
employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain
contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these
charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such
charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the
current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our
investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and
financial performance of those companies in which we invested, and sales of
these investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding
these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such
charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily
measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other
events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying
items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates
in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press
release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a
measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further,
investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the
use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In
particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive
set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP
financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be
reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We
compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the
reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts
excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we
evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly
comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to
show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior
period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange
rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
(LOGIIR)
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201019005886/en/
Kontakt:
Ben Lu,
Vice President, Investor Relations - USA
+1 (510) 713-5568
Nicole Kenyon,
Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA
+1 (510) 988-8553
Ben Starkie,
Corporate Communications - Europe
+41 (0) 79-292-3499
