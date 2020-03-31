UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
3:10 | 20.10.2020
Business Wire News: Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%


20.10.2020 / 03:10

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

Company Raises Annual Outlook as Hybrid Work Culture Takes Shape

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--20.10.2020--

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

* Q2 sales were $1.26 billion, up 75 percent in US dollars and 73 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year. This was the first time ever that Logitech's quarterly sales exceeded the billion-dollar mark. * Q2 GAAP operating income grew 372 percent to $322 million, compared to $68 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 263 percent to $1.56, compared to $0.43 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Q2 non-GAAP operating income grew 295 percent to $354 million, compared to $89 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS grew 274 percent to $1.87, compared to $0.50 in the same quarter a year ago. * Cash flow from operations was $280 million, compared to $107 million in the same period a year ago.

'Our growth and profitability accelerated again this quarter, and we are raising our annual outlook,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. 'The growth trends that drive our business have accelerated as society adjusts to its new reality. The organization leaders I speak to envision people increasingly working from multiple locations, a hybrid work culture that is emerging as the norm. And at home, the rise of gaming as a spectator and participant sport continues with no end in sight. Our products are essential to helping customers work, play and create wherever they are. Logitech is well positioned for long-term growth.'

Outlook

Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 35 and 40 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725 million in non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was between 10 and 13 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $410 million to $425 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference and livestream available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Livestream

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q2 FY 2021 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under 'Supplemental Financial Information' after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, growth trends, the pace of growth trends, gaming trends, our products and their utility to consumers, long-term growth, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2021 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH                 INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS                

(In thousands,
except per share                 amounts) -
unaudited

                 

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended

    September 30,   September 30,

GAAP CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED   2020   2019   2020   2019 STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS

                 

Net sales   $ 1,257,158     $ 719,691     $ 2,049,052     $ 1,363,916  

Cost of goods sold   684,599     444,344     1,167,237     846,322  

Amortization of
intangible assets
and purchase   2,836     3,271     6,359     6,542   accounting effect
on inventory

Gross profit   569,723     272,076     875,456     511,052  

                 

Operating expenses:                

Marketing and   158,797     134,155     292,035     257,188   selling

Research and   53,379     41,964     103,104     84,207   development

General and   31,664     24,048     60,735     46,207   administrative

Amortization of
intangible assets
and   4,331     4,218     8,940     7,814   acquisition-related
costs

Change in fair
value of contingent
consideration for   -     -     5,716     -   business
acquisition

Restructuring
charges (credits),   (1 )   (364 )   (54 )   114   net

Total operating   248,170     204,021     470,476     395,530   expenses

                 

Operating income   321,553     68,055     404,980     115,522  

Interest income   513     2,390     1,133     4,943  

Other income   1,149     (110 )   3,178     1,751   (expense), net

Income before   323,215     70,335     409,291     122,216   income taxes

Provision for
(benefit from)   56,301     (2,598 )   70,304     3,938   income taxes

Net income   $ 266,914     $ 72,933     $ 338,987     $ 118,278  

                 

Net income per                 share:

Basic   $ 1.58     $ 0.44     $ 2.02     $ 0.71  

Diluted   $ 1.56     $ 0.43     $ 1.99     $ 0.70  

                 

Weighted average
shares used to                 compute net income
per share:

Basic   168,645     166,662     168,140     166,484  

Diluted   171,382     169,027     170,766     168,914  

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.        

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *        

(In thousands) - unaudited        

         

    September 30,   March 31,
2020 2020
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 917,221     $ 715,566  
Accounts receivable, net   750,749     394,743  
Inventories   394,708     229,249  
Other current assets   94,753     74,920  
Total current assets   2,157,431     1,414,478  
Non-current assets:        
Property, plant and equipment, net   86,386     76,119  
Goodwill   400,953     400,917  
Other intangible assets, net   111,702     126,941  
Other assets   339,397     345,019  
Total assets   $ 3,095,869     $ 2,363,474  
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 662,873     $ 259,120  
Accrued and other current liabilities   541,977     455,024  
Total current liabilities   1,204,850     714,144  
Non-current liabilities:        
Income taxes payable   54,507     40,788  
Other non-current liabilities   130,549     119,274  
Total liabilities   1,389,906     874,206  
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:   30,148     30,148  
Issued shares - 173,106 at September 30 and        

March 31, 2020

Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals - 50,000 at September 30         and March 31, 2020

Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 17,311 at September 30 and         34,621 at March 31, 2020

Additional paid-in capital   78,617     75,097  

Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,357 at   (166,258 )   (185,896 ) September 30, 2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020

Retained earnings   1,882,308     1,690,579  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (118,852 )   (120,660 )

Total shareholders' equity   1,705,963     1,489,268  

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,095,869     $ 2,363,474  

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL                 S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands) -                 unaudited

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended

    September 30,   September 30,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH   2020   2019   2020   2019 FLOWS

                 

Cash flows from                 operating activities:

Net income   $ 266,914     $ 72,933     $ 338,987     $ 118,278  

Adjustments to
reconcile net income to                 net cash provided by
operating activities:

Depreciation   10,854     10,584     22,601     21,386  

Amortization of   7,107     6,868     15,239     13,735   intangible assets

Loss on investments   2,693     274     2,519     63  

Share-based   24,785     14,252     44,900     26,470   compensation expense

Deferred income taxes   16,563     (5,597 )   20,152     (8,978 )

Change in fair value of
contingent   -     -     5,716     -   consideration for
business acquisition

Other   (1,886 )   2     (1,877 )   (2 )

Changes in assets and
liabilities, net of                 acquisitions:

Accounts receivable,   (244,746 )   (51,691 )   (346,838 )   (85,955 ) net

Inventories   (120,735 )   (45,092 )   (161,120 )   (47,773 )

Other assets   (15,797 )   (8,696 )   (31,567 )   (14,083 )

Accounts payable   230,830     73,509     399,176     129,101  

Accrued and other   103,090     39,157     90,631     (9,223 ) liabilities

Net cash provided by   279,672     106,503     398,519     143,019   operating activities

Cash flows from                 investing activities:

Purchases of property,   (15,466 )   (8,752 )   (27,774 )   (18,092 ) plant and equipment

Investment in privately   (3,375 )   -     (3,405 )   (170 ) held companies

Acquisitions, net of   -     (366 )   -     (366 ) cash acquired

Purchases of trading   (5,775 )   (1,370 )   (8,199 )   (2,525 ) investments

Proceeds from sales of   6,477     1,375     8,839     2,571   trading investments

Net cash used in   (18,139 )   (9,113 )   (30,539 )   (18,582 ) investing activities

Cash flows from                 financing activities:

Payment of cash   (146,705 )   (124,180 )   (146,705 )   (124,180 ) dividends

Purchases of registered   (22,454 )   -     (22,454 )   (15,127 ) shares

Proceeds from exercises
of stock options and   16,074     8,938     26,066     9,331   purchase rights

Tax withholdings
related to net share   (2,623 )   (1,538 )   (25,744 )   (20,908 ) settlements of
restricted stock units

Net cash used in   (155,708 )   (116,780 )   (168,837 )   (150,884 ) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate
changes on cash and   2,001     (3,102 )   2,512     (3,605 ) cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease)
in cash and cash   107,826     (22,492 )   201,655     (30,052 ) equivalents

Cash and cash
equivalents, beginning   809,395     596,956     715,566     604,516   of the period

Cash and cash
equivalents, end of the   $ 917,221     $ 574,464     $ 917,221     $ 574,464   period

LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL                         S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                    

(In thousands) - unaudited                    

                         

NET SALES   Three Months Ended   Six months ended

    September 30,   September 30,

SUPPLEMENTAL
FINANCIAL   2020   2019   Change   2020   2019   Change INFORMATION

                         

Net sales by
product                         category:

Pointing   $ 169,121     $ 132,770     27 %   $ 289,590     $ 254,753     14 % Devices

Keyboards &   201,617     139,049     45       346,977       267,728     30   Combos

PC Webcams   102,469     28,748     256       163,320       56,876     187  

Tablet &
Other   83,086     33,847     145       129,134       72,186     79   Accessories

Gaming   297,711     161,014     85       479,614       295,529     62  

Video   236,704     89,553     164       366,778       162,977     125   Collaboration

Mobile   43,581     57,232     (24 )     72,590       107,648     (33 ) Speakers

Audio &   114,275     68,018     68       185,640       126,642     47   Wearables

Smart Home   8,573     9,434     (9 )     15,383       19,298     (20 )

Other (1)   21     26     (19 )     26       279     (91 )

Total sales   $ 1,257,158     $ 719,691     75 %   $   2,049,052     $   1,363,916     50 %

 

^(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL                 S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands, except
per share amounts) -                 Unaudited

                 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION ^(A)

    September 30,   September 30,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL   2020   2019   2020   2019 INFORMATION

                 

Gross profit - GAAP   $ 569,723     $ 272,076     $ 875,456     $ 511,052  

Share-based   1,772     1,184     3,172     2,342   compensation expense

Amortization of
intangible assets and   2,836     3,271     6,359     6,542   purchase accounting
effect on inventory

Gross profit - Non-GAAP   $ 574,331     $ 276,531     $ 884,987     $ 519,936  

                 

Gross margin - GAAP   45.3 %   37.8 %   42.7 %   37.5 %

Gross margin - Non-GAAP   45.7 %   38.4 %   43.2 %   38.1 %

                 

Operating expenses -   $ 248,170     $ 204,021     $ 470,476     $ 395,530   GAAP

Less: Share-based   23,013     13,068     41,728     24,128   compensation expense

Less: Amortization of
intangible assets and   4,331     4,218     8,940     7,814   acquisition-related
costs

Less: Change in fair
value of contingent   -     -     5,716     -   consideration for
business acquisition

Less: Restructuring   (1 )   (364 )   (54 )   114   charges (credits), net

Operating expenses -   $ 220,827     $ 187,099     $ 414,146     $ 363,474   Non-GAAP

                 

% of net sales - GAAP   19.7 %   28.3 %   23.0 %   29.0 %

% of net sales - Non -   17.6 %   26.0 %   20.2 %   26.6 % GAAP

                 

Operating income - GAAP   $ 321,553     $ 68,055     $ 404,980     $ 115,522  

Share-based   24,785     14,252     44,900     26,470   compensation expense

Amortization of   7,107     6,868     15,239     13,735   intangible assets

Acquisition-related   60     621     60     621   costs

Change in fair value of
contingent   -     -     5,716     -   consideration for
business acquisition

Restructuring charges   (1 )   (364 )   (54 )   114   (credits), net

Operating income - Non   $ 353,504     $ 89,432     $ 470,841     $ 156,462   - GAAP

                 

% of net sales - GAAP   25.6 %   9.5 %   19.8 %   8.5 %

% of net sales - Non -   28.1 %   12.4 %   23.0 %   11.5 % GAAP

                 

Net income - GAAP   $ 266,914     $ 72,933     $ 338,987     $ 118,278  

Share-based   24,785     14,252     44,900     26,470   compensation expense

Amortization of   7,107     6,868     15,239     13,735   intangible assets

Acquisition-related   60     621     60     621   costs

Change in fair value of
contingent   -     -     5,716     -   consideration for
business acquisition

Restructuring charges   (1 )   (364 )   (54 )   114   (credits), net

Loss on investments   2,693     274     2,519     63  

Non-GAAP income tax   18,351     (9,506 )   21,399     (8,599 ) adjustment

Net income - Non - GAAP   $ 319,909     $ 85,078     $ 428,766     $ 150,682  

                 

Net income per share:                

Diluted - GAAP   $ 1.56     $ 0.43     $ 1.99     $ 0.70  

Diluted - Non - GAAP   $ 1.87     $ 0.50     $ 2.51     $ 0.89  

                 

Shares used to compute                 net income per share:

Diluted - GAAP and Non   171,382     169,027     170,766     168,914 - GAAP

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.                

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands) - unaudited                

                 

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended EXPENSE

    September 30,   September 30,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL   2020   2019   2020   2019 INFORMATION

                 

Share-based Compensation                 Expense

Cost of goods sold   $ 1,772     $ 1,184     $ 3,172     $ 2,342  

Marketing and selling   10,377     6,951     19,169     13,800  

Research and development   3,763     2,248     6,866     4,402  

General and administrative   8,873     3,869     15,693     5,926  

Total share-based   24,785     14,252     44,900     26,470   compensation expense

Income tax benefit   (3,958 )   (2,723 )   (12,069 )   (9,523 )

Total share-based
compensation expense, net   $ 20,827     $ 11,529     $ 32,831     $ 16,947   of income tax benefit

^* Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of those companies in which we invested, and sales of these investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20201019005886/en/

Kontakt:
Ben Lu,
Vice President, Investor Relations - USA +1 (510) 713-5568

Nicole Kenyon,
Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA +1 (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie,
Corporate Communications - Europe
+41 (0) 79-292-3499



