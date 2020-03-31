UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
Company Raises Annual Outlook On Strong Momentum

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--19.01.2021--

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

* Q3 sales were $1.67 billion, up 85 percent in US dollars and 80 percent in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year. * Q3 GAAP operating income grew 248 percent to $448 million, compared to $129 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 222 percent to $2.22, compared to $0.69 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 214 percent to $476 million, compared to $152 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew 192 percent to $2.45, compared to $0.84 in the same quarter a year ago. * Cash flow from operations was $530 million, compared to $181 million in the same period a year ago.

'This quarter's record results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio, addressing long-term growth trends in remote work and education, video collaboration, esports, and digital content creation,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. 'We are increasingly investing in our capabilities and people for the growth potential we see in the future. Logitech has never been more relevant to our customers' work, play and creativity.'

Outlook

Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 57 and 60 percent sales growth in constant currency, and approximately $1.05 billion in non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was between 35 and 40 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference and livestream available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Livestream

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q3 FY 2021 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under 'Supplemental Financial Information' after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, long-term growth trends, our investment in our capabilities and people, growth potential, our relevance to our customers, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2021 sales growth and non-GAAP operating income. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH                 INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS                

(In thousands,
except per share                 amounts) -
unaudited

                 

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended

    December 31,   December 31,

GAAP CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED   2020   2019     2020     2019 STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS

                 

Net sales   $ 1,667,302     $ 902,687     $ 3,716,354     $ 2,266,603  

Cost of goods sold   914,851     564,283     2,082,088     1,410,605  

Amortization of   3,441     3,951     9,800     10,493   intangible assets

Gross profit   749,010     334,453     1,624,466     845,505  

                 

Operating expenses:                

Marketing and   204,485     134,950     496,520     392,138   selling

Research and   53,910     43,292     157,014     127,499   development

General and   37,606     22,344     98,341     68,551   administrative

Amortization of
intangible assets
and   4,946     5,084     13,886     12,898   acquisition-related
costs

Change in fair
value of contingent
consideration for   -     -     5,716     -   business
acquisition

Restructuring
charges (credits),   -     (45 )   (54 )   69   net

Total operating   300,947     205,625     771,423     601,155   expenses

                 

Operating income   448,063     128,828     853,043     244,350  

Interest income   311     2,063     1,444     7,006  

Other income, net   6,483     1,101     9,661     2,852  

Income before   454,857     131,992     864,148     254,208   income taxes

Provision for   72,334     14,467     142,638     18,405   income taxes

Net income   $ 382,523     $ 117,525     $ 721,510     $ 235,803  

                 

Net income per                 share:

Basic   $ 2.26     $ 0.70     $ 4.28     $ 1.41  

Diluted   $ 2.22     $ 0.69     $ 4.21     $ 1.39  

                 

Weighted average
shares used to                 compute net income
per share:

Basic   169,050     167,063     168,448     166,678  

Diluted   172,587     169,685     171,378     169,173  

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.        

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *        

(In thousands) - unaudited        

         

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   December 31,   March 31,
2020 2020
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,388,743     $ 715,566  
Accounts receivable, net   894,937     394,743  
Inventories   476,802     229,249  
Other current assets   117,741     74,920  
Total current assets   2,878,223     1,414,478  
Non-current assets:        
Property, plant and equipment, net   96,683     76,119  
Goodwill   400,993     400,917  
Other intangible assets, net   103,314     126,941  
Other assets   333,733     345,019  
Total assets   $ 3,812,946     $ 2,363,474  
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 811,786     $ 259,120  
Accrued and other current liabilities   704,573     455,024  
Total current liabilities   1,516,359     714,144  
Non-current liabilities:        
Income taxes payable   60,799     40,788  
Other non-current liabilities   134,021     119,274  
Total liabilities   1,711,179     874,206  
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:   30,148     30,148  
Issued shares - 173,106 at December 31 and        

March 31, 2020

Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals - 50,000 at December 31         and March 31, 2020

Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital - 17,311 at December 31 and         34,621 at March 31, 2020

Additional paid-in capital   108,140     75,097  

Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,243 at December   (198,435 )   (185,896 ) 31, 2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020

Retained earnings   2,264,831     1,690,579  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (102,917 )   (120,660 )

Total shareholders' equity   2,101,767     1,489,268  

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,812,946     $ 2,363,474  

LOGITECH                 INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS                

(In thousands) -                 unaudited

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended

    December 31,   December 31,

CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED   2020   2019   2020   2019 STATEMENTS OF CASH
FLOWS

                 

Cash flows from
operating                 activities:

Net income   $ 382,523     $ 117,525     $ 721,510     $ 235,803  

Adjustments to
reconcile net
income to net cash                 provided by
operating
activities:

Depreciation   13,409     10,768     36,010     32,154  

Amortization of   8,388     8,223     23,627     21,958   intangible assets

Loss on investments   2,173     709     4,692     772  

Share-based
compensation   19,814     13,831     64,714     40,301   expense

Deferred income   17,531     9,458     37,683     480   taxes

Change in fair
value of contingent
consideration for   -     -     5,716     -   business
acquisition

Other   207     (1,010 )   (1,670 )   (1,012 )

Changes in assets
and liabilities,                 net of
acquisitions:

Accounts   (129,966 )   (61,337 )   (476,804 )   (147,292 ) receivable, net

Inventories   (78,258 )   32,603     (239,378 )   (15,170 )

Other assets   (21,714 )   16,949     (53,281 )   2,866  

Accounts payable   141,848     26,089     541,024     155,190  

Accrued and other   173,945     7,327     264,576     (1,896 ) liabilities

Net cash provided
by operating   529,900     181,135     928,419     324,154   activities

Cash flows from
investing                 activities:

Purchases of
property, plant and   (18,389 )   (10,575 )   (46,163 )   (28,667 ) equipment

Investment in
privately held   (120 )   (140 )   (3,525 )   (310 ) companies

Acquisitions, net   (360 )   (91,203 )   (360 )   (91,569 ) of cash acquired

Proceeds from the
sale of property,   -     1,037     -     1,037   plant and equipment

Proceeds from
return of strategic   2,934     -     2,934     -   investments

Purchases of   (2,473 )   (546 )   (10,672 )   (3,071 ) trading investments

Proceeds from sales
of trading   2,493     568     11,332     3,139   investments

Net cash used in
investing   (15,915 )   (100,859 )   (46,454 )   (119,441 ) activities

Cash flows from
financing                 activities:

Payment of cash   -     -     (146,705 )   (124,180 ) dividends

Purchases of   (50,271 )   -     (72,725 )   (15,127 ) registered shares

Proceeds from
exercises of stock   3,643     2,209     29,709     11,540   options and
purchase rights

Tax withholdings
related to net
share settlements   (3,731 )   (2,188 )   (29,475 )   (23,096 ) of restricted stock
units

Net cash provided
(used) in financing   (50,359 )   21     (219,196 )   (150,863 ) activities

Effect of exchange
rate changes on   7,896     1,285     10,408     (2,320 ) cash and cash
equivalents

Net increase in
cash and cash   471,522     81,582     673,177     51,530   equivalents

Cash and cash
equivalents,   917,221     574,464     715,566     604,516   beginning of the
period

Cash and cash
equivalents, end of   $ 1,388,743     $ 656,046     $ 1,388,743     $ 656,046   the period

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.                    

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                    

(In thousands) - unaudited                    

                         

SUPPLEMENTAL
FINANCIAL   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended INFORMATION

    December 31,   December 31,

NET SALES   2020   2019   Change   2020   2019   Change

                         

Net sales by
product                         category:

Pointing   $ 213,638     $ 154,540     38 %   $ 503,228     $ 409,293     23 % Devices

Keyboards &   218,269     156,333     40     565,246     424,061     33   Combos

PC Webcams   131,700     32,165     309     295,020     89,041     231  

Tablet &
Other   138,052     31,256     342     267,186     103,442     158   Accessories

Gaming^ (1)   436,426     245,736     78     916,040     541,265     69  

Video   292,500     91,964     218     659,278     254,941     159   Collaboration

Mobile   72,566     92,969     (22 )   145,156     200,617     (28 ) Speakers

Audio &   152,952     81,934     87     338,592     208,576     62   Wearables

Smart Home   10,593     15,790     (33 )   25,976     35,088     (26 )

Other^ (2)   606     -     -     632     279     127  

Total sales   $ 1,667,302     $ 902,687     85 %   $ 3,716,354     $ 2,266,603     64 %

(1) Gaming revenue includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.

(2) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.

LOGITECH                 INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands, except
per share amounts) -                 Unaudited

                 

SUPPLEMENTAL   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended FINANCIAL INFORMATION

    December 31,   December 31,

GAAP TO NON-GAAP   2020   2019   2020   2019 RECONCILIATION ^(A)

                 

Gross profit - GAAP   $ 749,010     $ 334,453     $ 1,624,466     $ 845,505  

Share-based   1,747     1,210     4,919     3,552   compensation expense

Amortization of   3,441     3,951     9,800     10,493   intangible assets

Gross profit -   $ 754,198     $ 339,614     $ 1,639,185     $ 859,550   Non-GAAP

                 

Gross margin - GAAP   44.9 %   37.1 %   43.7 %   37.3 %

Gross margin -   45.2 %   37.6 %   44.1 %   37.9 % Non-GAAP

                 

Operating expenses -   $ 300,947     $ 205,625     $ 771,423     $ 601,155   GAAP

Less: Share-based   18,067     12,621     59,795     36,749   compensation expense

Less: Amortization of
intangible assets and   4,946     5,084     13,886     12,898   acquisition-related
costs

Less: Change in fair
value of contingent   -     -     5,716     -   consideration for
business acquisition

Less: Restructuring
charges (credits),   -     (45 )   (54 )   69   net

Operating expenses -   $ 277,934     $ 187,965     $ 692,080     $ 551,439   Non-GAAP

                 

% of net sales - GAAP   18.0 %   22.8 %   20.8 %   26.5 %

% of net sales - Non   16.7 %   20.8 %   18.6 %   24.3 % - GAAP

                 

Operating income -   $ 448,063     $ 128,828     $ 853,043     $ 244,350   GAAP

Share-based   19,814     13,831     64,714     40,301   compensation expense

Amortization of
intangible assets and   8,387     9,035     23,686     23,391   acquisition-related
costs

Change in fair value
of contingent   -     -     5,716     -   consideration for
business acquisition

Restructuring charges   -     (45 )   (54 )   69   (credits), net

Operating income -   $ 476,264     $ 151,649     $ 947,105     $ 308,111   Non - GAAP

                 

% of net sales - GAAP   26.9 %   14.3 %   23.0 %   10.8 %

% of net sales - Non   28.6 %   16.8 %   25.5 %   13.6 % - GAAP

                 

Net income - GAAP   $ 382,523     $ 117,525     $ 721,510     $ 235,803  

Share-based   19,814     13,831     64,714     40,301   compensation expense

Amortization of
intangible assets and   8,387     9,035     23,686     23,391   acquisition related
costs

Change in fair value
of contingent   -     -     5,716     -   consideration for
business acquisition

Restructuring charges   -     (45 )   (54 )   69   (credits), net

Loss on investments   2,173     709     4,692     772  

Non-GAAP income tax   10,165     2,123     31,564     (6,476 ) adjustment

Net income - Non -   $ 423,062     $ 143,178     $ 851,828     $ 293,860   GAAP

                 

Net income per share:                

Diluted - GAAP   $ 2.22     $ 0.69     $ 4.21     $ 1.39  

Diluted - Non - GAAP   $ 2.45     $ 0.84     $ 4.97     $ 1.74  

                 

Shares used to
compute net income                 per share:

Diluted - GAAP and   172,587     169,685     171,378     169,173   Non - GAAP

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.                

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *                

(In thousands) - unaudited                

                 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended INFORMATION

    December 31,   December 31,

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION   2020   2019   2020   2019 EXPENSE

                 

Share-based Compensation                 Expense

Cost of goods sold   $ 1,747     $ 1,210     $ 4,919     $ 3,552  

Marketing and selling   8,390     6,216     27,559     20,016  

Research and development   3,482     2,242     10,348     6,644  

General and administrative   6,195     4,163     21,888     10,089  

Total share-based   19,814     13,831     64,714     40,301   compensation expense

Income tax benefit   (3,471 )   (3,135 )   (15,540 )   (12,658 )

Total share-based
compensation expense, net   $ 16,343     $ 10,696     $ 49,174     $ 27,643   of income tax benefit

* Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of those companies in which we invested, and sales of these investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20210118005546/en/

Kontakt:
Editorial Contacts:
Ben Lu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations - USA (510) 713-5568

Nicole Kenyon
Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie
Corporate Communications - Europe
+41 (0) 79-292-3499



