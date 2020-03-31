MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Company Raises Annual Outlook On Strong Momentum
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--19.01.2021--
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial
results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.
* Q3 sales were $1.67 billion, up 85 percent in US dollars and 80 percent in
constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year.
* Q3 GAAP operating income grew 248 percent to $448 million, compared to $129
million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share (EPS)
grew 222 percent to $2.22, compared to $0.69 in the same quarter a year
ago.
* Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 214 percent to $476 million, compared to
$152 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew 192
percent to $2.45, compared to $0.84 in the same quarter a year ago.
* Cash flow from operations was $530 million, compared to $181 million in the
same period a year ago.
'This quarter's record results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio,
addressing long-term growth trends in remote work and education, video
collaboration, esports, and digital content creation,' said Bracken Darrell,
Logitech president and chief executive officer. 'We are increasingly investing
in our capabilities and people for the growth potential we see in the future.
Logitech has never been more relevant to our customers' work, play and
creativity.'
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 57 and 60
percent sales growth in constant currency, and approximately $1.05 billion in
non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was between 35 and 40
percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725
million in non-GAAP operating income.
Prepared Remarks Available Online
Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results
videoconference and livestream available online on the Logitech corporate
website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Financial Results Videoconference and Livestream
Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results
for Q3 FY 2021 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be
available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has
included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation
expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change
in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition,
restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income
tax adjustment, and other items detailed under 'Supplemental Financial
Information' after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales
growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in
currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is
calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the
current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to
current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with
the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current
period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's
outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain
to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate
with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP
amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives,
connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years
ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a
multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through
music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech,
Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and
Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech
International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN)
and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at
www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements
regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended
December 31, 2020, long-term growth trends, our investment in our capabilities
and people, growth potential, our relevance to our customers, and outlook for
Fiscal Year 2021 sales growth and non-GAAP operating income. The
forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that
could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from
those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without
limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment
prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or
profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate
and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and
existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth
opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the
effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors,
and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we
are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing
strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the
COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not fully realize our
goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a
deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales
regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates;
changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that
affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated
with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially
from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, available at
www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect
new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this
press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more
information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at
www.logitech.com.
LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS
(In thousands,
except per share
amounts) -
unaudited
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
GAAP CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED 2020 2019 2020 2019
STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS
Net sales $ 1,667,302 $ 902,687 $ 3,716,354 $ 2,266,603
Cost of goods sold 914,851 564,283 2,082,088 1,410,605
Amortization of 3,441 3,951 9,800 10,493
intangible assets
Gross profit 749,010 334,453 1,624,466 845,505
Operating expenses:
Marketing and 204,485 134,950 496,520 392,138
selling
Research and 53,910 43,292 157,014 127,499
development
General and 37,606 22,344 98,341 68,551
administrative
Amortization of
intangible assets
and 4,946 5,084 13,886 12,898
acquisition-related
costs
Change in fair
value of contingent
consideration for - - 5,716 -
business
acquisition
Restructuring
charges (credits), - (45 ) (54 ) 69
net
Total operating 300,947 205,625 771,423 601,155
expenses
Operating income 448,063 128,828 853,043 244,350
Interest income 311 2,063 1,444 7,006
Other income, net 6,483 1,101 9,661 2,852
Income before 454,857 131,992 864,148 254,208
income taxes
Provision for 72,334 14,467 142,638 18,405
income taxes
Net income $ 382,523 $ 117,525 $ 721,510 $ 235,803
Net income per
share:
Basic $ 2.26 $ 0.70 $ 4.28 $ 1.41
Diluted $ 2.22 $ 0.69 $ 4.21 $ 1.39
Weighted average
shares used to
compute net income
per share:
Basic 169,050 167,063 168,448 166,678
Diluted 172,587 169,685 171,378 169,173
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| December 31,
|
| March 31,
|
|2020
|
|2020
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
| $ 1,388,743
|
| $ 715,566
|Accounts receivable, net
| 894,937
|
| 394,743
|Inventories
| 476,802
|
| 229,249
|Other current assets
| 117,741
|
| 74,920
|Total current assets
| 2,878,223
|
| 1,414,478
|Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
| 96,683
|
| 76,119
|Goodwill
| 400,993
|
| 400,917
|Other intangible assets, net
| 103,314
|
| 126,941
|Other assets
| 333,733
|
| 345,019
|Total assets
| $ 3,812,946
|
| $ 2,363,474
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
| $ 811,786
|
| $ 259,120
|Accrued and other current liabilities
| 704,573
|
| 455,024
|Total current liabilities
| 1,516,359
|
| 714,144
|Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Income taxes payable
| 60,799
|
| 40,788
|Other non-current liabilities
| 134,021
|
| 119,274
|Total liabilities
| 1,711,179
|
| 874,206
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
| 30,148
|
| 30,148
|Issued shares - 173,106 at December 31 and
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of
conditional capitals - 50,000 at December 31
and March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of
authorized capital - 17,311 at December 31 and
34,621 at March 31, 2020
Additional paid-in capital 108,140 75,097
Shares in treasury, at cost - 4,243 at December (198,435 ) (185,896 )
31, 2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020
Retained earnings 2,264,831 1,690,579
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102,917 ) (120,660 )
Total shareholders' equity 2,101,767 1,489,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,812,946 $ 2,363,474
LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS
(In thousands) -
unaudited
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED 2020 2019 2020 2019
STATEMENTS OF CASH
FLOWS
Cash flows from
operating
activities:
Net income $ 382,523 $ 117,525 $ 721,510 $ 235,803
Adjustments to
reconcile net
income to net cash
provided by
operating
activities:
Depreciation 13,409 10,768 36,010 32,154
Amortization of 8,388 8,223 23,627 21,958
intangible assets
Loss on investments 2,173 709 4,692 772
Share-based
compensation 19,814 13,831 64,714 40,301
expense
Deferred income 17,531 9,458 37,683 480
taxes
Change in fair
value of contingent
consideration for - - 5,716 -
business
acquisition
Other 207 (1,010 ) (1,670 ) (1,012 )
Changes in assets
and liabilities,
net of
acquisitions:
Accounts (129,966 ) (61,337 ) (476,804 ) (147,292 )
receivable, net
Inventories (78,258 ) 32,603 (239,378 ) (15,170 )
Other assets (21,714 ) 16,949 (53,281 ) 2,866
Accounts payable 141,848 26,089 541,024 155,190
Accrued and other 173,945 7,327 264,576 (1,896 )
liabilities
Net cash provided
by operating 529,900 181,135 928,419 324,154
activities
Cash flows from
investing
activities:
Purchases of
property, plant and (18,389 ) (10,575 ) (46,163 ) (28,667 )
equipment
Investment in
privately held (120 ) (140 ) (3,525 ) (310 )
companies
Acquisitions, net (360 ) (91,203 ) (360 ) (91,569 )
of cash acquired
Proceeds from the
sale of property, - 1,037 - 1,037
plant and equipment
Proceeds from
return of strategic 2,934 - 2,934 -
investments
Purchases of (2,473 ) (546 ) (10,672 ) (3,071 )
trading investments
Proceeds from sales
of trading 2,493 568 11,332 3,139
investments
Net cash used in
investing (15,915 ) (100,859 ) (46,454 ) (119,441 )
activities
Cash flows from
financing
activities:
Payment of cash - - (146,705 ) (124,180 )
dividends
Purchases of (50,271 ) - (72,725 ) (15,127 )
registered shares
Proceeds from
exercises of stock 3,643 2,209 29,709 11,540
options and
purchase rights
Tax withholdings
related to net
share settlements (3,731 ) (2,188 ) (29,475 ) (23,096 )
of restricted stock
units
Net cash provided
(used) in financing (50,359 ) 21 (219,196 ) (150,863 )
activities
Effect of exchange
rate changes on 7,896 1,285 10,408 (2,320 )
cash and cash
equivalents
Net increase in
cash and cash 471,522 81,582 673,177 51,530
equivalents
Cash and cash
equivalents, 917,221 574,464 715,566 604,516
beginning of the
period
Cash and cash
equivalents, end of $ 1,388,743 $ 656,046 $ 1,388,743 $ 656,046
the period
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL
FINANCIAL Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
INFORMATION
December 31, December 31,
NET SALES 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
Net sales by
product
category:
Pointing $ 213,638 $ 154,540 38 % $ 503,228 $ 409,293 23 %
Devices
Keyboards & 218,269 156,333 40 565,246 424,061 33
Combos
PC Webcams 131,700 32,165 309 295,020 89,041 231
Tablet &
Other 138,052 31,256 342 267,186 103,442 158
Accessories
Gaming^ (1) 436,426 245,736 78 916,040 541,265 69
Video 292,500 91,964 218 659,278 254,941 159
Collaboration
Mobile 72,566 92,969 (22 ) 145,156 200,617 (28 )
Speakers
Audio & 152,952 81,934 87 338,592 208,576 62
Wearables
Smart Home 10,593 15,790 (33 ) 25,976 35,088 (26 )
Other^ (2) 606 - - 632 279 127
Total sales $ 1,667,302 $ 902,687 85 % $ 3,716,354 $ 2,266,603 64 %
(1) Gaming revenue includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or
have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.
LOGITECH
INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except
per share amounts) -
Unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
December 31, December 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2020 2019 2020 2019
RECONCILIATION ^(A)
Gross profit - GAAP $ 749,010 $ 334,453 $ 1,624,466 $ 845,505
Share-based 1,747 1,210 4,919 3,552
compensation expense
Amortization of 3,441 3,951 9,800 10,493
intangible assets
Gross profit - $ 754,198 $ 339,614 $ 1,639,185 $ 859,550
Non-GAAP
Gross margin - GAAP 44.9 % 37.1 % 43.7 % 37.3 %
Gross margin - 45.2 % 37.6 % 44.1 % 37.9 %
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses - $ 300,947 $ 205,625 $ 771,423 $ 601,155
GAAP
Less: Share-based 18,067 12,621 59,795 36,749
compensation expense
Less: Amortization of
intangible assets and 4,946 5,084 13,886 12,898
acquisition-related
costs
Less: Change in fair
value of contingent - - 5,716 -
consideration for
business acquisition
Less: Restructuring
charges (credits), - (45 ) (54 ) 69
net
Operating expenses - $ 277,934 $ 187,965 $ 692,080 $ 551,439
Non-GAAP
% of net sales - GAAP 18.0 % 22.8 % 20.8 % 26.5 %
% of net sales - Non 16.7 % 20.8 % 18.6 % 24.3 %
- GAAP
Operating income - $ 448,063 $ 128,828 $ 853,043 $ 244,350
GAAP
Share-based 19,814 13,831 64,714 40,301
compensation expense
Amortization of
intangible assets and 8,387 9,035 23,686 23,391
acquisition-related
costs
Change in fair value
of contingent - - 5,716 -
consideration for
business acquisition
Restructuring charges - (45 ) (54 ) 69
(credits), net
Operating income - $ 476,264 $ 151,649 $ 947,105 $ 308,111
Non - GAAP
% of net sales - GAAP 26.9 % 14.3 % 23.0 % 10.8 %
% of net sales - Non 28.6 % 16.8 % 25.5 % 13.6 %
- GAAP
Net income - GAAP $ 382,523 $ 117,525 $ 721,510 $ 235,803
Share-based 19,814 13,831 64,714 40,301
compensation expense
Amortization of
intangible assets and 8,387 9,035 23,686 23,391
acquisition related
costs
Change in fair value
of contingent - - 5,716 -
consideration for
business acquisition
Restructuring charges - (45 ) (54 ) 69
(credits), net
Loss on investments 2,173 709 4,692 772
Non-GAAP income tax 10,165 2,123 31,564 (6,476 )
adjustment
Net income - Non - $ 423,062 $ 143,178 $ 851,828 $ 293,860
GAAP
Net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP $ 2.22 $ 0.69 $ 4.21 $ 1.39
Diluted - Non - GAAP $ 2.45 $ 0.84 $ 4.97 $ 1.74
Shares used to
compute net income
per share:
Diluted - GAAP and 172,587 169,685 171,378 169,173
Non - GAAP
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
INFORMATION
December 31, December 31,
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION 2020 2019 2020 2019
EXPENSE
Share-based Compensation
Expense
Cost of goods sold $ 1,747 $ 1,210 $ 4,919 $ 3,552
Marketing and selling 8,390 6,216 27,559 20,016
Research and development 3,482 2,242 10,348 6,644
General and administrative 6,195 4,163 21,888 10,089
Total share-based 19,814 13,831 64,714 40,301
compensation expense
Income tax benefit (3,471 ) (3,135 ) (15,540 ) (12,658 )
Total share-based
compensation expense, net $ 16,343 $ 10,696 $ 49,174 $ 27,643
of income tax benefit
* Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December
31, 2020 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur
through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in
accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and
non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for
making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We
consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our
current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future
as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our
financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding
of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental
insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance
and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a
substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial
measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP
financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful
supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can
offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and
enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future
performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31,
2020 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general
categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures
excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures,
allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period
to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods
on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies
use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies,
assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We
believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability
and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based
compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the
results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization
expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses
and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on
the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in
budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that
providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as
well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross
profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration
for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with
our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the
periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related
costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business
combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our
estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We
believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits,
as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not
reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning
our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have
undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our
restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to
employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain
contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these
charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such
charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the
current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our
investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and
financial performance of those companies in which we invested, and sales of
these investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding
these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such
charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily
measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other
events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying
items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates
in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press
release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a
measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further,
investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the
use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In
particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive
set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP
financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be
reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We
compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the
reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts
excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we
evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly
comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to
show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior
period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange
rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
(LOGIIR)
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210118005546/en/
Kontakt:
Editorial Contacts:
Ben Lu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations - USA
(510) 713-5568
Nicole Kenyon
Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA
(510) 988-8553
Ben Starkie
Corporate Communications - Europe
+41 (0) 79-292-3499
19.01.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de