* Simon Minshall Leads Marco as CEO
* Dieter Wemmer Appointed Chairman of Marco
* Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. 'Oaktree' are Founding
Investors
LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--23.08.2020--
Marco Capital Holdings Limited ('Marco') has launched in Europe's P&C run-off
market. Based in Malta, Marco will pursue run-off opportunities located in/
emanating from the Continental Europe, the UK and Lloyd's of London.
Founded and led by Simon Minshall, ex-Chief Financial Officer of run-off
carrier DARAG and previously Deputy Group CFO at Endurance, and Jonathan
Walker, former Merrill Lynch and Baring Brothers re/insurance M&A investment
banker who leads Marco's Origination initiative, Marco enters the European
run-off arena with a highly experienced executive team (to be announced on
joining), an eminent Board and substantial capital resources provided by
majority investor Oaktree and Marco's management.
Minshall commented that 'Marco joins the European run-off arena at an
auspicious moment - when the need to resolve legacy and facilitate capital
management has been exacerbated by the extraordinary conditions insurers face
in 2020 - on both sides of the balance sheet. Marco seeks to provide a
professional, well capitalised counterparty for insurers and reinsurers seeking
run-off and other solutions'.
Dieter Wemmer, Marco Chairman, remarked 'as a former seller of reserves to
run-off companies, I appreciate the need for highly professional and well
capitalised counterparties. The dynamics of the P&C industry beyond 2020's
challenges include the coming impact of InsurTech which will affect traditional
business models and increase demand for efficient capital management solutions.
Marco will position itself as a market with professionalism, integrity and
sufficient capital to serve this demand'.
Marco's Insurance Company Board (iNEDs) will comprise -
* Chairman: Dieter Wemmer - ex-Group CFO Allianz SE, prior Group CFO Zurich.
Currently UBS Board;
* Rolf Tolle - Lloyd's first Franchise Board Director, currently QBE Board;
* Monika Sebold-Bender - former ERGO Group Management Board responsible for P
&C, prior Management Board Member at Generali Deutschland, senior positions
at Allianz SE and AXA Germany. Currently MS Amlin Europe Board;
* Juanita Bencini - former KPMG Partner specialising in Risk. Currently
serving on Boards of several insurers and a bank in Malta.
Marco strategy is to focus on P&C Run-Off business opportunities located in/
emanating from Continental Europe, the UK and Lloyd's of London by acquiring
portfolios of non-life insurance loss reserves, through reinsurance structures
- loss portfolio transfers (LPT), adverse development cover (ADC), Part VII
Transfer or through purchasing entities.
Marco
Marco is a European P&C Run-Off solutions provider headquartered in Malta. The
group offers finality solutions to carriers for discontinued business, balance
sheet optimisation and other purposes by acquiring loss reserve portfolios,
through reinsurance and acquisitions of entities. Supported by EUR500m initial
committed equity capital, to be augmented with ancillary own funds, with EUR750m
'dry powder equity' Marco offers a leading proposition to carriers seeking
finality solutions in the European P&C arena. Oaktree is Marco's majority
investor.
