MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Mary Kay Makeup Artists Created Spring/Summer 2020 Beauty Trends at 173 Fashion
Shows in Five Countries
DALLAS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--19.12.2019--
Mary Kay Inc. continues to make its mark on the beauty industry through its
ongoing partnerships with Ukrainian and Belarus Fashion Weeks, Mercedes-Benz
Fashion Week Russia, and Bratislava Fashion Days in Slovakia and Czech
Republic.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005838/en/
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
'As an innovator of beauty trends, Mary Kay along with beauty artists, unveiled
2020 runway looks throughout fashion weeks in Europe,' stated Tara Eustace,
President of Mary Kay for the European Region. 'The runways at fashion week are
the perfect stage to share inspiration, debut our innovations with the fashion
world and elevate makeup trends in each of these countries.'
Designers, influencers, celebrities, makeup artists, beauty bloggers and
editors attended all five events where Mary Kay was the official beauty partner
for the spring/summer 2020 fashion week season.
'The Mary Kay Global Design Studio was created over 10 years ago to inspire
beauty trends and drive innovation, fueling creativity and individuality
through fashion collaborations around the world,' said Sheryl Adkins-Green,
Chief Marketing Officer, and Creative & Inspiration Officer for the Mary Kay
Global Design Studio. 'During fashion weeks, makeup artists in collaboration
with Mary Kay, unleashed some of the major trends of the season. Beauty
enthusiasts can get the look 'as seen' on the runway or revisit the inspiration
to create their own.'
Fashion Weeks Highlights:
Held in Kyiv between August 31-September 4, 2019, Ukrainian Fashion Week (UFW)
kicked off the Mary Kay sponsored events in Europe. Under the artistic
direction of lead makeup artist MartElle, a team of 40 beauty artists, all of
whom are also members of the Mary Kay independent sales force, prepped the
runway models for 30 Ukrainian designers and performed 350 different makeup
looks throughout UFW. One of the fashion shows was an exclusive capsule pink
bra collection collaboration between Mary Kay Ukraine and lingerie brand Keòsme
aimed at supporting women diagnosed with breast cancer. Ten percent of sales
proceeds from the exclusive collection will be donated to a Ukrainian nonprofit
organization that promotes female health and wellness.
Bratislava Fashion Days by Mercedes-Benz was next in Bratislava on September
16-19, and Prague on October 5-6. For the second year in a row, Mary Kay
Slovakia was the Official Makeup Artist for the event. Makeup artists prepared
the show-stopping makeup looks worn by runway models and starred in the
backstage stories on Fashion TV. Inspired by Mary Kay's Global Beauty
Ambassador Luis Casco, the 'Sparkling Pewter,' 'Sultry Glam,' 'Sweet
Champagne,' and 'Garnet Gold' special looks became the highlights of the shows.
The December 17 show in Bratislava marked the closing of the 2019 edition of
the Fashion Days.
Mary Kay Russia has been the Official Makeup Artist of the Mercedes-Benz
Fashion Week Russia (MBFW Russia) for 7 years in a row-13 consecutive seasons.
The largest fashion event in Eastern Europe, MBFW Russia was held in Moscow on
October 15-19. Luis Casco, and star makeup artist Andrey Shilkov, co-created
the looks for 109 shows out of a total of 119, while a makeup team from the
Mary Kay Russia independent sales force represented the brand backstage. The
stunning beauty look imagined for the Te Amo Couture runway show was the result
of the exclusive Casco-Shilkov collaboration.
The Belarus Fashion Week (BFW) held in Minsk on October 17- 20, 2019, wrapped
up a successful fashion week season for Mary Kay in Eastern Europe. Mary Kay
was BFW Official Makeup Artist for the 7th season in a row. A team of beauty
artists from the Mary Kay Belarus independent sales force featured 650 runway
looks and no less than 500 makeovers under the guidance of beauty artist
maestro Alexander Kiryniuk, who also presented the season's trends.
About Mary Kay
One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty
company more than 55 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding
opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a
better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with
millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is
dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing
cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed
to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from
around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors
from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to
follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine-one
lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20191219005838/en/
Kontakt:
Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications
marykay.com/newsroom
972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com
20.12.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de