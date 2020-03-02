MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Strategic diversification will lead to launching of new 5G chips in near future
HSINCHU, Taiwan --(BUSINESS WIRE)--02.03.2020--
Metanoia Communications Inc. (Metanoia), a leading manufacturer of standalone
high-speed xDSL and Gfast PHY chipsets for the wireline broadband market, is
excited to announce that it has successfully completed its most significant
fundraising in the history of the company from a stellar consortium of domestic
investors led by Taiwania Capital Investment and National Development Fund.
Elan Microelectronics, the original primary investor in Metanoia, is also
participating in this new round of investment.
'Introduction of new and innovative products is a key area of focus in
Metanoia's strategy and this new round of investment will enable Metanoia to
develop and release 5G chips for Remote Radio Units (RRU), Small Cells and CPEs
in near future,' said Chien-Te Wu, Metanoia President & CEO. 'The company will
further capitalize on and broaden its established position as a recognized
leader in the Broadband Wireline markets, where our employees are striving to
enhance the overall customer experience, while deepening relationships with
existing and new customers.'
Taiwania Capital CEO David Weng added: 'Taiwania Capital Investment is very
excited about investing in Metanoia as it embarks on a new journey with its
strategic decision to diversify into the 5G market with the introduction of
exciting new products with significant potential and market prospects.'
The funding will also be used to support the launch of Metanoia's new Gfast /
VDSL2 family of chipsets and is also expected to drive further international
adoption and expansion.
5G solutions are rapidly moving beyond just providing indoor coverage within
buildings or arenas, and are becoming strategic enablers of outdoor network
densification for Services Providers and will be the key components in
strengthening the Service Providers' 5G deployments. Building chips that can
serve both RRU and Small Cell markets as well as the CPE is an important
element of Metanoia's product strategy to meet these requirements.
'By developing our innovative and highly programmable architecture for our
Broadband Wireline products, and by leveraging our partners' knowledge in 5G
technology, Metanoia quickly realized that it could adapt and use existing
technology and apply it to certain 5G market segments,' added Didier Boivin,
Metanoia executive vice president. 'While the medium is different than what
Metanoia has previously served, (wireless vs. wireline), there are significant
overlaps at the physical layer (PHY) enabling Metanoia to leverage its existing
technology and quickly come up with new 5G products and enable our current and
future customers to meet the market requirements.'
'Taiwan is embarking on a strategy and plan for deploying 5G in both public and
private enterprise networks in 2020. Key goals in Taiwan's 5G program include
providing end-end solutions in enterprise network for vertical applications and
obtaining significant market shares for 5G related products,' said Dr. Li Fung
Chang, CTO, 5G Technology Program Office, Ministry of Economic Affairs(MoEA).
'To achieve these goals, it is counting on its domestic enterprises to
contribute to the success of the program. Several companies are already
enlisted from server companies to chipset companies like Metanoia. Upcoming new
5G products from Metanoia will bring the flexibility needed to implement
features which could be helpful in quickly adapting to the changing market
requirements and thereby creating lasting differentiators to the market.'
Metanoia will next participate at COMPUTEX 40^th in Taipei, Taiwan from June 2^
nd to June 6^th 2020.
Please come to visit us.
About Metanoia Communications, Inc.
Metanoia Communications, a subsidiary of Elan Microelectronics, was established
in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Since its inception, Metanoia has been
contributing to the development of several generations of semiconductor and
software solutions for the wireline Broadband and the in-home networking
markets, delivering to broadband manufacturers very high-speed PHY devices with
reliable and superior performances.
For more information about Metanoia, please visit our website at
www.metanoia-comm.com.
Metanoia Communications Inc.
Ting Liao
Email: sales@metanoia-comm.com
