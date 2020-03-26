MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Over 440 medical institutions from 104 countries and regions have applied to
learn and share experiences in battling COVID-19 through the International
Medical Expert Communication Platform. The Handbook of COVID-19 Prevention and
Treatment is now available in seven languages with more to come.
The platform, a centerpiece of the Global MediXchange for Combating COVID-19
(GMCC) program, was jointly established by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba
Foundation. It is designed for medical experts around the world to communicate
seamlessly with each other to share their invaluable experience of fighting
coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to ask and answer each other's
questions. To date, the most applications have come in thus far from medical
institutions in the U.S, Turkey, the U.K., Pakistan, Spain and Germany.
Medical staff need to apply and be approved to join the platform. Once they're
accepted, they're free to participate in individual or group discussions and
sessions.
'Knowledge is power! We launched an online platform for doctors and nurses
around the world to exchange ideas, lessons and know-how to fight the virus. We
welcome all hospitals to join Chinese hospitals on this open platform https://
covid-19.alibabacloud.com. One world, one fight!" Jack Ma wrote in a tweet
Wednesday.
Tapping Alibaba Group's DingTalk messaging and communications functions, the
digital platform provides free audio and video conference functionality, along
with live broadcast functions for more-complex scenarios. Medical workers from
different countries can choose to communicate with their fellow doctors
individually, or they can participate in live-sharing group sessions to
interact with multiple participants, using real-time artificial intelligence
translation to overcome communication barriers. The First Affiliated Hospital,
Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), for example, has been using the
platform to share their valuable experience with 92 medical institutions from
44 countries and regions.
A playback function allows further sharing or posting on official websites for
consumption anytime - and for those who can't join the live broadcasts due to
the time difference or if they are occupied by their duties.
To date, the International Medical Expert Communication Platform has attracted
numerous Chinese medical institutions, including Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan
University (Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital), The First Affiliated Hospital,
Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), and others.
Through video conferencing and AI translation from and into 11 languages
(Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish,
Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese), the platform aims to build a virtual community.
DingTalk, which powers this platform, has also been tabbed by UNESCO as
facilitating distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak.
Also as part of the GMCC programme, the Handbook of COVID-19 Prevention and
Treatment, authored by The First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University
School of Medicine and compiled according to clinical experience, is now
available at no cost in Chinese, English, French, Italian, Japanese, Turkish
and Spanish. This handbook provides comprehensive guidelines and best practices
by China's top experts for coping with COVID-19. More languages will be added
soon, as the GMCC programme continues to launch more anti-epidemic resources
and provide more practical suggestions and references for medical staff
worldwide.
